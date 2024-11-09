FREE PODCAST 11/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Dynamite going head-to-head with ECW themed NXT, longevity of Moxley storyline, Ricochet’s big push, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dynamite loses the ratings battle up against NXT

All In on-sale and how to make the show a success

How long can the Death Riders story last?

Ricochet’s big push in AEW and New Japan

MJF-Adam Cole story gets more convoluted

Introducing The Hurt Syndicate as stars

Full Gear lineup so far

Upcoming shows

Mailbag, trivia, and guessing IGN’s top 10 wrestlers list

