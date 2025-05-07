10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (5-6-201510 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (5-6-2015): Charlotte vs. Emma, Owens explains his attack on Sami, Becky discusses her Irish stereotype wasn’t for her, Dash & Dawson return to TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

May 6, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] In general NXT news, Sami Zayn had a well-received U.S. Championship match against John Cena on Monday Night Raw in Canada, including him kicking out of the AA. If Zayn moves to the main roster that will clear a lot of headroom in NXT for someone else to come into the championship scene.

The announcers tonight are Byron Saxton, Rich Brennan, and Corey Graves. The ring announcer has been changed to Greg Hamilton.

Emma is out with Bayley’s gear, teasing the audience. Emma teases skinning the cat in, but just pulls herself into the ring. She’s facing Charlotte. Nice fresh matchup here.

1 – CHARLOTTE vs. EMMA

Emma tosses the headband at Charlotte. Emma with a headlock, then Charlotte slips out and has one of her own. Rapid hold trades. Emma plants a boot to Charlotte’s middle, but Charlotte isn’t slowed down. Knee lifts to Emma. Emma wants the Dil-Emma, but Charlotte catches it. A pendulum kick of sorts gives Emma the edge. Lots of new moves from Emma here. Charlotte loudly sells her leg as Emma starts to work it. Emma locks up Charlotte’s legs while yanking her hair. The announcers sound off, like they were done in post-production. Of note, last week was the first time in a while that the announcers were shown on-screen. Emma continues to work Charlotte’s legs. Deep single leg crab from Emma. Charlotte barely gets to the ropes.

Emma lifts the leg, and Charlotte manages to get to her feet to start an offensive flurry. Weak spear gets two. Charlotte avoids the Emma-lock, then responds with Natural Selection for the win.

WINNER: Charlotte in 5:50. Good match to get over Emma’s “new attitude.” I like that Emma has a new moveset post-turn.

Post-match, Bayley comes out and offers to help Emma up. Emma seems grateful and accepts the help. Bayley offers a hug, Emma takes it. Emma tries getting away, Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly. Charlotte makes the save, pulling Bayley off Emma. Emma takes her shirt and headband back and exits the ring.

[ J.J.’s Reax: That was a really nice little piece of work there from all three, and very intriguing. ]

The announcers are finally shown on camera talking up Becky Lynch. They will have a contract signing tonight for her match with Sasha Banks at Takeover.

Sit-down promo and video package on Becky Lynch. Real babyface treatment as she talks up her past. She talks about how she turned heel because her initial presentation as a stereotypical Irishwoman wasn’t right for her and she was resentful. Her heel turn put the fire in her belly. She’s getting the full-on babyface treatment here.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Really good package there to turn Lynch face in time for her championship match. Unique way of explaining a face-to-heel-to-face turn. ]

[Q2] Next is a sit-down interview with Michael Cole and Kevin Owens. He wants to know why Owens has done what he’s done to Zayn. Owens says that anything involving the title is personal because of how the title impacts his life and his family.

Cole questions Owens’s sincerity that everything is about the title. Owens reiterates that everything else is part of being champion. Cole doubts him. Cole re-phrases and asks if he would have done anything differently if it wasn’t Zayn holding the title. Owens says this isn’t about Zayn. He’s angry that Renee Young asked him about his actions to Zayn immediately after his victory and that Cole hasn’t congratulated him either.

Cole backs off and congratulates Owens and apologizes, then requests that Owens answer his next question: “How could you do what you did?” And then he reminds Owens about his history with Zayn. Owens cuts him off and calls Cole a headline fisher. Owens refuses to take the bait. Owens sticks to the line that he is a good father and provider to his family because of the title. Cole kind of gives up. Owens thanks Cole and says he loves Cole’s work on Raw.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Owens is such a great interview. ]

Big pops for Rhyno as he comes out against the cooled off Bull Dempsey.

2 – RHYNO vs. BULL DEMPSEY

Lock-up and they split. Staredown, lock-up, knee to the middle puts Dempsey in charge. Back-and-forth between the two brutes. Belly-to-belly sends Dempsey reeling. Gore.

WINNER: Rhyno in 1:00. It’s a shame Rhyno needed a squash match, because I was liking what I saw. I suspect these two could have a nice little match between two big men.

Post-match, Rhyno looks like he is still hungry for action. He’s got a mic. Everyone says he is unstoppable. He says that there is another unstoppable force in NXT. At Takeover, he wants a match with Baron Corbin. The crowd eats up the chance to see those two go at it.

Backstage, Sasha Banks looks at a picture of Fabulous Moolah, and says she surpasses her. She praises Becky Lynch’s drive, but says that she made Lynch in NXT and can put her back down again.

Backstage, William Regal greets a newcomer. He says it is an honor, and offers him a contract. Regal lets him take his chair to sign.

Video package on the newcomer. He says that everyone at NXT wants to be a champion. Getting to NXT puts him on that past. He is advertised as “Coming Soon” with no name.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are out. Neither have been seen in some time. Scott Dawson was a real stand-out before an injury a few years ago. The music for Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady plays, but they don’t come out. The music cuts, then starts over. The boys from New York are still no-shows. The backstage camera catches Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy beating up the fan favorites as Carmella begs them to stop. Brennan tells us that the match is off so they will go to an interview with Sami Zayn.

Michael Cole interviews Zayn. Zayn says that Owens is a liar and he isn’t, of course this is personal. Zayn says that sneak attacks and mind games got Owens to this point and that is how Zayn will have to do things too. Cole asks if Zayn’s emotions will get in the way. Zayn reminds up of his long trek to the title and he will be focused.

[Q3] Cole brings up their tight past and says it must bother Zayn that he doesn’t know why Owens did what he did. Zayn admits that it bothers him and that Owens won’t tell him. Zayn looks at the camera and says that he will be in the ring next week and he wants Zayn to tell him to his face why he turned on Zayn. Zayn says he should be a good role model for his kid, be a man and explain himself.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Amazing how many miles they can get out of Owens not explaining a heel turn. ]

Video recap of Zayn’s match on Raw, including a focus on Zayn’s injured arm, and the sportsmanship John Cena showed at the end of the match. There are questions about how this impacts the championship match at Takeover.

Regal is in the ring to preside over the Lynch-Banks contract signing. He points out that the NXT Women’s Division has been well-received, and brings out Becky Lynch. She comes out dressed to wrestle and shakes Regal’s hand. Then he brings out Sasha Banks. Banks has a small box in her hand for some reason. She puts it on the table. The contract looks like a blank piece of paper and Lynch asks for the mic.

She talks about how long she has worked to get to this point in her career. Banks looks bored as the crowd warms to Lynch. Banks wants her to get to the point. Lynch says everything she has gone through was worth it to get to this point. Lynch signs and Regal witnesses.

Banks drops the pen, puts the title on the table, then opens the box. It is a stamp. She stamps her signature o the contract to a “Like a boss!” chant. She shows everyone the contract, tosses it in Lynch’s face, then attacks Lynch. She dares the refs and Regal to put their hands on a woman as she climbs on the table and steps on Lynch’s head. More “like a boss!” Banks flips the table over onto the refs. Lynch pops up and locks Banks into an armbar. Banks taps and taps until Regal and the refs pry her off. “You tapped out!” at Banks.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Exactly what this feud needed. The Lynch face turn has been handled well so far, and Regal lends just the right touch in his rare appearances. Banks was so vile, using her gender as a way to defy the authority figures. ]

Recap of last week when Owens ambushed Zayn and Alex Riley during their match.

Alex Riley with a home video. He talks about being willing to take risks, like splitting from The Miz and facing Owens and then demanding more matches with Owens. He says that the risks may not be worth it. Instead of getting a title shot, he needed surgery. Instead of supporting him, the crowd thanked Owens, and the focus was on Zayn. He doesn’t think the risks are worth it. He says we won’t see him for a while.

Backstage interview with Dana Brooke and Devin Taylor. Taylor says that Brooke has been on a roll. Brooke cuts her off and says that she has been on a roll since she was born. She says that Taylor’s body is “whack.” She’s angry that Charlotte is in the new Tapout ad. She vows to run circles around Charlotte and send her packing. She pats Taylor on the head then walks away.

Finn Balor is out in a suit doing a lap around the barricades to see his fans. He’s in the timekeeper booth to watch Tyler Breeze face Hideo Itami.

3 – HIDEO ITAMI vs. TYLER BREEZE

[Q4] Breeze with a new monochromatic take on his ring gear. Lockup for an extender period with Breeze ending in the ropes. Separation and a repeat. Wristlock trades, Itami wants a Shining Wizard but Breeze ducks out of the ring. Breeze leaves the ring, then Itami invites him in. Breeze uses the ref as a distraction to put a kick into Itami. The advantage is short-lived. Shining Wizard and Breeze rolls to the apron and falls off.

[ Break ]

Itami is picking Breeze apart. Itami teases a knee drop, then mocks Breeze’s supermodel model. Nice to see Itami developing some personality. Dueling “Hideo’s gorgeous/no he’s not!” from the crowd. Surprise neckbreaker from Breeze. Itami tries to rally, but runs into a dropkick. Breeze wants a second rope punch, but Itami hits him mid-air and fires up. Running knee in the corner from Itami, then a Tornado DDT into the ropes, then a flying clothesline for a nearfall.

Itami looks for a running kick into the corner but Breeze goes to the outside. Breeze gets dumped into Balor at ringside. Breeze dodges a kick from Itami and Itami ends up plowing into Balor, right through the barricade and onto the concrete. Back in the ring, Itami ducks the Beauty Shot, then hits the Shotgun Kick for the win.

WINNER: Hideo Itami in 9:15. Nice match there as expected.

Post-match, Balor seethes on the outside. Itami looks to Balor with regret. Breeze cheapshots Itami, then Balor makes the save. The crowd is 50/50 on what they want Balor to do. As he thinks, Breeze nails him with the Beauty Shot, then Itami.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Great way to take the tired “accidentally hit his friend” formula to actually put heat on a heel instead of tearing apart a good face pair for short-term gain. ]

FINAL THOUGHTS: NXT was very short on in-ring action, but that is extraordinarily rare for NXT, and it was very well done as these things usually are by NXT. I love how the Women’s Division is being handled right now despite the relatively small roster. The main event scene is so solid, too. Rhyno vs. Corbin will be good to see what the Lone Wolf has in him. Great hype for Takeover.