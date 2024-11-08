FREE PODCAST 11/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk WWE Crown Jewel, The Bloodline, John Williams, the MCU, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:
- Humidity sucks
- Problems with language as kids
- Crown Jewel and the attempt at a sports-like presentation
- Aborted cash-in attempts and more proof that referees are robots
- Gunther vs. Cody and Ludwig Kaiser being great
- Javier’s pitch for a Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series that makes sense
- The Bloodline
- The Road to WrestleMania going through Europe
- Rollins vs. Reed
- Hayes vs. Andrade also starring L.A. Knight
- Cargill & Belair vs. Damage CTRL vs. Green & Niven vs. Meta-Four
- The soundtrack of our youth, an Ode to John Williams
- Reminiscing over the MCU
- If there is hope for tag team wrestling fans
- Mike and Javier fail at geology
- War Raiders
- What’s next for Rollins, Sheamus, Reed, and Punk
