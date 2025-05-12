VIP PODCAST 5/12 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk Backlash, Raw, and more, then head back to 1995 to talk comedy classic “Friday” and the first WWE In Your House PPV (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch VIP-exclusive series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams explore:
- The wins and losses at Backlash
- What the future holds leading up to Summerslam
- The impact felt by the 1995 film “Friday” on perceptions of black culture
- WWE’s failure to capitalize on changing cultural directions
- And more…
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.