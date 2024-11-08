News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk WWE Crown Jewel, The Bloodline, John Williams, the MCU, more (87 min.)

November 8, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

  • Humidity sucks
  • Problems with language as kids
  • Crown Jewel and the attempt at a sports-like presentation
  • Aborted cash-in attempts and more proof that referees are robots
  • Gunther vs. Cody and Ludwig Kaiser being great
  • Javier’s pitch for a Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series that makes sense
  • The Bloodline
  • The Road to WrestleMania going through Europe
  • Rollins vs. Reed
  • Hayes vs. Andrade also starring L.A. Knight
  • Cargill & Belair vs. Damage CTRL vs. Green & Niven vs. Meta-Four
  • The soundtrack of our youth, an Ode to John Williams
  • Reminiscing over the MCU
  • If there is hope for tag team wrestling fans
  • Mike and Javier fail at geology
  • War Raiders
  • What’s next for Rollins, Sheamus, Reed, and Punk

