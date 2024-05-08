FREE PODCAST 5/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling Forever including Kane vs. Manders, Ali vs. Hale, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland cover Action Forever, a show that takes significantly less time than forever to watch and delivers some great matches, including a hoss battle between Alex Kane and Manders for the Action title, Mustafa Ali continues his run of awesome matches when he faces Landon Hale for the TNA X Division Title, Krule wrestles the great Adam Priest for the IWTV title in a match with some very questionable booking, their feelings on how the IWTV title is being booked and how it could be done better, critiquing Dusty Finishes, and much more. For VIP subscribers, it’s Midwest Cinco De Mayo action from Black Label Pro when Kevin Ku faces (no longer Demonic) Flamita and Bang and Matthews wrestle the Highlight Reel.

