FREE PODCAST 5/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Whether New Bloodline is working, is Carmelo’s push off-track, King and Queen tournaments, on-site report, more (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from PWTorch. They begin with thoughts on the Queen of the Ring tournament so far including the Nia Jax win over Jade Cargill which delays any Jade vs. Bianca Belair match. They talk with callers and answer email questions on the rest of the show’s major segments including the latest attention paid to the QR codes leading to Bo Dallas’s new character, DIY, Bayley, the King of the Ring developments, Cody Rhodes-Logan Paul, and much more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who shares off-air happenings and including two dark matches after Smackdown ended.

