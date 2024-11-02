WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS (11/2): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther, Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan, New Bloodline vs. Reigns & Usos, Orton vs. Owens, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS

NOVEMBER 2, 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-They showed people unloading the Crown Jewel Championship Title. They showed scenes of Riyadh, then Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez & Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens arriving at the venue.

-Michael Cole introduced the show.

(1) THE NEW BLOODLINE (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu w/Tonga Loa) vs. ROMAN REIGNS & JIMMY USO & JEY USO

As the New Bloodline made their entrance, Cole noted that Solo has had success as a leader by treating everyone in his group with respect, unlike Roman. Graves said Solo cannot understand why Roman and the Usos don’t accept him as their tribal chief. They went briefly to Cole and Graves at ringside who said they had been there for three days. Graves said, “The kingdom has been rocking.” He introduced the Saudi Arabian commentators at a desk next to them, Jude Al-Dajani and Faisal Mughaisib. Cole and Graves discussed how Roman and Jimmy came out together, but not Jey. Graves said Jey Uso recently won a singles title, which made Jey realize what he’s capable of on his own and that has affected his mentality. Graves said Reigns ruled WWE with an iron fist. Cole said he felt he had to be in charge. He called him a narcissist and had his power ripped away from him. He asked Graves if it bothers Reigns that Jey demanded respect and equal treatment. Graves said it does. Graves said had Roman just accepted Solo as the new Tribal Chief and fallen in line, there would be no “uncivil war.” Cole said Solo said his older brothers Jey and Jimmy need to start calling him their tribal chief rather than their brother. Graves said Reigns understands he night not enjoy the dynamic with Jimmy and Jey he once did, but he needs them to take out the new Bloodline. Jey made his separate ring entrance and received a huge ovation. Cole noted this is the first time Jimmy and Jey have teamed in a year and a half when they defeated Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank, which earned Jey a shot at Reigns’s Universal Title a month later. He said that’s when Jimmy turned on Jey and cost him the cahmpionship. Graves said Jey was willing to put that behind him because Jimmy is his brother.

Jey told Roman he wanted to start and Roman agreed. Cole said it was a good time. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. (That was a long ring entrance segment, but the announcers covered a lot of ground in terms of setting the stage and talking about the dynamic between teammates and opponents, with a pretty strong negative tinge when it came to framing Roman’s past.) Jey got in early offense against TamaJey tagged in Jimmy. Cole said, “Just like old times.” They gave Tama a stereo elbowdrop. Graves said it feels great to see them working together, but the truth is neither of them are the same human being as they were before last time they teamed. Jacob tagged in and the Usos worked together to get the better of him. They clotheslined Tama over the top rope. Solo entered, but when the Usos turned around, he bailed out. Solo regrouped with Tama and Fatu. “Wake up!” he told his teammates.

After Jey took Tama down and applied an armbar, fans chanted, “We want Roman!” Roman nodded and held out his hand. Jey tagged in Jimmy instead. “What was that all about?” asked Cole. Graves said it’s Jey’s reminder to Roman that he doesn’t call the shots anymore. Roman wasn’t happy. Jimmy wasn’t, either. Jimmy told Jey should’ve tagged in Roman. As Roman glared at Jey, Tama attacked Jimmy and took control.

The New Bloodline eventually took control of Jey for an extended stretch. As Jey tried to fight back at 11:00, Cole noted that Reigns hadn’t been tagged in yet. Graves talked about Solo being around Reigns and learning from him. Cole listed Solo’s wins against A.J. Styles, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, John Cena, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio. Reigns played to the crowd and got them fired up as Jey made a comeback and leaped and tagged in Roman at 12:00. He and Solo circled each other. They exchanged punches. Reigns knocked Solo down first and then landed a uranage. Reigns raised his arm and fans cheered. He signaled for a Superman Punch as Solo stood. He leaped, but Solo caught him for a Samoan Drop, but Reigns slipped free and then he took Solo down with a Superman Punch (which showed light). Reigns set up a spear, but Solo kicked him in the chest and then a Samoan Spike. Jimmy was so late with the save and so inept, the ref had to stop his count at two despite Solo clearing having Reigns covered and Reigns made no effort to lift a shoulder. It looked terrible. Cole said, “I swear to god, I thought Solo Sikoa had Reigns beat there.” (How do you not lift your shoulder if you’re Reigns there?)

Jacob attacked Jimmy. Jiummy superkicked Jacob and then Solo. He then dove through the ropes with a dive, but Jacob caught him and headbutted him (which showed light). Back in the ring, Reigns hit a Superman Punch on Solo (which also showed some light). Reigns played to the crowd, then yanked Tama into the ring, which knocked the referee down. Reigns superkicked Tonga Loa off the ring apron. Jacob headbutted Roman and then hit Reigns with a spinning elbow to the chest (now that landed hard). He followed with a top rope moonsault. He dove through the ropes and hit the Usos. Everyone including the ref was down. Solo was the first to his feet in the ring and he eyed Reigns as the ref was slowly standing. Solo gave Reigns two Samoan Spikes for a three count.

WINNERS: Solo & Fatu & Tama in 16:00.

-The New Bloodline attacked Reigns afterward. Graves said this could have been avoided has Roman just fallen in line. After leaving Roman at ringside, they ganged up on Jey. Sami Zayn’s music played and he walked out. Solo smiled and waved him into the ring. Cole said the last time they saw Sami, he was having a conversation with Solo. Solo talked to Sami and appeared to ask if he was with them. Fans chanted “Sami Uso!” Solo told them to be quiet. Sami looked over at Jey, who had a chair wrapped around his neck. He then turned and offered a hug to Solo, but then suplexed Solo. The Bloodline attacked Sami. Jimmy and Jey came to Sami’s aid. Reigns made it back into the ring, also. Solo was trapped mid-ring. Fans sang “Olé!” Reigns and Sami charged at Solo from opposite corners. Solo ducked and Sami took out Reigns with a Helluva kick. Jimmy expressed frustration with Sami. Jey stepped between them. Sami left the ring and Jimmy checked on Roman, who sat up and looked around, wondering what happened.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not the cleanest of matches in terms of execution, but what will be remembered is Jacob looking fierce, Jey not tagging in Roman at first, and Solo pinning Roman clean to end the match, and then of course Sami choosing sides.) [c]

(2) JADE CARGILL & BIANCA BELAIR vs. IYO SKY & KAIRI SANE vs. JAKARA JACKSON & LASH LEGEND vs. CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Sky & Sane came out first. Graves said they need the win more than anyone as they were once on top of the mountain, but haven’t had that level of success lately. As Jackson & Legend came out, Cole said this is their first main roster PLE match. As Green and Niven came out, Graves accused Cole of having a schoolyard crush on Green because of how nasty his comments were about her outfit. When Belair and Cargill came out, Graves said Jade seemed more interested in Instagram photos than getting prepared for a title change. He made an issue of them coming out to separate music. Cole said they came to the ring together once each of their themes played. The bell rang 56 minutes into the hour.

Belair got in some early offense. Legend dropped Jackson onto the back of Green a minute later. When Lash and Jade tagged in, Cole said that was the confrontation they were waiting for. Jade took Lash down with a kick to the chest and then played to the crowd. Niven leaped off the top rope and landed on both of them. Cole said he had no clue who was legal as Chelsea entered the ring. Chelsea teased a top rope move to the floor, thought better of it, stepped down, and leaped off the ring instead. Niven caught her. Kairi then leaped off the top rope onto both Chelsea and Niven. Iyo then landed a moonsault onto them off the top rope to ringside. Jackson launched off of Lash’s shoulders onto a crowd at ringside. Belair clotheslined Legend over the top rope and both tumbled to ringside. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” With everyone down at ringside at 9:00, they replayed the series of big spots.

Jade and Chelsea entered the ring. Jade gave Chelsea her Jaded, but Kairi and Iyo broke up the cover. Sky gave Belair a German suplex into. a bridge that didn’t go well and she lost her grip. Legend and Jackson double-teamed Sky with a sitout powerbomb. Graves called it the best move he’s ever seen. Chelsea and Niven took control, but Niven mistakenly landed a swing splash out of the corner on Chelsea. Jade lifted Niven onto her shoulders and then Belair leaped off the top rope and clotheslined her to the mat with a Doomsday Device for the win.

WINNERS: Cargill & Belair in 11:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: What you’d expect here with non-stop action and a sense of chaos throughout much of it, some of which wasn’t the smoothest. The crowd ate it up and especially warmed to Chelsea.)

(3) SETH ROLLINS vs. BRONSON REED

Reed came out first. When Seth made his entrance, Reed charged at him on the ramp 18 minutes into the second hour. They fought back and forth on the up and then back down the ramp to ringside. Reed threw Seth into the time keeper’s area onto a desk chair. Reed then threw Seth into the ringside steps. Graves asked if the bell even rang yet. Reed threw Seth into the ring and the ref called for the bell 21 minutes into the hour. Reed hit a Tsunami. Seth moved out of the path of a second Tsunami. He landed a Stomp for a two count. Cole said Reed made an error when he didn’t go for the cover after the first Tsunami.

Cole and Graves talked about Reed needing to beat someone of Seth’s level to get to the top. Graves noted that at the Performance Center, there was a sign that said you are there to take someone’s spot. Cole said he Pearce wanted to suspend Reed, but he was selling tickets and “making us money here at WWE and it’s hard to take him out of the spotlight.” (I’m not a fan of saying the person in charge of keeping order in WWE would make an exception because the guy is making WWE money. The job of the G.M. should ostensibly be keeping order and being fair, not maximizing profits by looking away from unsanctioned violence and egregious actions. The framing should be that Pearce wanted to suspend Reed, but Seth begged him not to so he could get revenge on him in the ring.)

Seth showed signs of life at 5:00 with some chops and then turned a powerbomb attempt into a leapping DDT. Both were down and slow to get up. Seth landed a top rope frog splash a minute later, but Reed kicked out at one. Reed superplexed Seth off the top rope a minute later for a two count. When Reed climbed to the top rope a minute later, Seth rolled to the floor. Reed pursued him and threw him into the announce desk. He then picked up the ringside steps, but Seth clipped his knee. Reed fell onto the steps. Seth stomped his head into the steps. Reed beat the ten count and crawled back into the ring where Seth landed another stomp. Sreth landed a stomp off the top rope for a three count. Reed was bleeding from his forehead afterward.

As Seth celebrated at ringside, Reed stood. Seth looked at him in amazement. Cole said Seth couldn’t believe Reed was back on his feet. Reed said he wanted more and waved Seth to re-enter the ring. Seth kept moving up the ramp, but he said he knows where to find him if he wants to come at him again. He said the same thing will happen.

WINNER: Seth in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good intense match including the three minute pre-bell brawl. It made sense for Seth to get the win here to keep him positioned as a top star, but Reed certainly came out of this feud looking stronger than he was going in despite ultimately losing, given even more of a boost by framing Reed standing up after the match as a sign of strength and resilience. I don’t think they intended for Reed to be a top-top act, but rather than just him a boost to the top of the second tier as a credible heel gatekeeper coming out of this feud that kept Seth occupied for a couple months before whatever is next for him.)

(4) NIA JAX vs. LIV MORGAN (w/Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez) – Women’s World Champion vs. WWE Women’s Champion with the Crown Jewel Women’s Title at stake

When Jax came out, Cole said she has been nearly unstoppable since her return to WWE rings. After Liv’s introduction, Cole said five years ago, Natalya and Lacey Evans competed in the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia. The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Liv went on the attack early, but Jax headbutted her to thwart that initial momentum. Liv tried to run, but Jax grabbed her by her hair and yanked her down. She then splashed her in the corner. Jax smiled and whipped Liv into the corner. When she charged, Liv moved. Liv went on the attack and worked over Jax’s leg. Graves said Liv is tired of all the noise that she’s only champion because of Dom. When Liv scored a two count, Cole called it a near upset, and Graves took issue with that framing. Jax came back with a Samoan Drop and scored a two count at 3:00.

Liv avoided a charging Jax in the corner, so Jax went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Liv stomped on Jax’s back, but Jax hoisted Liv onto her shoulders and climbed to the second rope and then landed a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Jax rammed Liv into the mat over and over. Fans chanted, “Let’s Go, Morgan!” Jax put Liv on the top rope. Liv landed a sunset flip out of the corner. Both were down and slow to get up. Tiffany ran out to her music. Cole wondered if she was going to cash in. She eagerly gave the ref the briefcase, but Jax confronted her. Tiffany backed away and tried to explain he5rself. Jax said, “It’s not the time.” Liv leaped at Jax, but Jax hit her with a forearm. Jax told Tiffany to leave. Tiffany left. Graves said it’s Tiffany prerogative when to cash in.

Jax gave Liv a Samoan Drop, but Liv leveraged Jax’s shoulders down. Tiffany ran back to the ring. Fans chanted, “Yes! Yes!” Jax slammed Liv for a two count. Tiffany stood on the ring apron. Raquel yanked Tiffany down. Jax leaned through the ropes and grabbed Raquel but her hair. Raquel yanked her down. Liv then caught Jax with a Code Breaker for a near fall. Fans booed as Raquel walked toward Tiffany. Liv joined Tiffany in confronting her. Jax charged into all three of them and then threw Liv back into the ring. She landed a legdrop and then dragged Liv to the corner and set up an Annihilator. Dom slid the MITB briefcase into the ring. With the ref distracted by that, Raquel shoved Jax off the top rope. Liv then hit the Oblivion for the three count. Liv sat up and looked emotional as Dom applauded.

WINNER: Liv in 9:00 to win the Crown Jewel Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: The cash-in teases weren’t great in that no one felt all that vulnerable.)

-Paul Levesque smiled and hugged Liv and presented her with the Crown Jewel Title belt. Cole said he had a bad taste in his mouth about that. Levesque raised Liv’s arm as pyro blasted. Then he hugged her again. [c]

(5) KEVIN OWENS vs. RANDY ORTON

Cole and Graves talked about KO’s recent mental state. Cole said KO hasn’t won a singles title in years. Graves said something broke inside of KO and he’s not sure what’s wrong with him. KO attacked Orton with a chair as he posed to his music in the ring. KO beat up Orton at ringside. Orton fought back and slammed KO onto the announce desk and then rammed him into the announce desk. KO tried to use a chair against Orton, so the ref yanked it away from him. KO gave the referee a Stunner. Cole said the match hasn’t even started and KO has gone completely nuts. Graves said that’ll cost him. WWE agents and another referee came to ringside and called off the match. Graves said Orton and KO were still fighting anyway.

Orton picked up a chair. Agent Shawn Daivari yanked it away from Orton. kicked Daiviari and threw him into the ringpost. He gave KO a draping DDT. G.M.s Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce came out and yelled at Orton to stop. Orton gave Pearce an RKO. Cole called it absolute insanity. Orton threw KO into the crowd. Called it “the WWE fanbase” rather than the “WWE Universe.” Owens got the better of Orton and smashed him with a case. KO then climbed up stairs and leaped off with a flying elbowdrop, sending Orton through a table. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Both were down and slow to get up.

WINNER: Match never officially started.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m never a fan of not delivering on an official match when one is advertised, but I don’t think this is the worst case offense since they delivered so much violence that fit the nature of the feud. It didn’t feel like a copout to avoid delivering an actual match or a finish, but rather a way to convey the mindsets of KO and Orton. This also explains why this show had more matches than usual lately, since they weren’t going to go as long with this.) [c]

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside who recapped the Orton-KO situation and promised an update on Orton when they got one. They shifted to hyping the U.S. Title match.

(6) L.A. KNIGHT vs. CARMELO HAYES vs. ANDRADE – U.S. Title match

As Carmelo came out first, Cole said he has the “It-factor” to become a top star in WWE. As Andrade came out, Cole hyped the special Wednesday episode of NXT from the arena once known as “ECW Arena.” The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Knight stepped back as Carmelo and Andrade fired away at each other. Knight then stepped in and punched both of them repeatedly. They stereo superkicked Knight to knock him to the floor, and then went back at each other. Carmelo landed a springboard clothesline, sending Andrade rolling to ringside. Knight tripped Carmelo and yanked him to ringside and rammed his head into the ringside table. Graves said if Knight kept that up, he’d make him look like the Dwayne Wade statue. Knight DDT’d Carmelo in the ring; Andrade broke up the cover. Andrade caught Carmelo on a middle-rope springboard and turned it into an inverted Spanish fly. Andrade played to the crowd and received polite applause.

Andrade leaped off the top rope backward onto Knight at ringside. The crowd chanted “This is awesome!” Carmelo landed a running flip dive onto Andrade at ringside. Back in the ring, Knight avoided Carmelo and went for his BFT. Carmelo blocked it. Andrade joined in the right. Carmelo slammed Knight onto Andrade and covered both and scored a two count at 4:00. Andrade gave Carmelo a Destroyer. Andrade landed a moonsault on Knight. Carmelo broke up the cover. All three were slow to get up.

Carmelo chopped Andrade’s chest. Andrade countered Carmelo’s top rope move and scored a two count. Knight recovered and leaped off the top rope springboard-style with elbows onto both Andrade and Carmelo. He covered both with separate arms and got a two count on both. As Andrade set up Carmelo on the top rope, Knight leaped to the top rope. He had his obligatory botched spot as he boots slipped and he crotched himself. That wasn’t a planned spot. Knight recovered and suplexed Andrade off the top rope. Cole said it’s hot and humid in the arena and the ropes are slippery. Hayes then landed a top rope Nothing but Net legdrop to the back of Knight’s neck for a two count, broken up by Andrade. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Carmelo sat up and couldn’t believe he didn’t get the pin there. Knight caught Carmelo in the midst of giving Andrade a facebuster and gave him a BFT for the win.

WINNER: Knight in 9:00 to win the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action and a crowd-pleasing finish. The show continues to feature matches within a minute or two of being ten minutes other than the opener, so the pace is brisk.)

-Graves announced Seth vs. Damien Priest vs. Dom vs. Sheamus in a Fatal Four-way to determine a no. 1 contender for Gunther’s title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That might explain why Sheamus got the clean win over Ludwig Kaiser.)

-A video package aired on Cody and Gunther.

(7) CODY RHODES vs. GUNTHER – Undisputed WWE Champion vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion for the Men’s Crown Jewel Title

Gunther came out first, then Cody. Fans sang “Ole!” enthusiastically. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Cole talked critically about Gunther skirting the responsibility that comes with being a champion in WWE, making media appearances and interacting with fans. Not unexpectedly, they built slowly for the first four minutes, trading mat holds. They rose and circled each other and played to the crowd before engaging in a collar-and-elbow hook-up. Cody blocked a Gunther chop and punched away at him. Cody went for a bionic elbow, but Gunther chopped him and then smiled.

They battled back and forth as the pace picked up. Cody leaped through the ropes, but Gunther caught him and drove him back-first into the ring apron. Gunther rolled into the ring as the ref began counting Cody. Cody rolled in to beat the count, but Gunther stayed on offense. Graves said Gunther was relentless. When Cody tried to bodyslam Gunther, his back gave out. Cody eventually made a comeback. Gunther countered and climbed to the top rope. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Cody superplexed Gunther at 14:00. Cody landed a Cody Cutter a minute later and scored a two count. Fans popped for the spot. Cody kicked Gunther between the legs as he held his legs, but Gunther came right back with a Boston Crab. Cody powered out of it.

Gunther applied a sleeper a minute later. Cody broke free and landed a Cross Rhodes. Both were down and slow to get up at 19:00. Another “This is awesome!” chant broke out. Cole called it a critical moment in the match. Gunther stood first and dropkicked Cody. He followed with a powerbomb into a pin attempt for a two count. Graves said Gunther was showing frustration for the first time in the match. Cody fired up a minute later and fired away at Gunther and then took him down with a back suplex. Gunther caught Cody as he charged with a clothesline. Cody came right back with a Cross Rhodes for a two count. Again, both were down and slow to get up at 22:00.

Cody leaped off the top rope for a super Cody Cutter, but Gunther caught him in a sleeper. Cody, though, leveraged Gunther’s shoulders down for a three count. Graves said that’s how Bret Hart beat Roddy Piper to capture the Intercontinental Title. As Cody celebreated, Gunther stood and shook his hand and congratulated him, but pointed his finger at him as if to say next time would be different.

They went to a wide shot of the ring as Levesque and two men and two women from Saudi Arabia presented Cody with the belt. Cole said the belts will stay in Saudi Arabia at the WWE Experience in a vault. He said the champions will be presented a huge ring “like a Super Bowl ring” they can wear and show off. Liv joined Cody for a photo op with Levesque and the Saudi Arabians in the ring.

WINNER: Cody in 24:00 to capture the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well, that’s the safest and, in some ways, most obvious finish – a leverage three-count when the eventual loser looks to be on the verge of victory. Graves comparing it to Piper, as adverse to doing jobs as anyone most of his career, is indicative of how it’s a finisher that’s seen as doing minimal “damage” to the loser. The match was as you’d expect with these two, with a deliberate, slow build and then the pace picking up with big spots and counter moves leading to the climax.)

