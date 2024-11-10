FREE PODCAST 11/9 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-6-2019) Keller & Parks discuss Cody’s inspired promo, Full Gear hype ending with wild brawl, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-6-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Charlotte, N.C. They discuss the inspired Cody Rhodes mid-ring promo, the wild climax to the Full Gear hype with a brawl involving many top wrestlers, the video feature on Chris Jericho with Sammy Guevara, Brandi Rhodes’s vignette, and more.

