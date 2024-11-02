News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/1 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Final Crown Jewel build including Jey confronting Roman, Tiffany says she might cash in on Jax, Cody and Gunther in tag match, more (16 min.)

November 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the November 1 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser, Jey Uso confronting Roman Reigns, Tiffany Stratton says she might cash in on Nia Jax or Liv Morgan, and more.

