FREE PODCAST 11/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Dynamite going head-to-head with ECW themed NXT, longevity of Moxley storyline, Ricochet’s big push, more (118 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Dynamite loses the ratings battle up against NXT
- All In on-sale and how to make the show a success
- How long can the Death Riders story last?
- Ricochet’s big push in AEW and New Japan
- MJF-Adam Cole story gets more convoluted
- Introducing The Hurt Syndicate as stars
- Full Gear lineup so far
- Upcoming shows
- Mailbag, trivia, and guessing IGN’s top 10 wrestlers list
