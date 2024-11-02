LECLAIR’S WWE CROWN JEWEL 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Rhodes vs. Gunther, Jax vs. Morgan, Bloodline Six-Man, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE CROWN JEWEL 2024 REPORT

NOVEMBER 2, 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AT MOHAMMED ABDO ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-The pre-show bled into an introduction of Riyadh by Michael Cole. He talked over the arrival of various wrestlers before the opening video package aired.

Fireworks exploded both in the ring and around the entrance stage. A sweeping crane shot showed off the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh.

-Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline were out first. Cole called it a “battle of the bloodlines”, emphasis on the “s.”

From the announce desk, Michael introduced his broadcast partner, Corey Graves. The latter tossed to the Saudi announce team, seated at ringside for the evening.

A large “OTC” chant broke out. Roman Reigns’ music hit, and the crowd rose to their feet with fingers to the sky. Reigns entered, flanked by his cousin Jimmy Uso. Reigns looked around triumphantly as he sauntered to the ring. Jimmy kept a finger in the sky, staring down the new Bloodline the whole way to the ring. Cole said it was interesting that Roman entered with Jimmy, but not Jey. The “OTC” chants quickly gave way to “YEET” as the former Intercontinental Champion’s music rang out. The crowd sang along to his theme as he made his way through the crowd and to the ring.

Cole explained that it’s been a year and a half since the Usos teamed. Solo Sikoa kissed the Ula Fala and passed it off to Tanga Loa at ringside. A big “Solo sucks” chant rang out. Roman and Jey discussed who’d begin the match. Reigns deferred to Jey, stepping out to the apron.

(1) SOLO SIKOA & JACOB FATU & TAMA TONGA (w/ Tanga Loa) vs. ROMAN REIGNS & JEY USO & JIMMY USO

Jey Uso began the match with Tama Tonga. Tama ducked under a lock up attempt and pounded on Jey’s back. He gave him an uppercut to the ribs, then cornered him. Jey leaped over him and caught Tonga with an uppercut of his own. A quick Enziguri staggered Tama. Jey carried his opponent to the corner and tagged in his brother, Jimmy Uso. The two locked hands for a double elbow drop. Jimmy covered for a quick two count. Graves said he got chills seeing the Usos “do Uso things” for the first time in so long.

Jacob Fatu tagged in off the back of Tonga. He dropped Jimmy quickly and pledged his love to Solo Sikoa. Jimmy hit the ropes and Jey tagged himself in. The Usos worked together to take Fatu down with double uppercuts. Jacob spilled to the floor. Solo entered the ring, but ducked a double Superkick attempt. Roman smiled reluctantly from the apron. The new Bloodline regrouped on the floor. “Wake up!” Solo implored his team. Fatu slid back in the ring and tagged in Tonga. Jey quickly took him down with an arm drag. A big “we want Roman” chant broke out. Reigns soaked it in and then put his hand out for a tag. Jey tagged his brother in instead.

The Usos dropped Tonga. Graves said that Jey was trying to remind Roman that no one is in charge and they’re all equals. Reigns scowled at Jey. The distraction allowed Tonga to tag in Fatu, who quickly overwhelmed Jimmy in the corner. He gave him a huge running hip check as the match crossed 5:30. Fatu tagged in Solo Sikoa, then held the ropes down for him to enter. Sikoa gave Jimmy a number of headbutts, then threw the one up right in the face of Reigns. Solo draped Jimmy over the middle rope, then turned to the official, allowing the Bloodline to attack Jimmy. Sikoa tagged in Tonga. He slid across the ring and dove at Jimmy, but Uso side-stepped and dove into his brother for a tag.

After a quick Enziguri stunned Tonga in the corner, Jey caught him with a hip check and covered for a near fall just after 8:00. He scooped Tonga onto his shoulders, but Tama raked his eyes right in front of the referee. Cole and Graves worked to cover it up, saying he’d “let a lot go because of the bad blood.” Fatu tagged back in and dropped Jey across the middle rope. He tagged Solo and the two split Jey’s legs. Solo mocked the “yeet” chant to the crowd’s chagrin. Sikoa worked Jey into the corner and continued to beat him down, tagging in Fatu again. Jacob applied a double claw to the shoulders of Jey Uso. Graves said he doesn’t feel safe when Fatu is around. Cole said he’s like a shark.

Fatu tagged in Tama Tonga, who flipped into the ring with a Senton. Solo tagged in and went for a right hand, but Jey blocked it and fired off a few of his own. Solo quickly overcame the flurry, dropping Jey with an uppercut and tagging Tonga back in. Tama mocked Reigns, who was growing increasingly frustrated. Jey managed to tag down Tonga with a clothesline. He began crawling to, then dove toward Roman Reigns, finally making the tag. Reigns entered with fury. Tonga tagged in Solo. Reigns and Sikoa met in the middle, trading big right hands. Reigns dropped Sikoa with a pair of clotheslines, then hit the ropes for a big leaping finale. Reigns hit a Uranagi. Graves said he’s hoping to “expose Sikoa as a false king.”

Reigns cocked his fist, looking for the Superman Punch. Solo hoisted him onto his shoulders instead. Roman slid free, hit the ropes, and connected with the Punch on the second try. He pulled back for the Spear, but Sikoa caught him with a kick and a Samoan Spike. Sikoa covered for what appeared to be a three count, but Jimmy got a hand on Solo’s foot to qualify as a break. Fatu entered the ring, but was taken out with a Superkick from Jey. Jey dove onto Fatu, but Jacob just shrugged it off and dropped Jey with a a headbutt. In the ring, Reigns caught Sikoa with another Superman Punch. Tama Tonga leapt onto the apron, but Reigns pulled him in over the top. Tonga took out the referee.

Tanga Loa jumped on the apron, but quickly ate a Superman Punch. Reigns gave one to Fatu on the apron, too. Sikoa gave Reigns two more Samoan Spikes and covered him for a three count.

WINNERS: Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga in 16:36

Solo stood over the fallen Reigns. Roman tried to spring back to life, but was quickly overwhelmed by the rest of the Bloodline. Jimmy re-entered the ring but wasthwarted immediately. The Bloodline tossed Reigns to the floor and tore apart the announce desk. Jey leapt onto them, but succumbed to the numbers game. Solo barked orders to his partners. They grabbed a chair and brought Jey back in the ring. They propped Jey up in the corner and placed a chair over his head.

Sami Zayn’s music hit. He marched to the ring and was quickly surrounded. Sami looked conflicted, looking back and forth between Solo and Jey. He put his arms out, stepping in for a hug with Solo. Instead, he gave him an Exploder Suplex. Jey and Jimmy hit the ring, assisting Sami in taking out the Bloodline. Within seconds, Solo was left alone in the ring with Roman, Jey, Jimmy, and Sami, each in their own corner. The crowd erupted. Solo looked horrified. Reigns and Zayn flew out of their respective corners simultaneously. Solo ducked, causing Zayn to knee Reigns in the face. Jimmy argued with Sami. Jey stepped in to separated them and Zayn left alone. Reigns sat up, adjusting his jaw and looking exasperated as the show faded to break.

(LeClair’s Analysis: The fanfare surrounding this one certainly outdid the match itself, which quickly turned into a standard six-man affair. The new Bloodline dominated the Usos while the crowd patiently waited for a tag to Roman Reigns. The final few minutes where chaotic and fun, save for what appeared to be a visible mistaken three count after the first spike from Solo Sikoa. The real story here was the aftermath, which saw Sami Zayn tentatively reunite with the original Bloodline to set the table for the War Games at the end of the month. Ultimately, this served its purpose, functioning as both a hot opener for the crowd and the next logical step in the story building toward for Survivor Series.)

-Cole tossed to interviews with Cody Rhodes and Gunther for Premium Plus subscribers.

-Out of the break, Damage CTRL entered for the Women’s tag title match. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson followed. Cole noted that it’s their first appearance on a main roster PLE. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were out next. Cole made fun of Green’s attire, which Graves said was partially a wedding dress. He told Cole to “start playing with action figures to get in her good graces.” The champions were out last, and were the only team to receive much of a reaction from the crowd.

(2) BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL (c) vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) vs. LASH LEGEND & JAKARA JACKSON vs. CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN – 4-Way WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Bianca Belair began the match with Iyo Sky. Cole explained that only two women will compete at one time, and anyone can be tagged in. Belair gave Sky a quick marching Suplex, then went for a a handspring Moonsault. Sky moved, then gave Bianca a quick Hurricana and kip up. Iyo got too close to the corner and Chelsea Green tagged herself in. She ate a quick shot from Iyo, then got cornered by Belair. A small “let’s go Chelsea” chant broke out. Belair gave Chelsea an Atomic Drop, then a handspring Moonsault for a cover and two count just after 2:00. Belair tagged in her partner, Jade Cargill. The duo worked together to toss Green right into her partner on the apron.

Green tried to regroup, ascending the southwest turnbuckles. Cargill lifted her off into press position. She marched around the ring, allowing Lash Legend to tag herself in off of Cargill’s back. The two stared each other down. Jakara Jackson tagged herself in and climbed her partner’s shoulders, diving onto Green for a cover and two count. Jackson cornered Green and tagged in Legend. Lash gave Green a Suplex and kipped up, getting in the face of Cargill after the move. Legend and Jackson continued to work over Green to “NXT” chants. Jackson dropkicked Green toward the corner, allowing Kairi Sane to tag in.

Kairi dropped Jackson, but was quickly grabbed by Green. Chelsea didn’t realize she’d been tagged out. Sane knocked her out of the ring, then speared Jackson. Jakara stumbled toward the Damage CTRL corner. Sane tagged in Iyo and tried to boost her onto the top turnbuckle toward Jackson, but she didn’t get enough power and Iyo slipped. Sky recovered by knocking Legend off the apron, then giving Jackson a dropkick. Piver Niven tagged in off of Jakara.

Niven dropped Sky, then got taken down by a flying Bianca Belair from the top rope. Lash Legend entered the ring, bringing in Jade Cargill. The two began firing off hard right hands. Cargill gave Legend a Superkick. Lash went for a bicycle kick, but Jade ducked and delivered one of her own, failing to actually connect. Piper Niven flew back in with a cross body on Legend and Cargill. Green returned, but was saddened to find out no one was in the ring to pin. Chelsea climbed to the apron, considering a Moonsault off the top, but thinking better of it. Instead, she jumped safely into the waiting arms of her partner. Meanwhile, Kairi Sane was ascending the turnbuckle. She dove onto the duo. Iyo climbed the adjacent turnbuckle and hit a Moonsault onto the same group of wrestlers.

In the ring, Jakara Jackson climbed onto Legend’s shoulders again and dove onto the pairs on the outside. Belair clotheslined Legend over the top to the floor. Belair retrieved Green and tossed her into the ring as the match crossed 9:30. Cargill delivered Jaded to Green and covered her, but Damage CTRL broke up the pin. Sane gave Belair a back elbow and Sky delivered a German Suplex with a bridge that quickly crumbled. Iyo helped launch Sane into an Insane Elbow on Belair. Legend lifted Sane onto her shoulders and tossed her at Jakara for a Powerbomb. Piper took out Legend with a Driver. Green took out Jackson with a Codebreaker.

Chelsea pulled in Cargill for the Un-Pretty-Her while Niven climbed the turnbuckles. Cargill shoved her away, but Niven still flew off the top, accidentally squashing Chelsea. Belair returned and she and Cargill gave Green a Doomsday Device for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill in 11:59 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was incredibly ambitious, with a number of creative spots sprinkled throughout, to varying degrees of effectiveness. I applaud the women involved for getting the crowd invested as the match progressed, because they didn’t seem particularly interested as each team made its entrance. The booking of the women’s tag division has left a lot to be desired, and I just don’t think they’ve done a great job at establishing any of these teams, outside of maybe Damage CTRL, as an actual threat to Jade and Bianca. Ultimately, the spots that did work were innovative and fun, and the right team won.)

-Cole tossed to a break, or package for Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed.

“Burn it down!” the crowd screamed along happily with Seth Rollins’ signature entrance. Flames shot from the stage as he conducted the orchestra down the ramp. A graphic noted that it’s Rollins’ 11th match in Saudi Arabia. Bronson Reed only made it a third of the way down the ramp before Rollins rushed up the stage to meet him. They traded right hands on the stage. Seth threw Reed’s own entrance jacket over his head to gain control, but Reed just tossed him away.

They brawled toward ringside. Reed threw Seth over the steps, but Seth landed on his feet and rolled in the ring. He quickly dove onto Reed. Bronson shrugged it off and circled the ring. Seth stalked him, getting a running start and leaping into Reed’s waiting arms. Bronson tossed Rollins violently into the timekeeper’s area. Seth bounced off of Mike Rome’s chair awkwardly. Reed retrieved his opponent and dumped him into the steel steps before finally tossing him in the ring to begin the match.

(3) SETH ROLLINS vs. BRONSON REED

Bronson Reed dropped Seth Rollins and immediately climbed the northwest turnbuckle. He gave Rollins a Tsunami, then immediately went back to the well for a second. Rollins rolled out of the way, sprang to his feet and gave Reed a Stomp. He covered for a near fall. Seth came up with a big welt and scratches on his back. He pulled Reed in for a Pedigree, but Reed used his size to force Seth to the mat. He sat on him and laughed.

Reed whipped Rollins into the northeast corner and looked on menacingly at the crowd as Seth crumpled to the mat. Seth used Reed’s singlet to steady himself and return to his feet, but Bronson just threw him back down. Rollins used the ropes this time. Reed clubbed at his back. He went for a backdrop, but Seth flipped through it. He tried to hoist Reed onto his shoulders, but collapsed under the weight. Reed fell into a cover and two count just before 4:00.

Graves described Reed as a freak athlete, making this a non-standard David vs. Goliath encounter. He said Reed’s stamina is unlike his peers. Reed went for a Powerbomb on Seth, but Rollins managed to counter it into a DDT. Both men were down in the ring and the crowd began to sing to Rollins. Both men rose slowly. Rollins gave Reed a couple short-arm clotheslines, then hit the ropes for a third. Reed barely staggered, so Rollins went up top. He delivered a flying clothesline, but Reed still didn’t fall. He went for another, but Reed cut him off and rose to meet him atop the southeast corner. Bronson tried to set up for a Superplex, but Seth bit his hand. He caught Reed with a headbutt and shoved him to the mat. Rollins delivered a Frog Splash for a leg hook and one count.

Seth looked toward the crowd in disbelief. Reed struggled to his feet and invited more offense. Seth stunned him first with a Superkick, then two back elbows. Reed shrugged it all off and gave Seth a spinning sit-out Powerbomb for a near fall just before 8:00. Reed delivered a Death Valley Driver for another near fall. Seth pulled himself toward the northeast corner. Reed gave him a boot to the face, then hoisted him to the top turnbuckle. Teetering on the top rope, Reed set up and executed a Superplex for another cover and near fall.

“Stay down Seth!” Reed told Rollins as he pulled him up by his beard. Rollins said Reed should’ve finished him when he had the chance. Bronson slapped him down, then gave him a standing Senton. Reed climbed to the top, looking for a Tsunami. Seth rolled to the outside. Reed followed. Seth caught Bronson with a right hand, but Reed shrugged it off and dumped Rollins into the steps. He picked up the top piece of the stairs and approached, but Seth cut him out at the knee. Bronson fell face-first onto the steps. Rollins gave him a Stomp on the stairs. Reed came up bleeding just above the eye. He slid in the ring to break the count.

Rollins immediately gave Reed another Stomp. He climbed to the top and delivered one more for good measure, covering Reed for a three count.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 12:21

As Rollins left, Reed returned to his feet, seething. Seth was stunned, but defiant, telling Reed the same thing will happen if he comes for him again.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match befitting this on-going rivalry. Having the action start on the outside made plenty of sense and got the crowd riled up for the action that was to follow. Rollins made Reed look like a monster, selling his offense and repeatedly failing at his own due to the Reed’s overwhelming size advantage. They’ve done a great job building Bronson in recent months, but at some point he’s going to have to win some of these bigger matches if they want to continue his upward trajectory. Rollins getting the win today made sense as a return to form for the main event staple, but Reed really needs to end up on the top of his next feud, whatever that may be.)

-The women’s Crown Jewel title was shown backstage. Cole tossed to a package for the match.

Nia Jax was out first. Graves compared these Crown Jewel championship matches to World Series or Super Bowl. Liv Morgan followed. Cole and Graves talked over a clip of Morgan’s attack on Rhea Ripley from this Tuesday’s NXT. Mike Rome delivered championship introductions. Both women were mildly booed.

(4) NIA JAX (c) vs. LIV MORGAN (c) – WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

Liv Morgan exploded toward Nia Jax as soon as the bell rang, catching her with a dropkick and a number of quick punches. Jax shrugged it off and shoved Liv to the mat. Morgan slid between the ropes, trying to separate. Jax pulled her back in, dropped her and gave her a leaping elbow. She tossed Morgan to the northwest corner and splashed her. Jax whipped Liv to the opposing corner and charged, but Liv moved out of the way. She hit a quick basement dropkick to Nia’s knee, sending her tumbling to the corner. Liv went to work on that left leg, wrapping it around the middle rope and utilizing the referee’s full count.

Off the ropes, Morgan connected with a tilt-a-whirl DDT for a cover and two count. She kicked at Jax’s knee. Nia fought her off, rose quickly and dropped Morgan with a Samoan Drop for a cover and two count at 2:20. Jax tossed Morgan into the corner and gave her a hip check. She went for another, but Morgan moved. Jax flew through the middle buckle, colliding with the ring post. Liv tried to jump on her back, but Jax held on and carried her out. She ascended the turnbuckles with Morgan in tow, delivering a Samoan Drop off the middle rope for a cover and near fall.

A small “let’s go Morgan!” chant began to gain steam in the arena. Jax continued to overpower her opponent, working her into the southeast corner and hoisting her to the top. Jax climbed the buckles, but Morgan pounded at her back. She managed to flip over Nia and deliver a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. Both women were down when Tiffany Stratton’s music hit. Stratton bolted to the ring and handed her briefcase to the referee. Before anything could happen, Stratton came face-to-face with Nia.

Stratton retrieved her briefcase and began retreating. Jax told her it’s not the time. Stratton promised she was going to cash in on Liv. Morgan rolled up Jax for a two count. Stratton came back to ringside. Morgan went for Oblivion, but Jax blocked it. Tiffany leapt onto the apron again. This time, Raquel Rodriguez emerged and pulled her to the floor, taking her briefcase away. Dominik Mysterio appeared as well. Rodriguez stalked Stratton, who tried to talk her way out of her predicament. Liv Morgan joined in, cornering Stratton. Jax came outside to retrieve Liv. She slammed her, then climbed to the top for an Annihilator. Dominik slid Tiffany’s briefcase in the ring, distracting the referee. Raquel knocked Jax to the mat. Nia stumbled toward the ropes. Liv caught her with Oblivion for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Liv Morgan in 8:13 to win the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: These two did the best they could with the heel vs. heel dynamic and the obvious intrigue surrounding Stratton’s cash-in. You got the sense that the crowd was aware that nothing was going to happen until the associated parties got involved, and they responded in that manner. Morgan was largely treated as the babyface by the audience, but neither woman wrestled that way. I think they’ve done a nice job handling the build toward Stratton’s cash in, but otherwise, this just felt like an overbooked mess to protect both women. It served as a clear excample of the predicament these champion vs. champion matches put the company in. It’s an unnecessary handicap and a poor idea all around.)

-Cole tossed to a break or video for Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton.

Kevin Owens was out first, wearing a Cowboy Bob Orton t-shirt. He stopped midway down the ramp to stare down a fan holding up an “RKO” sign. Cole said Owens’ reasoning for attacking Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton makes no sense to him. Graves said that Kevin seems to believe the exact opposite of the truth. Randy Orton entered to a strong reaction, the crowd sang along to “Voices.” Orton encouraged them, smiling as he soaked in the rendition. Owens gave him plenty of space, waiting on the barrier behind the announce desks.

As Orton his his signature post on the top rope, Kevin Owens attacked him from behind with a steel chair. He battered Randy to the mat, then kicked him out of the ring. Owens cleared the announcers desk and sized up Randy with the chair. Orton fought back, catching Kevin with a thumb to the eyes. He gave Owens a backdrop onto the desk. Owens blocked a second one and tried to slam Randy into the steel steps. Orton blocked it and tossed KO into the ring, then paused to shake out his chair-stricken knee.

When Orton returned to the ring, KO struck him in the knee with the chair again. The referee tried to take the chair away, so Orton gave him a Stunner. Agents and officials rushed to ringside. Cole said the match is cancelled. Orton caught Owens with a chair to the back, then tossed him to the outside. They continued to brawl as officials tried to separate them. Orton tossed one into the ring post. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce hit the ring. Orton gave Pearce an RKO.

Owens raked Orton’s eyes and dragged him outside the ring. They brawled over the barrier and into the crowd. Owens retrieved the cover of a road case and hit Orton in the head with it. Randy fell onto a pair of covered tables. Owens climbed into the lower bleachers. He leapt the fencing and dove onto Orton, driving his elbow through Randy and the tables. Neither man was moving as more officials spilled into view. Cole said they need to get some help. The show faded to break.

(LeClair’s Analysis: The crowd seemed satisfied with the content of the brawl, thus avoiding the usual disappointment of false advertising, but I will always contend it’s something to be avoided, especially on a PLE. I haven’t particularly cared for the escalation of this Kevin Owens turn, aside from the initial off-camera tip off. Cole and Graves are having to do some heavy lifting to make up for the rather light story-telling up to this point, which is something WWE has largely been good at avoiding for quite some time.)

-After a quick break, Carmelo Hayes entered, followed by Andrade. Graves talked about Hayes and Andrade’s “game 7” being ruined by the U.S. Champion. LA Knight entered last to a strong ovation.

(5) LA KNIGHT (c) vs. CARMELO HAYES vs. ANDRADE – Triple Threat WWE United States Championship match

Andrade and Carmelo Hayes began throwing hands as soon as the bell rang. LA Knight just stepped aside, letting them take each other out. Once Andrade turned his attention to the champion, Knight stepped between his two challengers and began clocking both with quick jabs. The crowd chanted “yeah” with each connection. The two challengers tossed Knight to the outside, then immediately went back to work on each other. Hayes caught Andrade with a springboard forearm off the middle rope. Andrade rolled to the floor. Hayes hit the ropes, looking to dive, but Knight tripped him up.

LA Knight dragged Hayes to the floor and slammed his head repeatedly into the announcers desk. Andrade tried to intervene, but Knight gave him a flying shoulder block into the ring for his troubles. He followed up with a DDT on Hayes for a cover and one count, broken up by Andrade. Hayes tried to flip off the second ropes, but Andrade leapt to meet him. He gave Carmelo an inverted Spanish Fly, then quickly covered. Knight immediately broke it up. Andrade downed Hayes in the corner and caught him with running double knees. Knight charged him, but Andrade side stepped and sent him flying to the outside. Andrade climbed the southeast turnbuckle, looked toward Hayes, but instead decided to deliver a huge Moonsault to Knight on the outside.

Hayes came flying onto Andrade. He tossed him back in the ring and delivered First 48. Knight broke up a pinfall attempt and went for a BFT, but Hayes blocked it. Andrade gave Hayes a Destroyer, then climbed to the top rope, looking for a Moonsault on both men. They split the middle, rolling in opposite directions. Andrade landed on his feet and executed a standing Moonsault on Hayes for a cover and two count just after 5:30. The two challengers worked to their feet. Hayes cornered Andrade and ascended the northwest turnbuckles, dragging Andrade with him. Andrade countered in the air, turning Hayes into a flipping Powerslam for a cover and two count.

Meanwhile, LA Knight climbed to the middle rope. He looked around and hit a double elbow drop to both challengers for a double cover and two count. Graves said he loves the double cover attempts. Cole said it’s a great way to ensure no one gets a rematch. Knight worked Andrade into the corner and up the turnbuckles. Hayes knocked him away and took his place. Knight leapt back up and slipped initially, but regained balance and gave Andrade a release German Suplex off the top. Hayes stood and delivered Nothing But Net to the recovering Knight for a near fall at 8:10, broken up by Andrade at the last moment.

Carmelo and Andrade traded punches. Andrade tried for the Message, but Hayes blocked it. Hayes went for a a tilt-a-whirl on Andrade, but Knight stepped in and delivered a BFT to both men at once. He covered Hayes for a three count.

WINNER: LA Knight in 9:08 to retain the WWE United States Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This one was too short to really feel consequential, but the time we did get was fast, furious, and very entertaining. Hayes and Andrade continue to work remarkably well together, and the addition of Knight felt fresh and certainly helped get the crowd involved. It’s unfortunate, it despite wrestling great match after great match against one another, it doesn’t appear as though Hayes or Andrade have gained much of anything in terms of star power or standing. It’s been far too reminiscent of the 50/50 booking of yesteryear that fails to really get anyone over, and really only serves to fill TV time. I’m curious to see what’s next for Knight, as the list of challengers feel relatively thin right now.)

-Cole tossed to a package for the main event.

Gunther entered first. Cole mentioned that it’s the first time Gunther and Cody have wrestled one on one, but that Cody was the man to eliminate Gunther from the last two Royal Rumble matches. Cody Rhodes entered to an adoring audience, excited to sing along to “Kingdom.” Cole and Graves laid out for his entrance. Mike Rome delivered Championship introductions.

(6) GUNTHER (c) vs. CODY RHODES (c) – WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship match

The crowd sang and danced as the match kicked off. Gunther and Cody Rhodes circled one another and the World Champion talked a little trash. Cody posed for the crowd, then began to circle his opponent. Gunther successfully evaded multiple lock up attempts, then initiated one of his own. He backed Cody against the ropes as the crowd continued to sing. Gunther applied a front face lock and worked Cody to the mat. Rhodes slipped free and worked his arm behind his back. Gunther managed to turn it into a quick Snapmare, but Cody shot back to his feet and flipped Gunther onto the mat, grabbing an arm lock.

Graves said that Gunther’s aim is going to be to take Cody off of his game and then pounce, but Cody wasn’t playing into the strategy. Gunther powered his way up, shot Cody toward the ropes and dropped him with a shoulder block. Gunther settled in to a side headlock as the match crosed 4:20. Cody turned it over into one of his own, but Gunther tried to give him a back drop. Cody landed on his feet. Gunther slipped underneath the WWE Champion and tried to apply a Sleeper. Cody wiggled free. “Not this time,” the WWE Champion yelled.

WWE’s two world champions locked up in the center again. Gunther tried working Cody to the corner, but Rhodes battled out with his signature jabs. Gunther broke the combination attempt with a violent chop to the chest. Graves said Gunther’s chop drives all the breath from the body. Gunther leapfrogged Cody off the ropes, but Rhodes dropped to the mat and caught him with the signature uppercut. Gunther spilled to the apron. Cody hit a springboard dropkick off the middle turnbuckle. Gunther collided with the announcers desk. He hit the ropes, looking to dive, but Gunther shot back in the ring and applied the Sleeper. Rhodes use the ropes to quickly free himself. He dumped Gunther to the outside and dove, but Gunther caught him. He gave Cody a body slam on the floor.

Senior official Chat Patton began the count on Cody Rhodes while Gunther recovered in the ring. Cody answered before five, but was quickly cornered by the World Champion. Cody ducked a clothesline attempt, but his back gave out. Gunther stomped on his back and posed to the crowd just before 9:00. Cole said that Gunther doesn’t care about the fans, the marking, or the noise – he just wants to win. Graves noted that Rhodes is the exact opposite. Gunther continued to beat down the WWE Champion. He mocked him as Cody sauntered to the corner for reprieve. Gunther shot him to the opposite end, but Cody caught him with a boot on the return.

Cody’s back gave out on a body slam attempt, putting Gunther in pinfall position. Cody kicked at two. The crowd waved the lights on their cellphones and sang. Gunther applied a half chicken wing and clubbed at Cody’s ribs and back. Rhodes collapsed across the middle rope, Gunther booted him in the face. The crowd began doing the wave. Rhodes rolled to the outside to recover. Gunther mocked the crowd during the break. Returning to the ring, Rhodes walked into another pair of chops. He finally managed to pull Gunther in and deliver a body slam. Cody pounded the mat, riling up the crowd. He lifted Gunther into Suplex position, stalled, then dropped Gunther on his face. Gunther rose quickly, catching Rhodes with a strike. He climbed the northeast turnbuckles. Rhodes met him.

Both men jockeyed for position atop the turnbuckle. Rhodes managed to hook Gunther and deliver a Superplex. Cody used the ropes to stand as the match approached 15:00. He hit the ropes, catching Gunther with a shoulder tackle. He followed with a snap scoop slam. Cody started the jabs again, this time completing the elbow finale. “Dusty!” the crowd chanted. Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter for a cover and two count. Cody called for Cross Rhodes, but Gunther collapsed against the ropes. The WWE Champion went for a Disaster Kick instead, but Gunther telegraphed. He side-stepped and then immediately applied a Boston Crab.

With Rhodes sufficiently weakened, Gunther transitioned right into a Sleeper. Sensing Rhodes was about to escape, Gunther let go of the hold and gave Cody a snap German Suplex. He immediately returned to the throat, re-applying the Sleeper. Gunther tried to wrap his legs, but Cody got up to his knees to protect himself. Hold still applied, Rhodes began to fade. He fell to his side. The referee raised Rhodes’ arm and he kept it in the air. Cody worked to his feet, slowly, finally breaking the hold with a jawbreaker. Rhodes managed to hit Gunther with Cross Rhodes.

Rhodes couldn’t capitalize with a cover. Both men were down as the match crossed 19:00. Gunther was the first to stir, using the ropes. He charged at Cody and hit a missile dropkick, then a Powerbomb for a stack cover and near fall. Graves said Gunther is showing frustration for the first time in the match. The World Champion gave Rhodes a hard chop, sending him stumbling around the ring. He slapped him in the face in the corner. Cody fired up, peppering Gunther’s chest with strikes and chops. He gave a back Suplex, then hit the ropes. Gunther sprang to life and clotheslined Rhodes. Gunther missed wildly with a second clothesline attempt. Cody hit a second Cross Rhodes for a cover and near fall just before 22:00.

Corey Graves reset the scene as the camera pulled back with both men recovering in the ring. Rhodes sized Gunther up for a third Cross Rhodes, but Gunther gave Cody a Snapmare. Gunther missed a chop. Cody rushed to the corner, looking for a super Cody Cutter. Gunther caught him in the Sleeper, but Cody’s momentum from the dive floated his body up and over. With the hold still applied, Rhodes scored a surprise three count.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes in 23:02 to win the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Gunther shook Cody’s hand before leaving the ring to him.

As Cody was presented with the Crown Jewel title, Michael Cole confirmed that the title Crown Jewel titles will stay in Saudi Arabia year round, being put on display at the WWE Experience. He added that winners will receive commemorative rings, like a Super Bowl ring.

Liv Morgan joined Cody Rhodes and Triple H in the ring. The latter raised Cody and Liv’s hands. Rhodes and Morgan celebrated in adjacent corners of the ring as Cole thanked the audience for watching the show. Rhodes shook hands with Morgan and held the ropes for her to exit the ring. Cody celebrated with fans at ringside as Cole tossed to the post-show panel to close the show.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match, but wholly counterproductive to everything this company has tried to do with Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship. Like the women’s match that preceded it, they were caught in a booking predicament with no beneficial outcomes. To their credit, they avoided overbooking this encounter, unlike the women’s version. Still, though, there was just no reason for this match to happen. The Crown Jewel titles mean nothing, and beating your World Champion, even in a bit if a fluke finish, harms your weekly product.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: WWE had been doing an admirable job merging these Saudi shows into regular PLE traffic in recent years. In the beginning, these felt like glorified, non-canonical house shows. Evidently, that simply wasn’t enough to keep their financial partners happy. Enter the “Crown Jewel Championships”, a baffling concept first popularized by Vince McMahon under the “brand warfare” format at Survivor Series. It was always a head-scratching month of counter-productive booking and this iteration proved to be hardly any different. The saving grace, if there is one, is that this only affected the top men’s and women’s titles rather than the entire slate of Championships. WWE booked themselves into a corner with a heel vs. heel match on the women’s side, and a lose-lose scenario on the men’s. Neither Cody nor Gunther deserved to take a loss heading into a crucial stretch of television before WrestleMania season kicks off. They did the best they could to protect both losers, letting you know that they know this concept just doesn’t work. Most of the under card held its own just fine, but nothing rose to the level of “must-see” and the non-start of Owens vs. Orton serves as another blemish. I’d consider this the first mild thumbs down show of the year for WWE.