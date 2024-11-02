WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (10/28): Jimmy and Jey and Sami Zayn interactions, Priest vs. Dominik main event, Zelina vs. Nile, LWO vs. New Day vs. War Raiders, Sheamus vs. Kaiser

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Line of the Night: Wade Barrett saying that the referee is in the Halloween spirit by looking like Bela Lugosi – brilliant!

Jimmy & Jey Uso and Sami Zayn: Hit

Sometimes I’m amazed at how long they’ve been able to continue the Bloodline saga and although there have been a few hiccups in the progression, I’m heavily invested again. I really like the ‘all is not forgiven’ aspect, as there should be plenty of bad blood between almost all of them. On a side note: I am blown away by the immense popularity of Jey Uso!

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Hit

The match was great and here are two of my biggest takeaways: Sheamus is putting on amazing matches, even at his age (no disrespect: he’s younger than me and pulled a muscle tying my shoe). His work since coming back has been awesome and the second thing is Kaiser always gains more in a loss than your average wrestler. Some wrestlers are used to elevate other talent, but Kaiser elevates himself just as much in all his matches. The guy is amazing and I can’t blame WWE for being high on him.

Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile: Minor Miss

Nothing wrong with the match per se, but Nile was so badly used for a while and Vega seems to lose more than win, it’s hard to care. The effort was there and I like both competitors, but both need to build up a stronger resume for a match like this to really matter

LWO vs. New Day vs. War Raiders: Hit

Fun match with the right team going over. I mentioned long term storytelling while talking about The Bloodline and I’m begging the WWE to finally hit the switch on the New Day imploding. It has been way too stop and go for too long. I liked the annoyance from Woods when he got booed, but please pull the trigger and turn someone! I was over New Day a while ago and now I’m over this storyline. I think a heel Woods could be a solid mid-carder.

Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio: Hit

There wasn’t any real mystery to who Mysterio would face as a “former champion”, but I was surprised by Dom picking up the win, tainted notwithstanding. If Dom does get a match with Gunther, that will be a hoot. Dom bumps great for bigger guys (but, no one as good as JD McDonagh…he’s incredible).