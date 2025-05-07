VIP PODCAST 5/7 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Possibility of Dakota Kai signing with AEW, should AEW introduce Women’s Tag Team Titles, Collision review, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
- 01:12 Dakota Kai’s Potential Future
- 05:28 AEW and Independent Wrestling Opportunities
- 11:30 Women’s Division Challenges
- 17:25 AEW Collision Review
- 33:17 Harley Cameron’s Role in AEW
- 34:01 Jon Moxley’s Promo and Fan Reactions
- 34:26 Josh Alexander vs. Brody King: A G1-Level Match
- 38:49 Max Caster’s Open Challenge and Gimmick Issues
- 41:05 Daniel Garcia’s Potential Turn and Future
- 49:26 FTR and Stokely Hathaway: New Alliances
- 54:01 Previewing AEW Dynamite and Upcoming Matches
- 59:19 Double or Nothing Predictions and Final Thoughts
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.