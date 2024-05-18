VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #810 (May 29, 2004): Cover Story on what TNA needs to do to turn their national TV exposure into increased PPV buys, Pt. 4 of Samoa Joe Torch Talk, expanded Newswires, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #810 cover-dated May 29, 2004: This issue includes: An in-depth Cover Story featuring Torch editor’s Wade Keller’s list of keys to what TNA needs to do to turn their national TV exposure into increased PPV buys… An expanded WWE Newswire with an in-depth look at two wrestlers attempting to get back into WWE and the history and politics that may prevent it, plus backstage and insider notes on Stephanie McMahon, Eddie Guerrero, Bradshaw, Booker T, Undertaker, Christian, Dallas Page, Bruce Prichard, Sting, and more… An expanded TNA Newswire as we kick up our coverage headed into TNA’s national TV debut with the best, most comprehensive behind the scenes insider coverage of the countries no. 2 promotion… An expanded ROH Newswire with a look at major developments in TNA over the past week including the Pure Title, the story behind the formation of the new “Generation Next” faction, and the Rick Steamboat bell injury angle revisited, plus a lot of notebook and injury items… As always, the Top Five Stories of the Week… The 10 Years Ago in the Torch “Backtrack” feature including reader reaction to the 1994 Eric Bischoff “Torch Talk”… Jason Powell’s weekly feature-length “On Topic” column looks at the diminishing returns for old-style booking philosophies regarding copout finishes and outside interference in big matches… Pat McNeill’s weekly feature-length “McNeill Factor” column features his interview with an indy promoter who is no fan of ROH at all. McNeill asks probing questions to bring out the specifics about what this experienced indy promoter has issues with regarding ROH’s approach in the ring and business-wise… Part four of the ongoing “Torch Talk” with ROH World Champion Samoa Joe in his first in-depth interview ever. In this installment, he discusses in great depth his thoughts on Rob Feinstein’s actions that almost ended ROH, plus how his style sometimes clashes with other wrestlers and how that gets worked out in the ring providing rare insight from an experienced world-travelled wrestler on the nuances of the art of working, plus comments on Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and ROH-ECW comparisons… In this week’s “Mitchell’s Memo,” Bruce discusses why he has decided to revisit his opinion on the Eugene character… Plus, Keller’s TNA PPV report, TNA Roundtable Reviews, the handy weekly events schedule, and more…

