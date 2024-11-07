FREE PODCAST 11/7 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Chiari talk Fiend attacking Bryan, New Day regaining gold, Reigns vs. Corbin, more NXT run-ins, live callers, mailbag (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (11-8-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from the Ring Rust Radio podcast to talk Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and mailbag questions. Topics include Sami Zayn makes another pitch to Daniel Bryan, The Fiend attacking Daniel Bryan, New Day regain gold, Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (finally!), additional NXT run-ins, Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross, and more.

