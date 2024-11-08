FREE PODCAST 11/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Rhino interview talking ECW, WWE, TNA memories, inside story on Vince stopping his match against Tajiri, live callers, emails (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-5-2014), Pat McNeill interviews former WWE/TNA/ECW wrestler Rhino with live calls and emails including the inside story on Vince McMahon stopping his match against Tajiri, the length of live indy events, thoughts on Miz, and more. Also, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!
