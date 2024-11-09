News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Dynamite going head-to-head with ECW themed NXT, longevity of Moxley storyline, Ricochet’s big push, more (118 min.)

November 9, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Dynamite loses the ratings battle up against NXT
  • All In on-sale and how to make the show a success
  • How long can the Death Riders story last?
  • Ricochet’s big push in AEW and New Japan
  • MJF-Adam Cole story gets more convoluted
  • Introducing The Hurt Syndicate as stars
  • Full Gear lineup so far
  • Upcoming shows
  • Mailbag, trivia, and guessing IGN’s top 10 wrestlers list

