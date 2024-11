VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #833 (November 6, 2004): Cover Story on Tough Enough-Big Show controversy, Part 3 of Tom Prichard Torch Talk, Newswires, TV Reports, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #833 cover-dated November 6, 2004: This issue includes: Cover Story – Details and insight into Tough Enough-Big Show controversy… Top Five Stories of the Week TNA on DirecTV, WWF sues WWE, ROH weekend… WWE Newswire – Three layoffs, Tough Enough dropout, Angle’s future, Foley… TNA Newswire – Luger conduct, Piper-Fairplay, Tardy Hardy, DDP, Tom Arnold… ROH Newswire – Weekend Preview, Liger Expectations, Women in ROH… -11/1 Raw Report with The Big Story… 10/29 TNA Impact Report with The Big Story… 10/28 Smackdown Report with The Big Story… Bruce Mitchell Feature: The New Torch Insider Glossary… Jason Powell’s On Topic: TNA – You Just Can’t Make It Up… Pat McNeill’s Factor: Match Breakdown – 72 Minute Danielson-Aries Classic… Wade Keller’s End Notes: Random Thoughts on Big Show, Muslin Act, Snitsky… Torch Talk: Tom Prichard, part three on developing new stars… Torch Triple Play: Hogan vs. Flair Flashback, Memphis Wrestling Throwback Draws… Weekly Events Schedule…

