FREE PODCAST 5/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Jim Ross on what bugs him about “This is awesome!” chants, what WWE alternatives are getting wrong, Bryan’s push, more (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-2-2014), we present part two of a four hour interview with Jim Ross conducted by Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell. He covers a wide range of topics including: Adjusting to life being away from WWE, the relief he felt leaving the WWE HQs for the first time, what he misses most, major health changes he made this year and why, why he believes he understands the business, the danger of wrestling promotions getting away from fundamentals, what bugs him about the “This is awesome!” chants by fans, what WWE alternative groups are getting wrong, what about ROH impresses him but what he really wishes was different, the art of wrestling announcing, his view on the push of Daniel Bryan, and much more.

