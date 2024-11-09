VIP AUDIO 11/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-3-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Will WWE being public cause Vince to make bad decisions, Impact vs. Raw prospects, ECW changes, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 3, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

The prospects of TNA Impact competing with WWE Raw on Monday nights.

Thoughts in that week’s Impact and Vince Russo’s booking so far.

That week’s Raw and ECW.

What Bruce would do to improve Impact in the one hour timeslot.

Thoughts on WWE Cyber Sunday hype.

The major changes in ECW and what it says about its future.

Whether WWE being a public company causes Vince McMahon to make bad decisions.

