VIP AUDIO 11/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-2-2006) – TNA Impact review including Angle-Samoa Joe, Chris Sabin, AJ Styles, more (45 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the Nov. 2 episode of TNA Impact with a discussion of the poor placement of the Kurt Angle-Samoa Joe music video, the poor build up to the main event, the poor build up to Angle’s first TV match, the poor execution of the main event including yet another non-finish, the poor execution of a Vince Russo-style “worked” shoot, the poor explanation of Bobby Roode’s character transformation, the good action from A.J. Styles and Chris Sabin in the opening match, and the rest of the show falling off the table.

