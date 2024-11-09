FREE PODCAST 11/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Diamond Dallas Page gives advice on how modern-day wrestlers can get over as a babyface, would he do anything different with Hall & Jake, AWA and WCW memories (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-7-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Diamond Dallas Page who talked about how current-day wrestlers can get over as babyface using strategies he used in WCW, would he do anything different with Scott Hall and Jake Roberts, some WCW and AWA memories, an update on DDP Yoga’s growth, and more.
