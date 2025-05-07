VIP PODCAST 5/7 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Possibility of Dakota Kai signing with AEW, should AEW introduce Women’s Tag Team Titles, Collision review, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview

01:12 Dakota Kai’s Potential Future

05:28 AEW and Independent Wrestling Opportunities

11:30 Women’s Division Challenges

17:25 AEW Collision Review

33:17 Harley Cameron’s Role in AEW

34:01 Jon Moxley’s Promo and Fan Reactions

34:26 Josh Alexander vs. Brody King: A G1-Level Match

38:49 Max Caster’s Open Challenge and Gimmick Issues

41:05 Daniel Garcia’s Potential Turn and Future

49:26 FTR and Stokely Hathaway: New Alliances

54:01 Previewing AEW Dynamite and Upcoming Matches

59:19 Double or Nothing Predictions and Final Thoughts

