AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/6): Keller’s report on Darby & Cassidy vs. Claudio & Pac, Malakai vs. Adam Cole, Hayter vs. Ford, Takeshita & Fletcher vs. Ricochet & mystery partner

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 6, 2024

MANCHESTER, N.H. AT SNHU ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported late today that 2,678 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,607. The arena has a capacity of 11,770 spectators for concerts.



[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to the arena where they showed the fans (fewer than 3,000 this week) as Excalibur introduced the show.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced The Syndicate – Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. Fans chanted, “MVP! MVP!” Schiavone began asking MVP a question, but he cut him off because the fans were chanting his name. He said Schiavone was being rude and he told him he didn’t need an introduction. MVP introduced himself and held the mic up as fans chanted, “M-V-P!” He then introduced Benjamin and Lashley. He talked up the key bio points of the careers of Benjamin and Lashley.

He said their goal is to enrich the lives of younger wrestlers and uplift them to their potential. He said anyone who accepts his Hurt Syndicate business card, it can enrich their live, but if they reject it, “this is what happens.” He pointed at the big screen and showed their attack on Swerve Strickland. He said they didn’t want to make an enemy of Swerve, but he wanted to make an enemy of them. Swerve’s music then played.

Swerve walked out with Prince Nana. Four referees tried to hold him back. Fans chanted, “Swerve’s house!” Swerve challenged Lashley to a match at Full Gear. (Less of a crowd pop for that.) MVP said, “We’ll see you there, kid.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I know “getting right to the point” can be good sometimes, but I’d have rather heard more from Swerve. MVP’s cadence is really slow and deliberate and could benefit from picking up the pace.)

-A video package aired on the Orange Cassidy-Moxley & Co. saga.

(1) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & PAC (w/Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & DARBY ALLIN

Claudio, Pac, and Yuta walked out first. Cassidy then walked out onto the stage and stood alone. He called Claudio and Pac to come get him. When they did, Darby leaped off the entrance stage onto them. A brawl broke out starting 12 minutes into the hour. They entered the ring a minute later when the match officially began. Schiavone said Mox wants to tear down AEW and rebuild it with his bare hands. Cassidy and Pac fought on the top turnbuckle. Cassidy knocked Pac to the mat. Cassidy caught Pac with a leaping DDT off the second rope and made a cover Claudio broke up the cover by literally pulling Cassidy off of Pac and then landed a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. (That’s how you break up a cover!) They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Cassidy hot-tagged in Darby at 7:00 which got a crowd pop. After fending off Pac in the ring, he leaped off the top rope onto him at ringside. He followed with a top rope leap at Claudio, but Claudio caught him and went for a giant swing. Darby blocked it, but Claudio gave him a big back bodydrop for a two count. Pac and Claudio dominated for a few minutes. Cassidy broke up a cover on Darby by Pac at 12:00. Darby leaped and hot-tagged in Cassidy. As Cassidy set up an Orange Punch on Pac, Shafir entered the ring and kicked the ref out of the ring. Moxley then ran into the ring and put Cassidy in a chinlock. Darby snuck up behind Mox and hit him with a skateboard. Other referees came to ringside. The bell began to ringside.

WINNERS: No contest in 13:00.

-Cassidy and Darby fought back. Claudio caught a running Darby at ringside with an uppercut. He pressed Darby and threw him into the ringpost. Excalibur said “the match was thrown out” due to Shafir’s interference. (Shouldn’t Cassidy & Pac be winners by DQ?) Yuta gave Cassidy a Busaiku knee as Shafir and Claudio held him. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiru Ishii made the save, so Moxley his crew retreated.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Ricochet backstage. She asked for any hints of who would be teaming with him. Ricochet said he could be picking anyone he wants in AEW since everybody has a problem with the Don Callis Family, he has to keep it secret until later. Hurt Business walked up to Ricochet. Ricochet told Lashley it was nice to see him. MVP said they were there to wish him luck. They lingered. Ricochet shrugged and said, “Alright, watch me work.”

(2) THE CONGLOMERATION (Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. THE LEARNING TREE (Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith) – Fight Without Honor



All four brawled at the start 36 minutes into the hour. Nigel McGuinness said he and Jimmy Rave had a “Fight Without Honor” card in Liverpool many years ago. Ishii back suplexed Jericho into a table leaning at ringside. Big Bill gave him a big boot. Briscoe leaped off a chair on the ring apron and flipped onto Bill at ringside. Briscoe and Keith leaped off the ring apron and crashed through a table. Briscoe then leaned a ladder on the ringside barricade. Big Bill slammed Briscoe through the ladder. With wrestlers down at ringside, Excalibur threw to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back in the ring, Briscoe bashed Jericho with a chair. Bill kicked the chair into Briscoe’s head. Bill then gave O’Reilly a Bossman Slam. He then roared and played to the hard camera. Briscoe and Ishii hopped away at Jericho. Keith bashed Briscoe and Ishii with a kendo stick. Bill and O’Reilly brawled to the backstage area. Bill leaped off crates and crashed O’Reilly through tables below. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” A “This is awesome!” chant sorta broke out as Jericho used a ladder against Briscoe back in the ring. Briscoe ducked a ladder swing and hit a Jay Driller, Briscoe leaped off a tall ladder and landed an elbowdrop onto Jericho on a table below for a two count, broken up by Keith.

Ishii and Keith battled next in the ring. Briscoe landed a leaping dive through the ropes onto Keith seconds later. Ishii then landed a sliding lariat on Jericho followed by a brainbuster suplex for a three count. Excalibur noted that Ishii just beat the reigning ROH Champion. Ishii picked up the ROH belt and looked at it.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A fun, wild brawl start to finish.) [c]



-Backstage, Claudio, Pac, Moxley, Shifir, and Yuta were walking backstage. Mox addressed the camera and said money doesn’t guy loyalty just because he loaned him gas money and let him sleep on his couch, so he insisted Yuta doesn’t owe Cassidy anything. He said only a cause buys loyalty. He said he’s a soldier under his command. He said he had high hopes for Darby, but he’s been a disappointment. Yuta stared into the camera. “There’s a time to kill, a time to heal, a time to destroy, and a time to build,” Mox said. “What season are we in? Maybe it’s time to stop playing at the thing you want people to take seriously.” Shafir glared at the camera and then they walked off.

(Keller’s Analysis: Great delivery from Mox and excellent body language. His message is still a babyface message, though, and it’s undercutting the momentum this could have since fans are being asked to rally for babyfaces against “a cause” that sounds justified and worthy.)

(3) ADAM COLE vs. MALAKAI BLACK

Cole made his entrance to his song. Black’s entrance followed. The bell rang 59 minutes into the hour. Nigel said Malakai has been speaking in cryptic riddles, saying he wants Cole to be the one who silences the voices. “It’s hard to put a finger on what Malakai Black means,” said Schiavone. (Isn’t that true.)

[HOUR TWO]

Black shook hands with Cole. He indicated he wouldn’t be going after Cole’s ankle. Black blocked a superkick and then roundkicked Cole’s thigh. Cole rolled to ringside and walked off the pain. The ref began counting Cole out. Malakai broke up the count and went after Cole at ringside and threw him back into the ring. They fought to ringside a minute later where Cole caught a leaping Black with a kick to the chin. They cut to a break. [c/db]

Black dominated during the break. Cole made a comeback and lowered his kneepad, but Black caught him with his The End spinning hook kick for a two count. Black looked on in shock that Cole kicked out. Cole landed a Panama Sunrise and a superkick a minute later. He fell back into the ropes and looked exhausted. Malakai sat up cross-legged and invited Cole to hit him with The Boom followed by a three count. “Malakai Black, defiant to the end, wasn’t he?” said Schiavone. (Uh, no. He was the compliant at the end.) Excalibur said Black appeared to be shaken by Cole kicking out of his The End. Nigel said when he couldn’t stand up, he seemed to “die on his own sword.”

Cole leaned down and talked to Black about what happened. Black sat up and scooted to the corner and listened to Cole. Cole offered a hand. Black stood on his own and then hugged him. Fans cheered.)

WINNER: Cole in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: So Malakai, who has a rep for being resistant to doing jobs, did a job here only because he basically allowed Cole to beat him. Weak and confusing finish.)

-They showed O’Reilly watching backstage watching on a monitor as he was being tended to by a trainer.

-Cole asked for the mic. He asked who was ready for “Storytime with Adam Cole, bay-bay.” He said Black is one of the best he’s ever fought in his 16 year career. He said he wanted to talk to “Max” (MJF). He said that’s two down, one to go. He said Roderick Strong still needs to win two matches. He said MJF didn’t put road blocks in their way. He said if they each get three wins, he talked to Tony Khan who said if they both get three wins, it will be a three-way match. He promised “Max” an ass-kicking of a lifetime, “courtesy of the Undisputed Kingdom, bay-bay.”

-They cut to MJF who swigged his glass of wine. He seemed agitated. He got on the phone and told someone to pay someone a visit.

-Excalibur hyped the tag team contenders series with matches scheduled on Collision, Dynamite and Collision over the next week and a half. The Outrunners vs. Top Flight, FTR vs. House of Black, La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed, followed a four-way at Full Year against Private Party.

-Renee interviewed Jay White backstage about what “Hangman” Page said about him. Hangman jumped White as he began talking. They fought into the arena entrance aisle. As Hangman wound up with a chair, Juice Robinson ran out and yanked it from him. White fought back and took it to Hangman at ringside. White said he’s going to dismantle Hangman at Full Gear and have fun doing it, and the fans will have fun watching. He said he might be the first to make the Hangman tap out. [c]

-Renee interviewed Kris Statlander about facing Mercedes Moné at Full Gear. She spoke briefly, but then a car showed up and knocked guard rails into Statlander. The camera cut to Mercedes Moné asking Kamille if she’s “stupid or dumb.” Statlander picked up Mercedes, but Kamille interjected her. Statlander slammed the car door on Kamille’s arm and then slammed Mercedes onto the hood. Officials pulled Statlander away.

-Christian Cage made his entrance, accompanied by Kip Sabian, Nick Wayne, and Mother Wayne. Christian told fans to sit down and shut up as he conducted his business. He said he had security detail with him (wearing black outfits and masks) for everyone’s protection for when Hook comes out. He welcomed Sabian officially to The Patriarchy. He said he realized after the “cat and mouse game,” Sabian was just trying to get his attention. “Much like a lot of you, he is a fatherless loser just looking for some guidance,” he said. He looked up at the big screen which showed Christian stopping in his tracks when he saw Pac and Claudio backstage. He said Kip had the foresight to realize what was happening and that if he had signed his contract, Claudio and Pac would have stolen it and he’d have lost his chance to win the title again. He said Kip in that moment did more for him than any of his other sons had ever done. Nick took exception to that and raised his eyebrow as Christian hugged Kip.

Hook then walked out. He told Christian to say what he has to say “and make it good and make it fast because I don’t have much patience.” Christian said Hook is a wildcard and a bull in a china shop. He said he needs a son like Hook and he had to make sure he could be disciplined to fall in line. He said he couldn’t have Taz’s voice in his head “which is why I took your father our.” He said Taz saw his face. He asked why Taz didn’t just tell him it was him. He said it’s because his father realized he could take him to heights that his dad couldn’t ever have done. He said Taz was the face of what they call an outlaw promotion, “a big fish in a little pond.” He said when he got to the bright lights, he buckled under the pressure and hid behind the announce table with a headset on. He asked if he wanted to be a coward like his father or a revered multi-time world champion like him. Hook snarled and paced from the stage. Christian said nobody cares if Taz is alive. “I wish your father was dead,” Christian said. Hook charged past security and went after Christian. The three security guys went after Hook as Christian, Wayne, and Sabian fled. Hook tossed the security guys around.

-Clips aired of Brian Cage & Lance Archer beating up opponents.

-Alex Marvez interviewed Don Callis backstage. In walked a tall man. Marvez asked, “Who are you?” He handed Callis a box and an envelope and said he had a message for him. The large man played a message on his phone from MJF who said he had a job for Callis and another envelope of cash waiting for him and if he fails, he can send another man in a suit to beat him up. Callis put on the ring and let out a villainous laugh. Excalibur said MJF was bribing Callis.

(4) PENELOPE FORD vs. JAMIE HAYTER

Ford attacked Hayter from behind. The ref (ridiculously) frantically called for the bell 39 minutes into the hour, rewarding the illegal pre-match attack by Ford. (Why does AEW keep starting matches in such a stupid way that makes zero sense?)

WINNER: Hayter in 4:00.

-A Mina Shirakawa vignette aired. The graphic said: “Next week, Mina is coming.” [c]

-A vignette aired advertising Kazuchika Okada would be defending his title at this year’s Continental Classic.

(5) KYLE FLETCHER & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. RICOCHET & “POWERHOUSE” HOBBS

Fletcher and Takeshita came out first. Ricochet then made his entrance. He said someone’s contract with Don Callis expired and he’s pissed off they forgot about him. Hobbs then came out. The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Hobbs gave Fletcher a suplex and then tagged in Ricochet. They cut to an early double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

[OVERRUN]

Takeshita gave Hobbs a German suplex. Ricochet and Fletcher both tagged in. Fletcher and Takeshita charged and kicked Ricochet in the corner. Ricochet made a comeback and climbed to the top rope and went for a 450. Takeshita moved and landed a jumping knee. Fletcher landed a Doomsday Device clothesline Ricochet for a two count at 16:00. Hobbs intervened as Takeshita was going after Ricochet. Ricochet then leaped at Takeshita and landed a huracanrana for a near fall. Ricochet then climbed to the top rope and this time landed a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet then landed a running clothesline for the pin.

WINNERS: Ricochet & Powerhouse Hobbs in 18:00.

-Fletcher attacked Ricochet with a chair afterward. As he set up a piledriver, Mark Davis ran out. He pulled Ricochet free. Fletcher shoved him and yelled at him. Davis shoved him back and knocked him over. Lance Archer then attacked Davis. Brian Cage entered and clotheslined Davis. Cole ran out for the save. Takeshita cut him off on the ramp. Schiavone said they go at it next week on Dynamite. Meanwhile, Fletcher was about to use the screwdriver against Davis when Will Ospreay charged out for the save. (Is there any explanation for why he was there?) Davis and Hobbs gave Archer a spinebuster.

