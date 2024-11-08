NJPW FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED REPORT (11/9): Lansdell’s report on Kidd vs Fujita, Takeshita vs TJP, and more!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED

NOVEMBER 8, 2024

LOWELL MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

LOWELL, MASS.

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Walker Stewart and Veda Scott were our commentary team. The building looked to be pretty sparsely populated, with empty seats and plenty of open floor between the seating areas.

(A) MATT VANDAGRIFF vs. SEABASS FINN

I have enjoyed watching Vandagriff in these pre-show matches, he has shown some real skill. Finn is an NJPW Academy graduate who wrestles a technical, mat-based style.

Finn started out hot with a tornado half-hatch suplex, but soon got levelled by a stuff clothesline. Vandagriff played the heel role early, choking Finn in the corner and taunting the crowd. He hit an innovative stomp to the back of the head in the corner, but Finn ran up the ropes and fought back with an overhead belly-to-belly off the top rope. Finn pulled Vandagriff up by the wrists and in one motion took him over into a German suplex for a near fall. After a series of reversals, Finn hit a rebound lariat for a near fall. Vandagriff escaped a fisherman’s suplex attempt but got dropped with a fisherman buster at the five-minute mark. Finn tried the driver again but Vandagriff countered with Bloody Sunday for the win.

WINNER: Matt Vandagriff via pinfall in 7:00. (**½)

After the match, Vandagriff got on the mic and said that was easy work. He ran down Lowell and his opponent to a round of boos from the (very small) crowd. One of the ring boys got in the ring, Zane Jay (who is one of Vandagriff’s 7 victories on this streak) and demanded a rematch. He said Vandagriff took this for granted, and their last match was when Jay was a different wrestler. Vandagriff accepted, then attacked Jay and left him laying with a Bloody Sunday.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It is past time for Vandagriff to move up a level. He has a lot of talent and can carry a promo, he would be an asset in bigger matches for NJPW. This was a decent match that showed some promise from Finn as well.)

(1) DAVID FINLAY vs. KEVIN KNIGHT

Finlay came out alone tonight, and Knight dropkicked him off the apron before the bell. Knight hit a back body drop and clotheslined Finlay over the top, then hit a huge tope to the outside. Back inside, Knight hit a missile dropkick for a two-count. Finlay rolled to the floor for a breather, Knight followed him out and got stun gunned onto a barricade. Finlay charged and barreled into Knight, sending him over the barricade and into the fans. Unfortunately he chose a very empty section.

Back inside, Finlay whipped Knight hard into a corner. Finlay hit a release vertical suplex drop, then taunted the fans. Knight fought back but ran into a backbreaker for a two-count. Finlay stalked around Knight and tried an Irish whip, but Knight reversed it and hit a dropkick. He hit a flurry of strikes and clotheslines, then a slam and a running frog splash for a near fall. Knight measured Finlay and hit a running clothesline in the corner, then perched Finlay on the top rope and hit a huracanrana at the five-minute mark.

Knight went for the jumping DDT, but Finlay blocked it and dumped Knight over the top to the floor. Finlay tried to launch Knight into the corner post, but Knight blocked it and leaped over a charging Finlay. Knight hit a running kick, jumping from the ground to the apron and back down again. Back inside, Knight hit an F5 for another near fall. Knight missed a springboard clothesline and got dropped with Into Oblivion! 1…2…no! Knight counbtered a powerbomb into a jacknife pin for two, then hit a Sky High for another near fall. He followed up with a tornado DDT for yet another two-count.

Knight again went for the running spike DDT, but Finlay blocked it and hit a buckle bomb. He went for a powerbomb but dropped him a little high, which looked very painful. Overkill was enough to put Knight away.

WINNER: David Finlay via pinfall in 11:00. (***¼)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Very enjoyable match with Finlay giving Knight much more than he needed to. Knight took the opportunity to show up and show out, and did not look at all out of place against the established heavyweight. Moreover, he didn’t try to do too much and as a result was able to execute everything without a hitch.)

(2) TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (C) vs. GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS (James Drake & Zack Gibson) – NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship match

Haste and Nicholls always look like they are having the time of their lives in their entrances. Gibson in particular looked to be in great shape. Walker Stewart said this was somehow a first-time-ever match.

An early basement dropkick to the back of the head by Haste gave TMDK the upper hand. Nicholls tagged in and dropped Gibson with a chop, then applied a chinlock. Haste tagged in but could not prevent Gibson tagging in Drake. GYV took control with a pair of kicks, then hit a sweet tandem move to the outside that saw Drake holding Haste in a side slam position while Gibson hit a slingshot stomp.

Back inside, Drake hit a corner clothesline and a bulldog, then tagged in Gibson. A slick combo sequence ending with a spinning heel kick from Gibson was followed by a chinlock. Haste blocked a suplex attempt and countered with one of his own. Gibson tagged Drake, who got between Haste and Nicholls, but Haste hit a dropkick and made the tag at the five minute mark.

Nicholls took both men down, then hit a DDT on Drake. A sliding lariat got a two-count. Drake hit an enzuigiri but Nicholls made a blind tag and TMDK hit a tandem back suplex/neckbreaker combo for a two-count. Haste hit an inverted exploder, but Drake countered the shining wizard attempt and hit a dragon screw. Gibson hit a backstabber and covered for a two-count but Nicholls broke up the pin. After some confusing tagging in and out by GYV, Nicholls just decided to come in the ring. They hit a power bottom on Drake and a Tankbuster on Gibson for a near fall. They went for a super Tankbuster but Gibson escaped it. Chaos ensued, Drake took Haste down with a scarf around the neck, and GYV hit the Grit Your Teeth for the surprise win!

WINNERS: Grizzled Young Veterans via pinfall in 10:00 to win the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team championship. (***1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It started off really well and was getting very entertaining, but the ending just felt chaotic and hard to follow. TMDK losing both titles in the space of 4 days is a weird call, I wonder if someone is carrying an injury? Maybe it’s due to World Tag League plans. I would love to see what these teams could do with 20 minutes.)

(3) LIO RUSH vs. MUSTAFA ALI

Neither of these men is known for a slow, deliberate style. The match started with a stiff lariat by Rush, and it kept going. Rush beat down Ali in a corner, then they traded acrobatic counters and arm ringers. Ali hit a rolling thunder neckbreaker to take control, but only got a one-count. He followed with a basement dropkick to the back of the head, this time for a two-count. Ali applied a hammerlock to slow things down. Rush escaped a suplex attempt and went for a lucha-style arm drag, but Ali held on and countered beautifully into a single-leg crab. Rush got to the ropes to break the hold.

Rush hit a stunner and tried a rebound attack but Ali dropkicked him in the back of the head, then hit a uranage into a German suplex for a two-count. Ali taunted Rush, then kicked him in the shoulder at the five-minute mark. Rush countered a uranage into an arm drag,then got a victory roll for a two-count. Rush sidestepped a charge, then kicked Ali off the apron. Rush followed him with a tope, then went for a second one…and connected. Rush rolled inside to break the count, but Ali tripped him from behind and draped him on the edge of the apron…DDT to the floor!

Back inside, Ali went for a 450 splash, Rush moved but Ali landed on his feet. Ali charged into a Spanish Fly, and Rush covered for a near fall. Both men traded blows in the middle of the ring. Rush whipped Ali to the corner and hit a powerbomb for a count of two. He put Ali on the top rope, climbed up with him…Ali slipped out and hit a BRUTAL running powerbomb! Rush landed tight on his neck and that was terrifying. Ali from the top…missed another 450 attempt! Rush to the top…Frog Splash to the back! He went back up…frog splash crossbody! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Lio Rush via pinfall in 12:00. (***3/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: They went high octane for pretty much the entire 12 minutes, and the result was a massive surprise. Rush looked very good winning here, especially when you consider that he could easily have been badly hurt on that running powerbomb. With Ali being a free agent I am curious about his future, but surely he has to be getting offers. Rush has not done a lot of winning basically anywhere, so this was a treat. Really fun match.)

(4) WEST COAST WRECKING CREW (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) vs. DIRTY WORK (Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor) – Two out of Three Falls match

The first fall was scheduled to be a tables match, the second fall a submission match, and if needed the third fall would be a last man standing strap match.

Rosser and Lawlor jumped their opponents at the bell, and the match immediately spilled to the outside. The teams brawled around ringside. Nelson set up a table in the entryway at the base of the steps, then threw Lawlor into the seating at the top of the ramp. He threatened an older lady in the crowd, which of course led to an “old lady” chant.

Nelson stole a camera and started filming, but the production team neglected to switch to that camera so we got nothing from it. Rosser fough back with a low blow, then dropped Nelson with a back suplex on the apron. He appeared to try the same thing to Isaacs, but missed the apron and dropped him on the floor instead. Rosser pulled Nelson up the entryway, placed him on the table, and Lawlor high-fived the now-famous older lady before jumping off the stage and through the table to take the first fall in 7:00.

The submission match got underway with Rosser and Isaacs. Rosser went for the crossface chicken wing but Isaacs blocked it. Lawlor and Rosser applied a double armbar to Isaacs, Nelson saved his partner by dragging Rosser out to the floor and into a barricade. Lawlor chased Nelson around the ring, allowing Isaacs to catch him unawares with a pounce. Back in the ring, Isaacs stomped at Rosser. Nelson and Isaacs hit a tandem atomic drop on Rosser, then Nelson locked in an ankle lock. Rosser kicked his way free, but Isaacs took him down with a slam and mounted him with some right hands. Rosser was bleeding heavily, apparently from one of those mounted shots.

Isaacs and Nelson seemed uncertain of what to do. They whipped Rosser to a corner, Isaacs charged and Rosser got his boots up but Isaacs caught them and transitioned into a sharpshooter. Gorgeous counter. Nelson applied a crossface at the same time, but Lawlor was able to make the save.Lawlor took Nelson to the top, applied a kimmura, and then hit a suplex while holding the kimmura! Bet that hurt. Lawlor transitioned the hold into a cross armbreaker, and Rosser cut off Isaacs who was attempting to break the hold. Crossface chickenwing to Isaacs! No, Isaacs countered into an inverted Indian deathlock! Lawlor looked over to see Rosser’s arm coming down for the third time, and released his hold to stop Rosser from going out. Nelson hit a running kick to take out Lawlor, and Rosser went out to give the submission win to the Wrecking Crew in 9:00.

In between falls an army of referees tried to put the straps on the four men.while also checking on Lawlor. Before Rosser could have the strap attached, Lawlor and Nelson attacked. Nelson choked out Lawlor with the strap, draping him over the apron and lying on the floor for more leverage. We still had not heard the bell for the third fall as Rosser was not yet attached to Isaacs. Nelson whipped Lawlor with the strap on the outside. Rosser tried to intervene but also got strapped for his troubles. Isaacs went for a piledriver, Lawlor blocked it and used the strap to yank Nelson into Isaacs. Rosser came back in and dropped both opponents with clotheslines. Finally Rosser got strapped in and the third fall got underway. “He wants the strap on now”, according to Veda Scott.

Lawlor and Rosser beat down the Wrecking Crew. Lawlor hit a Death Valley driver, and Rosser hit a gutbuster. Nelson got to his feet at the count of nine. Rosser choked out Isaacs, then he and Lawlor hit roaring elbows. Knee strike by Lawlor! Death Valley driver by Rosser! The referee counted again, with Nelson and Isaacs both down. They wisely rolled to the floor, landing on their feet at nine and a half to break the count. Rosser and Lawlor continued their assault, with Lawlor and Nelson brawling on the apron with a table on the floor below them. Nelson put Lawlor on the top buckle, but Lawlor countered and choked him out with a triangle choke (strap-assisted)! Isaacs got free long enough to break the choke, but was soon subdued again by Rosser. Nelson managed to get the upper hand and hit a cutter from the apron through the table!

Rosser and Isaacs played tug-of-war in the ring as the referee counted both Nelson and Lawlor down. Nelson got to his feet at nine, and Lawlor stayed down. Apparently that didn’t end the match, and it was now a two-on-one match. Isaacs stomped away at Rosser while Nelson got a pair of chairs. He nailed Rosser with a chairshot, then they hit a spike piledriver on the chair. Rosser did not move as the referee counted to ten.

WINNERS: West Coast Wrecking Crew in 10:00 (third fall). (***1/2)

Nelson grabbed a microphone and called out GYV. We heard basically none of the promo as the mic was apparently turned off, causing the crowd to chant “We can’t hear you!” They finally got a working mic, and Nelson played it off well as a New Japan conspiracy. The fans booed as Nelson challenged GYV to a match on Dec. 15, which was accepted.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: This feud had been going on too long, but this felt like a fitting way to end it. I don’t know if the blood was intended but it added to the match. The final fall was a little weird, as in both of the others only one member of a team needed to go through a table or submit. Everything worked well though, and the right team won. The Wrecking Crew has never won the tag titles, so this might be their big win as they are from the west coast and the event takes place in California.)

(5) HAZUKI vs. KOGUMA vs. ANNA JAY vs. TRISH ADORA

I have heard good things about Anna Jay’s Stardom run, so I am excited to see her in action with some Japanese talent.

The only way I can describe the opening of this match is “weird dancing stuff.” Jay and Adora ended up in control briefly, but Koguma and Hazuki each hit crossbodies off the second rope. They both used facewash boots in the ropes to send Adora to the floor, then went to work on Jay. She fought back with a dropkick to both women, then whipped all three opponents into a corner and followed with a corner splash. She slammed Koguma off the top for a two-count. Koguma slid to the floor to block a whip attempt, then Adora came in and attacked Jay from behind. She hit a neckbreaker over the knee and held Jay in place, then followed with a side slam for a near fall before Koguma broke it up with a splash from the top. Koguma covered, but Hazuki broke the pin with a top rope senton on Jay.

Hazuki and Koguma rolled through several attempted rollups. They traded stiff forearms, then Hazuki dropped Koguma with a big pump kick. Koguma came back with a cutter, then Adora flattened them both with a double clothesline. Adora hit the neckbreaker on Hazuki for a very near fall. Hazuki fired up with a flurry of strikes, pounding Adora down to the mat. He missed a sliding lariat, and Adora hit a German suplex FROM HER KNEES. Wow. A second German suplex got a near fall. Adora went for a lariat, Hazuki countered into La Magistral…1…2…3!

WINNER: Hazuki via pinfall in 9:00. (***)

Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance, much to the delight of the Massachusetts crowd. They made the match for Dec. 15, then started brawling. Mone hit a backstabber to leave Hazuki laying as she celebrated.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Fun but a little disjointed, which is to be expected with four people who are largely unfamiliar with each other. Adora continues to impress me every time I see her, but everyone looked good in this one.)

(6) LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) vs. UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

Bennett and Taven jumped LIJ before the bell. Bennett missed a charging clothesline and ate a big hip toss. Shingo tagged in Tsuji who hit a running splash for a quick two-count. Taven tagged in, Tsuji was able to fight off both men until Bennett hit a clothesline from the apron. Bennett tagged back in, laid in some knees to the back, and then applied a rear chinlock. Tsuji had a brief flurry but ran into a spinebuster by Bennett. He tagged in Taven, who went for a lionsault and only found Tsuji’s knees. Shingo tagged in and called to the crowd, then peppered Taven with strikes in the corner. Bennett interrupted the attack, but fell victim to a DDT/flatliner combo that took down both members of Undisputed Kingdom. Taven avoided a sliding lariat and hit a springboard kick and a stiff right. Shingo came back with a dragon screw, and was joined by Tsuji twho took Bennett off the apron. Taven fought back and kicked Shingo, then tagged in Bennett.

Bennett hit a flurry of strikes in the corner, then hit a superkick. Shingo countered with a back elbow, feinted a jab, and hit a DDT. He tagged in Tsuji, who hit a gut shot and basement dropkick. A corner splash and a shoulder tackle got a two-count. Tsuji connected with his backbreaker-face plant-stomp combo, then set for Gene Blast. Taven interrupted it, allowing Bennett to hit a spear for a near fall. Bennett tagged in Tavn and they hit a slingshot /elbow drop tandem move. Bennett tagged back in, and a series of moves culminated in a shining wizard by Bennett. Shingo broke up the pin at two, then took both opponents out. Tsuji and Shingo each hit a corner splash. A powerbomb by Tsuji got a two count at the ten-minute mark.

Bennett fought back but ran into a superkick. Tsuji hit a curb stomp for a near fall that was broken by Taven. Shingo leveled him with a lariat for his troubles, and a Gene Blaster by Tsuji to Bennett secured the victory.

WINNERS: LIJ via pinfall in 11:00. (**1/2)

We got a weird video of someone forging a dagger and stabbing it through a photo of Tsuji. We came back to the arena and the lights went out, coming back on just as Jack Perry attacked Tsuji. Where was Shingo? Great question. Perry nailed Tsuji with a running knee, then took to the microphone and challenged Tsuji to a match for Jan. 5 at WrestleDynasty. Perry went for another knee strike but Shingo remembered he was still in the building and came out for the save.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: There was good action here, but it had no flow. The tags were all over the place, there was no real story or sustained offence for either team. Decent but chaotic, more of a collection of moves than a structured match. It’s a shame Perry didn’t lose to Tsuji in the New Japan Cup, because that would have given the challenge much more weight. It will likely be a champion vs champion match at WrestleDynasty, which could be very interesting.)

(7) RYOHEI OIWA vs. KENTA

This match came about because people were comparing Oiwa with Kenta Kobashi, who is of course Kenta’s mentor. They started out fast, with Oiwa getting the early advantage with a shoulder tackle. They traded hammerlocks, then Kenta got an armdrag and dropped a knee to the arm. He continued working on the arm with a short armscissors. Oiwa tried several times to fight free but Kenta kept going back to the arm. Eventually he was able to hit a pair of shoulder tackles and a dropkick to turn the tide.

Oiwa hit a teardrop suplex and a falling splash for a two-count. He went for a gutwrench powerbomb but Kenta blocked it. Oiwa charged Kenta in the corner but found only knees. Kenta looked like he was going to a tornado DDT, but went the other direction and swung to the apron, dropping Oiwa’s neck over the top rope. He followed up with a hesitation dropkick in the corner and a top rope double stomp for a near fall. Kenta called for Go 2 Sleep, Oiwa slipped out the back and hit a lariat. Gutwrench bomb! 1…2…no! He went for a discuss lariat, Kenta ducked and went for Go 2 Sleep…Oiwa slipped out and locked in a sleeper! Discus lariat…Kenta avoided it! Small package by Oiwa! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Ryohei Oiwa via pinfall in 10:00. (**¼)

(Lansdell’s analysis: Nothing to see here. Oiwa needed a few wins before WrestleKingdom, and this was a free and easy way to get one. Pretty basic and uneventful affair.)

(8) TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Bad Dude Tito) vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII & SHOTA UMINO

As usual, Umino came in through the crowd. Ishii was not having any of that nonsense and made his usual stalking entrance the grown-up way. No boos for Umino on his entrance, interestingly.

This was a fairly standard preview tag match that gave us the added fun of Ishii and Tito colliding. That is a match I would love to see. The ZSJ-Umino interactions were quick and crisp, which bodes well for WrestleKingdom. We even saw Umino hit a Death Rider on ZSJ, though there was no cover after it. Umino countered a Death Valley Driver from Tito into a Death Rider for the win.

WINNERS: Umino and Ishii via pinfall in 13:00. (***1/4)

Jon Moxley had a pre-recorded promo addressing Shota Umino’s challenge. He said he would send an emissary to the TokyoDome to face him. Seems Moxley doesn’t want to go to Japan. Umino said he would beat whoever Moxley sends, then he would beat Moxley. He threw in a few expletives for good measure.

(Lansdell’s analysis: A lot of good action here, but there is a lot of work to be done to make the presumptive main event at WrestleKingdom feel worthy of that vaunted slot. While nobody doubts that Umino can hold his own in the ring, it’s the gravitas behind the company’s biggest match of the year that is lacking. With Japanese fans seemingly turning on Umino when he is opposite ZSJ, the promotion needs to decide if they want to go all the way with the heel turn or if they want to fight the momentum.)

(9) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (C) vs. TJP – AEW International Championship match

TJP came out through the crowd while Takeshita was looking up the ramp, and sprayed red mist in Takeshita’s face. A high crossbody off the top got a two-count as the bell rang to start the match. TJP went for the running boot in the corner but Takeshita bailed out to the floor. TJP was wearing white facepaint in a stylised monster face, and also had white paint on his arms.

TJP went for a sunset flip, but Takeshita overpowered him and lifted him up with a choke. TJP used his speed to avoid a clothesline, then picked a leg and went to work with a leg hold. He transitioned to an armbar, Takeshita fought free and planted him with a popup powerbomb. He hit a scoop slam and a second-rope senton for a two-count. He choked TJP in the corner before connecting with a back elbow for another two-count.

TJP acrobatically turned a submission into a headscissors, but Takeshita countered with one of his own. He locked in a submission from the Gory bomb position. Takeshita whipped TJP hard into the corner, sending him to the floor, then followed him out and whipped him into a barricade. Back inside, TJP reversed a move into a final cut. He followed up with an inverted atomic drop and a palm strike. He went for the face wash boots again, this time connecting. TJP hit a neckbreaker and went up top, Takeshita moved but TJP landed on his feet and hit a crucifix bomb for a two-count. TJP set for the running knee, Takeshita ducked it and hit a German suplex. TJP came right back with a tornado DDT, and both men were down as we neared the ten-minute call.

In the middle of the ring, both men slugged it out from their knees.Takeshita won the exchange and connected with a blue thunder bomb for a near fall. He went for a powerbomb but TJP countered with a sunset flip! 1…2…no! Takeshita rolled through! 1…2…mist to the eyes! Hidden blade! 1…2…no!Mamba Splash by TJP! 1…2…still no! TJP set for a running attack, but ran into a lariat. Takeshita went for the falcon arrow, TJP kneed his way free and tried an octopus hold…and got dropped on his head with the bastard driver. A series of reversals led to a Thesz Press by TJP for another near fall. Takeshita blocked a tornado DDT and staggered TJP with a forearm. Takeshita sat on the top buckle, and hit an avalanche falcon arrow! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita via pinfall in 15:00 to retain the AEW International championship. (***3/4)

After the match, Takeshita made an open challenge for WrestleDynasty. Nobody answered for a while, prompting Takeshita to call them all cowards. Shingo Takagi came out and actually made a double title challenge for WrestleKingdom. Yes please. Ishii came out, stood at the top of the ramp, and left again. I guess he has next?

(Lansdell’s analysis: A good showcase for Takeshita while still letting TJP get some shine. There was not much else to this, just a good match to set up the challenge for the Tokyo Dome and WrestleKingdom. Honestly I cannot think of many crossover matches I wanted to see more than that.)

(10) GABE KIDD (C) vs. KOSEI FUJITA – NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match

Let the record show that Kidd’s new entrance theme is a strict downgrade. Kidd got in Fujita’s face right away and called him out. The match started at pace with Fujita ducking under several strikes, escaping a powerbomb attempt, and hitting a dropkick to send Kidd rolling to the floor. He ran along the apron to hit a kick to Kidd’s chest, but his follow-up moonsault was caught. Kidd countered the move with a brainbuster on the outside. The referee started his count as Kidd gathered himself. After some strikes, Kidd rolled in to break the count then went back outside and tossed Fujita over the barricade onto a table. Kidd grabbed a mic and got in the ring to do his usual crude comments. The referee started to count with Fujita still under a table. He made it back inside at 19, predictably, but then got creamed with a shoulder tackle and a senton for a two-count. Kidd got the mic again and insulted Kenny Omega.

Fujita started to fight back with right hands, but Kidd starched him with a single forearm. They traded loud slaps, the exchange becoming more and more intense. Kidd staggered Fujita, who came back with a solid shot, then Kidd dropped him with a shot of his own. Fujita unloaded a flurry of strikes in the corner, and Kidd responded by biting him in the face. He followed up with a scoop slam, then taunted the fans. Fujita shrugged off some slaps and dropped Kidd with a solid right.

Fujita went wild in the corner, striking at Kidd and pushing the referee away. He ducked a lariat and hit a German suplex for a two-count. He maintained waist control and hit another for a second two-count. Fujita set for Abandon Hope, Kidd refused to go up and came back with some strikes. Fujita ducked one lariat but got flattened by a second attempt. Kidd toyed with Fujita, lightly slapping him and asking him to strike back. Kidd hit a backdrop driver and went for a running knee, but Fujita managed to hit a clothesline. Brainbuster by Kidd! He’s a madman, you know. Fujita hit the Abandon Hope out of nowhere!

As we passed the 15-minute mark, Fujita hit a series of palm shots to the head. Kidd went to the outside, where he was met with a moonsault press. Back inside, a springboard dropkick by Fujita followed by Abandon Hope got a near fall, Kidd remembering where he was and finding the bottom rope to break the pin. Fujita positioned Kidd for a top rope German suplex, but Kidd fought free and headbutted Fujita down. Kidd went for a top rope moonsault…nothing but mat! Running heel kick by Fujita! Abandon Hope…countered into a powerbomb by Kidd! After a one-count, Kidd hit a running knee for a near fall. He followed up with a piledriver for another near fall. A second piledriver…connected! 1…2…no! Spinning doctor bomb by Kidd! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Kidd via pinfall in 17:00 to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight championship. (***1/2)

Kidd went to attack Fujita after the bell, but Oiwa made the save. Kenta came out to even the numbers but Oiwa fought them off. Oiwa challenged Kidd for the Strong Openweight championship on Dec. 15.

(Lansdell’s analysis: The match was pretty much a foregone conclusion on paper, with Fujita having a Junior Tag title match at WrestleKingdom. That lack of tension always hurts a match for me. That said, Fujita looked good in there. Oiwa as the next challenger will make him a very busy boy for his first 3 months in the company; three title matches! Kidd continues to frustrate because his crudeness is likely costing him more exposure in North America, but in the ring he is showing a strong aptitude for the upper card.)

Final thoughts: Once again, a US NJPW show was plagued with audio issues. There was no real banger of a match on the card, but pretty much everything was worth watching. The matches I thought could go either way ended up being a little surprising, but for me the biggest surprise was Lio Rush winning. Wrestle Dynasty is shaping up nicely, and I will be interested to see if AEW promotes any of the matches made tonight.

You can contact me at lansdellicious@gmail.com or on Twitter @lansdellicious. Keep your eyes and ears open for the 7-Star Podcast and Radican Worldwide on PWTorch VIP to hear more of my thoughts on the show. Thanks for joining us!