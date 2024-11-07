VIP AUDIO 11/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-7-2006) – Scott Hall Torch Talk (pt. 7): What incident with Bischoff caused him and Nash to check out, comparing Vince and Bischoff, Shane and Steph, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Torch Talk audio series with Scott Hall. This installment, part seven, was released Nov. 1, 2006and matched the published transcript in Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter that week. The interview was conducted on Sept. 8, 2006.

This is part seven of his first extended insider interview ever logging in around seven hours total, amongst our longest, most in-depth “Torch Talks” ever. It’s also one of our best.

Throughout the interview, Hall marches through his entire career, discusses various controversies from drugs and drinking to run-ins with fellow wrestlers (including Goldberg) to what he says was the tipping point in the Monday Night War and how he was an integral part of it, and much more.

In this installment, Hall talks about what he says is a major turning point in WCW, and how Eric Bischoff’s temper caused he and Kevin Nash to check out mentally from trying to help WCW and instead were just there to collect a paycheck and do what they were told. He also talks about the attitude in WCW at the end, dating the niece of a top Turner executive, whether he and Nash worked for or against WCW’s best interests while looking for themselves, how he came to respect Hulk Hogan after issues with him early on, what Dusty Rhodes taught him about jobbing, how Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff differ as bosses, and thoughts on Shane and Stephanie McMahon. This installment marks the beginning of the second three–hour–plus interview session, conducted on Sept. 8.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

