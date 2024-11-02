VIP AUDIO 11/1 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Final Crown Jewel build including Jey confronting Roman, Tiffany says she might cash in on Jax, Cody and Gunther in tag match, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the November 1 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser, Jey Uso confronting Roman Reigns, Tiffany Stratton says she might cash in on Nia Jax or Liv Morgan, and more.

