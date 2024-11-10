VIP AUDIO 11/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-5-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including Vickie-Chavo dynamite, Sharmell-Booker-Batista bad comedy, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the Nov. 5 of WWE Smackdown. The discussion includes the main event…oh wait, there was no main event. Well, the discussion includes a frustrating look at WWE’s attempt at comedy with Booker T, Sharmell, and Batista, the new woman with Jimmy Yang, the dead tag division, Taker and Kane killing Kennedy and MVP, how Kennedy and MVP could been booked as super-smart heels with credibility, the latest from Vickie Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero’s “personal” relationship, the poor man’s version of the Samoa Joe-Kurt Angle pullapart brawl, and much more.

