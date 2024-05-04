VIP AUDIO 5/4 – WWE Backlash Roundtable – Keller & Martin & LeClair: Cody completes his story but what’s next for him and Reigns, Priest cashes in after Drew’s win, full card analysis (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE Backlash PLE event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Todd Martin and PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair. They review the show start to finish, beginning with thoughts on the enthusiastic fans in France and then evaluating the matches including how Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Damien Priest, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes all came across in elevated positions on this show.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO