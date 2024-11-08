FREE PODCAST 11/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lilly: Sami and Roman’s bumpy road to uniting, KO piledrives Orton, new Women’s Title, live callers and chat (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to discuss WWE Smackdown including the bumpy road to uniting after a tease of a turn by Sami, Solo Sikoa showing more range, rehabbing several acts including Bayley, DIY, and Candice LeRae, the new Women’s Title announcement, the Machine Guns, Street Profits, Kevin Owens piledriving Randy Orton, and more.
