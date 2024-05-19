FREE PODCAST 5/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Zack Heydorn joins Greg to talk about his recently-released book, plus previews of WWE King & Queen of the Ring and AEW Double or Nothing, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by Brass Ring Media’s Zack Heydorn. They talk about Zack’s book, “Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin,” as well as the upcoming WWE King & Queen of the Ring and AEW Double or Nothing shows. They take calls and emails on how to fix Becky Lynch, AEW’s booking of Swerve Strickland, potential UFC/WWE crossovers, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO