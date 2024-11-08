WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/8): Keller’s report on Roman Reigns reacting to latest with Sami, Solo Sikoa’s Acknowledgment Ceremony, Machine Guns vs. Waller & Theory

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 8, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. AT KEYBANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” they went to an aerial shot of Buffalo, N.Y. Then they showed the New Bloodline entering the arena. Michael Cole threw to a video package on the Sami Zayn developments with The OG Bloodline at Crown Jewel from last weekend. (That feels like a lifetime ago after this week.)

-Roman Reigns made his entrance, accompanied by Jimmy Uso. Cole noted that in “the last nearly five years,” Reigns had been pinned only twice until Saturday when Solo Sikoa pinned him. Cole said Roman’s original Bloodline seems splintered as Jimmy seems solid with Reigns, Jey seems distant and guarded, “and Sami Zayn, who knows?” Corey Graves talked about Reigns absorbing the reality that Solo pinned him. Cole wondered what Reigns thinks about the Solo ceremony later. As Roman’s music faded, he lifted the mic to speak, but Jey Uso’s entrance theme interrupted.

Jey walked out from the entrance stage as fans cheered. Jey eyed Reigns and paced in front of him. “I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding going on here her, Uce,” Jey said. He asked Reigns to “hear him out, please.” Sami Zayn’s music played and he made his entrance. Cole said this was a step in the right direction that Sami showed up. He said on Raw, Sami explained that he came out at Crown Jewel to help Jey Uso. Graves said Jey invited Sami to come to Smackdown and plead his case. Graves said Sami should start with a heartfelt apology for all the strife he’s caused Reigns over the last several years. Fans chanted, “Sami Uso! Sami Uso!”

Sami said the kick to the face wasn’t on purpose at Crown Jewel. (Obviously.) He said the only reason he showed up at Crown Jewel was for Jey. He said he’d love to say the only reason he’s there tonight is because Jey asked him. “But that’s not true,” he said. He said it’s been a long time since he’s been in the ring with Reigns. He said he’s thought about all the things he’d say and do if he did step foot in the ring again. He said it took him back to special time in his career and in his life “with family.” He said there’s a part of him that still has a soft spot for the time the four of them were in the Bloodline.

He said he knows Jey, Jimmy, and even Reigns “on some level” felt it. He said he knows it because Reigns showed up tonight. He said they’re all there because on some level, they want it back. Reigns listened intently. Sami said the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference. He said he doesn’t think Reigns is indifferent to him. “I think you love me,” Sami said. Fans laughed. Reigns shot him a look.

Sami said he can see it in his face that he smirked. “It’s still there,” he said. “You remember the old days!” He reminisced about their good times. “We could run all of that back,” he said. He told Roman he can tell him to walk away now and never be involved in Bloodline business again. “But I don’t think that’s what you want,” he said. He said he thinks Roman wants them all back together fighting side by side. He said if that’s what he wants, he’d do it. He said he just needed him to do one thing for him. “Apologize,” Sami said.

Roman closed his eyes and acted like he just bit into a lemon. Fans chanted, “Hug it out! Hug it out!” Roman said, “Let me get this straight. You want me to apologize to you?” Sami said the apology isn’t for him. “I want you to apologize to Jey,” Sami said. Roman soaked up the request and took a few slow steps toward Jey. Roman lifted the mic and said, “I’m sorry.” Fans cheered. Sami smiled. “I’m sorry that I ever let you waste my time with this,” Roman said. “He’s not in our family. He’s not blood, he’s not honorary, he’s not an Uso. Stop wasting my time. It’s not about him. It’s about Solo! Bring your ass to the ring right now and let’s handle business.” They showed Sami telling Jey he was leaving. Sami walked to the back.

Jacob Fatu appeared on the big screen and said Solo is their Tribal Chief. He said Solo moves on his own time and he’ll come to the ring when he pleases. “At the end of the day, you will acknowledge that,” he said. Jimmy and Jey looked at Reigns for his reaction. Reigns stared ahead, shook his head, and began to leave the ring. Sami was shown turning and leaving the entrance area.

-They showed Bayley backstage.

-Jimmy pursued Reigns backstage. Jey then came at Reigns from the other side. He asked for two seconds of his time. Reigns said no and began to walk away, but Jey grabbed his arm. He said he asked him to just do one thing and hear Sami out. Reigns asked why he cares. “He ain’t nothing to us,” he said. Jey said he loves him. Reigns told Jey to get out of his face and go find Sami if he loves him so much. Jey told Reigns he told him if he talks to him like that, he’s out. “That’s your one free pass,” he said. Jey walked away. Jimmy asked Reigns why he was talking like that. A perturbed Reigns asked, “Are you questioning me too? Go find your brother.” Cole said Reigns is finding himself alone. He said maybe Sami is right that Reigns can’t get over himself and his ego gets in the way.

(Keller’s Analysis: All around good developments with the Bloodline. They clearly set out from the beginning of Roman’s return to not give fans what they want easily. Roman is resisting just letting loose and absorbing fans’ cheers for him and deciding to apologize for his past actions and attitude. They’ve decided to take fans on a journey, which in theory should make the payoff better, although there’s a risk fans will lose their enthusiasm for him if he resists too long. Sami was really good making his case and playing up the nostalgia of their time together in the Bloodline. I especially liked Sami asking for an apology, but revealing he wanted Reigns to apologize to Jey instead. I’m liking Jimmy being with Reigns as the person in his ear trying to get him to soften his obstinance.)

(1) BAYLEY vs. CANDICE LERAE

Bayley made her ring entrance. Graves said Bayley realizes she hasn’t been at the top of her game. A clip aired of Candice pinning Bayley in a tag match three weeks ago. Cole said Candice is jealous and thought she should’ve had an opportunity in WWE long before Bayley did. The bell rang 27 minutes into the hour. Cole said he talked to Bayley earlier who said she looked up to Candice on the indy scene when she attending shows as a teenager. Graves said there’s a lot of similarities between them, including getting into pro wrestling “for the love of the game, not fame and fortune.” They cut to an early double-box break when Candice with the advantage. [c/db]

Cole said Bayley has been hurt by the words of Candice because she thinks she’s worked hard for what she’s earned. Bayley made a comeback at 6:00. Graves said maybe Bayley needed this to get a spark back since in the past she’s shown she capable of more than she’s shown in recent months. Bayley climbed to the top rope, but Candice rolled to the ring apron. Bayley went after her and chased her back into the ring. Candice pretended to twist her knee. The ref pushed Bayley back so he could check on Candice. Candice then charged at Bayley and went for a roll-up, but Bayley countered with a leverage three count. Bayley leaped out of the ring and laughed. Cole said Bayley was ready because Candice has feigned an injury before.

WINNER: Bayley in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: What a great job giving viewers a reason to care about a match that on paper just felt like filler. I like when they own something fans observed in real time, which is Bayley seeming less than she used to be. The real-life tie-in with Candice is a good example of using real life in a productive way that doesn’t feel like it’s just being done because it’s part of their real background so pro wrestling can “seem more real.” It’s the best story to tell and it just happens to be real – or a reasonable embellishment of reality.)

-Johnny Gargano told Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley backstage that after all they’ve done for tag team wrestling, it’s long overdue that they’re in WWE. Sabin said they can’t wait to wrestle DIY again. Gargano said Greyson Waller has a punchable face. Tommaso Ciampa walked up and asked, “What the hell was that?” Gargano said he’s known them since he was 19. He said Shelley is like a big brother to him. Gargano said those guys just got there and took their spot and took the titles that should be theirs. He was fuming mad. He said tonight they’re going to go find the Guns and let them know they’re taking their titles back.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s the most interested I’ve been in Ciampa’s character on the main roster.)

-Randy Orton walked past Gargano and the camera followed him to the entrance stage. Cole said they weren’t expecting him tonight after what he went through with Kevin Owens at Crown Jewel. Graves said you can just see he’s in quite a mood. They cut to a break as his entrance theme played. [c]

-They showed an aerial shot of Buffalo, N.Y. and then Buffalo Bills in the front row.

-Orton said Crown Jewel was just the beginning and he wants to end this shit right now. He called him out to the ring so he can whip his ass in front of the entire world. (That’s the closest Randy has ever sounded to his father Bob Orton Jr.) Owens marched past agents and referees and entered the ring. He went at Orton. Orton got the better of him in the corner. Agents pulled Orton off of Owens. Owens took a cheap shot and then gave him a piledriver. “There’s a reason that damn move is banned!” exclaimed Cole. He called Owens a “sicko and a lunatic.” Orton sold the piledriver as if he suffered a stinger. Agents Jason Jordan and refs called for help. Graves asked the production truck to send medics to the ring. Paramedics rolled a gurney to the ring and put Orton on a back-brace. Cole and Graves commented on a replay. Then they showed Orton making scary moaning noises as he clenched his fingers as he was carried to the back and then loaded into an ambulance.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was really heavy the way Orton and everyone else sold that. It’s going to actually shake some viewers up, I think. I’m not saying that’s necessarily good or bad, but it’s a noteworthy choice to sell that so severely.) [c]



-Cole commented on a replay of the angle before the break. Cole and Graves said there’s a reason that move was banned after ending careers prematurely. Cole said Orton is being taken to “a nearby hospital.” They went to Cole and Orton on camera. Cole said Owens has to be stopped and this isn’t a one-time incident. Graves said Owens crossed a whole different kind of line.

(2) PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

The bell rang 53 minutes into the hour. Ciampa jumped Prince aggressively when the bell rang and then threw Wilson into the ringpost. Graves said there’s a disturbed look in the eyes of Ciampa. Ciampa wildly rammed Prince’s head into the announce desk over and over. Graves said Ciampa seemed unhinged. Gargano wanted to tag in. Ciampa didn’t and kept on the attack. He gave Prince his Fairy Tale Ending and scored the pin. Cole said Gargano never tagged in. Ciampa stormed to the back. Gargano chased him down. Cole said this looks like the old Ciampa from NXT.

WINNERS: DIY in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Again, great job giving a spark to DIY. Well executed.) [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-They showed Roman contemplating the situation backstage.

-They went to Cole and Graves on camera who shifted to talking about the Women’s Crown Jewel Title match at Crown Jewel. Clips aired of Liv Morgan’s win.

-Backstage, Tiffany Stratton walked up to LeRae and said it appears her win over Bayley was a fluke a few weeks ago and said she’ll have to work harder to earn Nia Jax’s respect. Jax walked in and confronted Tiffany. She said she’s been looking everywhere for her and asked if she arranged with Nick Aldis for their tag match later. Tiffany excitedly said she did because if they win, they can rule the Women’s Division as tag champs. Jax said she already does. Jax rolled her eyes and said her plan better work. “Come on,” she said. Tiffany followed as Candice watched with her arms crossed.

(3) JADE CARGILL & BIANCA BELAIR vs. TIFFANY STRATTON & NIA JAX

Jade and Belair’s ring entrance took place. Cole plugged WWE appearing at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, Nev. on Nov. 16-17 with C.M. Punk among those appearing. Jax and Tiffany made their entrance next. The bell rang 5 minutes into the hour. Cargill and Tiffany started. Tiffany got in a forearm and mouthed off to Jade. Jade gave her a fallaway slam. Jax tagged in. They approached each other. Tiffany yanked Belair off the ring apron. That distracted Jade, giving Jax an opening to deliver a quick Samoan Drop. They cut to an early break. [c]

Belair hot-tagged in right after the break and rallied against Tiffany. Fans popped. Graves said Belair appeared to be on hyper-drive. (She did.) Tiffany yanked on Belair’s braid, but Belair responded with a spinebuster. Tiffany raised her knees on a Belair handspring moonsault. Tiffany tagged in Jax. Belair avoided a charging Jax in the corner and then went for a K.O.D., but she couldn’t quite lift her. Jax then lifted Belair onto her shoulders and tagged in Tiffany who hit a top rope blockbuster. Jade broke up the cover.

Jade and Jax exchanged forearms and kicks. Jax knocked Cargill down. LeRae ran to ringside and knocked Belair off the top rope. Cole said she was trying to get in the good graces of Jax. Tiffany landed a double stomp to Belair, then turned and yelled at Candice to “get out of here” and said she didn’t need her help. Naomi ran out to beat up Candice. Belair kicked Tiffany. When Jax ran over and knocked over Naomi, Jade kicked her. Belair then gave Tiffany her K.O.D. for the win.

WINNER: Belair & Jade in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wow, that’s the most intense and motivated Belair has looked in a while. That really stood out and I like it. Having Candice be positioned as a wanna-be hanger-on for Jax sets up Jax to have a new lackey when Tiffany finally breaks away. This is, obviously, the biggest push Candice has gotten on the main roster and she suddenly feels relevant.) [c]

(4) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. AUSTIN THEORY & GREYSON WALLER – WWE Tag Team Title match

Graves said Nick Aldis decided to cut out the middleman and not have a Greyson Waller Effect with the Machine Guns and just get right to the match since that’s what usually develops anyway. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Graves touted the Machine Guns and said, again, “There’s a good chance the Guns are your favorite tag team’s favorite tag team.” He said they have redefined tag team wrestling around the world. He said no one has better timing and precision. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Sabin and Shelley took control against Theory. Theory jabbed Sabin in the throat. Waller intervened with a Flatliner leading to a near fall by Theory at 9:00. Waller officially tagged in seconds later. When Waller leaped off the second rope with an elbowdrop, Sabin moved and then scored a two count. The Guns finished Waller with Skull & Bones. Cole said it’s an impressive start to the careers of Shelley and Sabin in WWE.

WINNERS: MCMGs in 11:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

-They showed Reigns backstage again. [c]

-A video package aired on Cody Rhodes beating Gunther.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole talked about Orton being taken away in an ambulance earlier. He said he is being evaluated for cervical injuries.

-Shelley and Sabin were shown backstage at which point Ciampa and Gargano approached them. Ciampa said he hopes they’re enjoying being champs. The Street Profits and B-Fab walked up. Montez Ford (obnoxiously yelled at the top of his lungs) that next week they get a tag title shot. Ciampa was frustrated and left in a rage. “What is this bullcrap!” he yelled to Gargano. Shelley said they came to WWE to wrestle the best. Sabin concurred. Ford then said calmly, “Let’s see how you call handle real pressure.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Serious, soft-spoken, intense Ford at the very end there is what I want to see more of.)

-Aldis revealed the WWE Women’s United States Championship title. He said it will be earned by whoever is willing to go above and beyond. “Ladies, it’s time to make history,” he said.

-Cole called it a brilliant and historic announcement. Then they plugged Jax vs. Naomi for the Women’s Title and the MCMGs vs. Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles next week on Smackdown.

-They showed Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa backstage. Jacob Fatu stepped between them. Solo Sikoa then stepped in front of them and put the Ula Fala around Solo’s neck. They headed to the ring. [c]

-Solo asked the crowd to acknowledge him. Roman interrupted and he made his entrance. Solo said he needed to acknowledge him. Reigns said, “Buffalo, do you acknowledge him?” Fans booed. Reigns said he doesn’t either. Reigns challenged him to a match where the winner is the only Tribal Chief. Solo laughed and said he’s already the only Tribal Chief. Reigns glared at him. Solo said he can’t become a Tribal Chief if there’s no tribe. Solo challenged him to go find four people in the back who would team with him “and we can go to war.” Solo said he knows Roman likes to go to war and they’re always ready for war.

Reigns said, “Hold on, are you talking about War Games? I only see four of you.” Solo counted to four and said the fifth guy is Sami Zayn. Fans gasped. Sami walked onto the stage slowly with a sinister look. The New Bloodline attacked Roman from behind. Solo said Sami kicked him on purpose at Crown Jewel. Jey and Jimmy ran to the ring to aid Roman. They fought to ringside where Fatu superkicked Jimmy and Jey. Solo then set up a Solo Spike on Roman. Solo called Sami to the ring. Sami entered the ring. Cole said Solo wants Sami to prove himself to Solo and kick Roman in the face. Sami wound up and kicked Solo instead. Fans popped.

Sami looked down at Reigns. Fatu charged in. Sami knocked him to the floor. Reigns then gave Solo a spear. Cole said that isn’t how Solo wanted the Tribal Chief ceremony to go. Fans chanted “OTC!” Sami and Reigns eyed each other. Jey and Jimmy observed. A “Sami Uso!” chant rang out. Jimmy and Jey raised their arms. Reigns and Sami looked at them. Sami turned to Reigns and raised his arm up and pointed to the sky. Reigns then joined in. Fans cheered. They all posed with their fingers pointed up. Cole said they seem to have a loose alliance of original Bloodline members to go to battle at War Games. “A scene we never thought we’d see again,” Cole said. He plugged Survivor Series.

