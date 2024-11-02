AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/1): Kommander vs. Lio Rush, Rush & Dralistico & The Beast Mortos vs. Butcher & J.D. Drake & Beef, Aminata vs. Grey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 1, 2024

RECORDED AT THE WOLSTEIN CENTER IN CLEVELAND, OH

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

(1) LFI (Rush & Dralistico, & The Beast Mortos) vs. THE BUTCHER & J.D. DRAKE & BEEF

Rampage kicked off with both teams already inside the ring. Beef and Dralistico started things off with Dralistico taking the early upper hand. Beef hit a splash on Dralistico in the corner, who was then squished by the legal man, Drake. Butcher was next and called out Rush to hit the ring. Rush obliged and the two immediately took it to one another. Rush dropped Butcher with a rolling elbow strike.

Butcher was caught in LFI’s corner, who triple teamed Butcher and cut off the ring. Butcher finally made it back to his corner and tagged in Drake. Drake nailed Mortos with a back elbow, then hit a leg drop off the middle rope. Mortos caught Drake with a Samoan drop but Drake kicked out at two. Drake went outside as Rush drove him into the ringside barrier. The rest of LFI kept the ref’s attention away as Rush took it to Drake on the outside. Back inside the ring, Rush chopped away at Drake in the corner. LFI cut off the ring from Drake. Rush faked the running bull in the corner, then kicked away at Drake’s head. [c]

Drake hit a spinebuster and finally made it to his corner for the tag. Beef dropped Dralistico to the outside then went face-to-face with Rush. Beef nailed him with a number of right hands before hitting a running bulldog. Butcher made the tag as Beef went to the top. Dralistico yanked Beef’s leg as he fell to the ground. LFI then triple teamed Butcher as Rush hit the running bull in the corner. Rush covered for the win.

WINNERS: LFI in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Nice trios win for LFI, but can AEW please “graduate” these three to Dynamite or Collision already?)

– Renee was backstage with Stokely Hathaway who said Private Party had him to thank for winning the tag titles this week on Dynamite. Renee said it felt as if Hathaway was instigating, which riled him up. Hathaway called himself the Architect of Champions.

(2) TAYA VALKYRIE (w/ Deonna Purrazzo) vs. ZOE LYNN

Taya hit a quick clothesline that took down Lynn. Lynn hit Taya with a few elbow shots that had no effect. Taya got Lynn to the mat before hitting her with a modified curb stomp for the win.

WINNER: Taya Valkyrie in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK!)

– Taya and Deonna went to the back as Renee tried to interview them. Hathaway entered the picture and told them both they should prove a point by going back out to the ring and beating down Lynn. As Lynn made her way to the back, Taya went back to ringside and attacked her. Tony Schiavone on commentary blamed Hathaway for causing the attack. [c]

(3) QUEEN AMINATA vs. LEILA GREY

Aminata got the early advantage but Grey rolled her up for a close two. Both women worked the mat as Aminata locked Grey in a headlock. Aminata hit a snap suplex but Grey hit a backslide for another two. Grey went for a sunset flip for two, then caught Aminata square in the face with a right hand. Grey followed up with a dropkick for a one count. Aminata hit a running air raid crash for two.

Grey moved out of a charge by Aminata, then hit a running knee strike, then a bulldog for two. Grey came off the middle rope with a blockbuster for yet another two count. Aminata synched in a pretzel-style submission for the win.

WINNER: Queen Aminata in 6:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Aminata legit caught Grey with a nasty air raid as she seemed to slam her hard to the mat. Not sure, but I immediately wondered if it was retaliation for what looked to be a legit right hand by Grey earlier in the match. Not a great match but if you’re into two counts, this may be the perfect match for you!)

(4) TOP FLIGHT (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) & ACTION ANDRETTI VS. DARK ORDER (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds)

Reynolds and Darius were the two legal men to start things for their respective teams. Reynolds held his taped ribs and quickly tagged out to Uno. Dante also tagged in and immediately used his quickness to evade Uno before nailing him with a DDT. Andretti made the tag and hit a moonsault press on Uno. [c]

Andretti hit a falcon arrow on Silver, then covered, which was broken up by Reynolds. Top Flight double teamed Silver and dropped him with a neckbreaker for a two count. Uno hit the ring to help Silver out, then dropped Andretti with a sidewalk slam. Dark Order then triple teamed Darius who was able to somehow kick out of a pin attempt after getting beaten down. Reynolds held his ribs again which allowed Darius to regain some momentum and tag in Andretti. Andretti was going to attack the ribs of Reynolds but Dante stopped him and told him they don’t work like that.

Andretti ended up attacking Reynolds’s ribs anyway as the crowd booed. Andretti threw Reynolds ribs-first into the ring post before hitting a split-legged moonsault for the win.

WINNERS: Top Flight and Action Andretti in 9:00

– After the match, both teams shook hands, including Andretti who seemed reluctant to do so at first. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: This was fine, as the saga of Action Andretti turning heel continues. Can this just happen already? It feels like this has been simmering for too long at this point.)

(5) KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. LIO RUSH

Rush extended his hand but Komander wouldn’t accept it. Both men showed off their quickness before ending in a stalemate as the crowd cheered them on. Komander hit a dropkick but was knocked to the outside by Rush. Rush quickly followed up with a tope through the ropes. [c]

Komander flew off the ropes with a cross body from the middle rope. Komander showed off his foot work on the ropes before taking Rush down with an arm drag. Komander followed up with a thrust kick then a moonsault off the top rope for two. Rush caught Komander with a stunner to slow things down a bit. Rush followed up with a falcon arrow for two. Rush and Komander went to the apron as Komander caught Rush with a kick to the face. Komander hit a backstabber as Rush fired back with a stunner.

Rush climbed the ropes but missed a frog splash which allowed Komander to roll him up for two. Komander hit another thrust kick before walking the ropes and hitting his moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Komander in 11:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Nice main event that I recommend you check out as the speed at which these two go is difficult to fully paint a picture of in real-time. Also, is this Komander’s first singles win in AEW? Seems like a big deal if so. Now, can he ride that momentum into tomorrow’s Collision match against Kyle Fletcher?)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another fine hour for professional wrestling, with the glorious return of the Squash of the Week! Not a ton of storyline progression to speak of, so let the focus be on checking out a few of these matches. The opening trios match had its moments, but save your time for the main event if nothing else. Shame Lio Rush had to take the fall in this one, but it makes sense for Komander to go into tomorrow’s Collision with a fresh win. Until next week – stay safe everyone!