News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/8 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Solo’s ceremony ends with Sami taking sides, Orton stretchered, Ciampa shows new fire, new title belt introduced (24 min.)

November 9, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the October 25 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Solo Sikoa’s ceremony ending with Sami Zayn taking sides, Randy Orton stretchered, Tommaso Ciampa showing new fire, new title belt introduced, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024