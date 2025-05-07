News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/7 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Possibility of Dakota Kai signing with AEW, should AEW introduce Women’s Tag Team Titles, Collision review, more (64 min.)

May 7, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
  • 01:12 Dakota Kai’s Potential Future
  • 05:28 AEW and Independent Wrestling Opportunities
  • 11:30 Women’s Division Challenges
  • 17:25 AEW Collision Review
  • 33:17 Harley Cameron’s Role in AEW
  • 34:01 Jon Moxley’s Promo and Fan Reactions
  • 34:26 Josh Alexander vs. Brody King: A G1-Level Match
  • 38:49 Max Caster’s Open Challenge and Gimmick Issues
  • 41:05 Daniel Garcia’s Potential Turn and Future
  • 49:26 FTR and Stokely Hathaway: New Alliances
  • 54:01 Previewing AEW Dynamite and Upcoming Matches
  • 59:19 Double or Nothing Predictions and Final Thoughts

