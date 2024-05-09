News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/8 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Anarchy at the Arena set-up, Double or Nothing hype, Copeland vs. Brody for TNT Title, Omega speaks from hospital, more (27 min.)

May 9, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 8 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring the Anarchy at the Arena set-up for Double or Nothing, Adam Copeland vs. Brody King for TNT Title with a Mogul Embassy angle afterward, Kenny Omega speaks from hospital, Orange Cassidy vs. Trent, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024