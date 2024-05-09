FREE PODCAST 5/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Donofrio: Double or Nothing developments including Anarchy in the Arena teams, Swerve-Christian angle, live callers, emails (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tony Donofrio to discuss AEW Dynamite including Double or Nothing PPV developments including the Anarchy in the Arena match being set up including the teams, a Swerve-Christian Cage angle, a Mercedes Moné promo, a bloody TNT Title defense by Adam Copeland against Brody King, and more with live callers and emails. Some big picture topics include the lack of logic in AEW’s presentation, bad refereeing, odd coincidences, too many post-match attacks on one show, and more. The Mailbag includes a question about Jerry Lawler’s potential to appear for AEW.

