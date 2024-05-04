LECLAIR’S WWE BACKLASH 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Rhodes vs. Styles, Priest vs. Uso, Bayley vs. Stratton vs. Naomi, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE BACKLASH 2024 REPORT

MAY 4, 2024

LYON, FRANCE AT LDLC ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-The show opened with a drone shot high atop Lyon. Michael Cole noted that it’s France’s third largest city. They gave a very brief geography lesson before cutting to a shot just outside the LDLC Arena. The crowd popped big.

Cole narrated various wrestler entrances from earlier in the day, including Cody Rhodes, A.J. Styles, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Damage CTRL, Damian Priest, and Jey Uso. The latter was met with massive “yeet” chants.

After showing the sold out arena, filled to the brim with excited fans, the broadcast faded to the opening video package.

-Following the cold open video, Michael Cole introduced his partner, Corey Graves. Corey noted that the decibel level had already topped 100 before the show even began.

-Kevin Owens was out of the curtain first to a massive ovation. Graves said there’s no one who feeds off the passion of the fans quite like KO. Owens stopped mid-way down the aisle to soak in the huge reaction. Randy Orton was out next to similar fanfare. The crowd began singing his theme, just as they did on Smackdown. Orton smiled as he shared a handshake with his partner. He willed the crowd on, clearly moved by the response.

The crowd continued to sing to Orton as the camera cut to the announcers desk. Cole re-introduced the show and briefly tossed to the French announce team positioned at ringside.

Solo Sikoa’s music was met with massive boos. He sauntered onto the stage, Tama Tonga and Paul Heyman in tow. Cole and Graves wondered whether Solo was the new boss of the Bloodline. They discussed Heyman’s admission on last night’s Smackdown, where he revealed he hadn’t actually spoken to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania.

“We want Roman!” the crowd chanted. Owens stepped to Tama Tonga and the two came to blows immediately. Orton and Sikoa joined. The action quickly spilled to the outside as the referee tried to gain control unsuccessfully. More officials spilled from the back, trying to break things up. The crowd remained in a frenzy throughout. Security joined the fray. Owens stunned several of them. Finally, Nick Aldis’ voice cut through the noise. He changed the match to a street fight and told the referee to ring the bell.

(1) KEVIN OWENS & RANDY ORTON vs. SOLO SIKOA & TAMA TONGA (w/ Paul Heyman) – Street Fight

Kevin Owens wasted no time taking advantage of the new rules. He tossed the massive ringside Prime bottle at Tama Tonga’s head. Tonga spilled into the crowd. Randy Orton tossed Solo Sikoa over the ringside barrier and began walking him up the lower bowl. He topped Sikoa on the steps and delivered ten punches. The crowd chanted along eagerly. A massive “KO” chant broke out as he made his way around the arena floor. He met a descending Solo Sikoa and beat him down while Orton headed back to ringside.

Tonga got the jump o Owens from behind, allowing Sikoa to recover and take control, unbeknownst to Orton. Randy caught wind quickly and came to the aid of his partner. Owens recovered and gave Sikoa a Superkick. The duo tossed Tonga back to ringside. Orton gave him a splash off the top of the barrier. Orton teased doing the same, but gingerly climbed down instead. The crowd popped as Orton laughed. He walked Tonga to the announce desks and gave him his signature back drop on both the English and French desk. “I’ve got a monitor and a Tama Tonga on my lap!” Graves exclaimed.

On the other side of the ring, Owens tossed Sikoa haphazardly into the ring steps. He and Orton lifted the ring apron to reveal a plethora of trash cans. Orton retrieved one and absolutely crushed it over Tonga’s head. The crowd gave a huge “ECW” chant in response. Owens cracked Sikoa repeatedly with a Kendo stick, then a fresh trash can. KO retrieved Tonga as the match crossed 5:30. He draped him across the announcers desk so Orton could get a clean shot to the back with the Kendo stick. “Did you get a good shot?” Kevin asked the camera man. Orton called for tables. The crowd exploded as they pulled them out.

Not letting up for a moment, the crowd sang to KO and Orton as they set up tables and moved Tonga and Sikoa into position. Tonga fought back briefly with some punches, but Owens toppled him once more and laid him atop a table. He climbed to the apron, gave Tonga a quick crotch chop, and then delivered a splash through Tonga and the table. In the ring, Orton prepared to put Sikoa through his table. Sikoa turned the tides, catching Randy with an uppercut and then a Samoan Drop through the table. Owens hit the ring, looking for a Stunner on Sikoa. Solo blocked it and turned Owens inside out with a massive lariat. The camera pulled back as the crowd continued their full-throat endorsement of the action.

Solo began barking orders at Tama. Tonga pounced on Owens, punching and kicking him rapidly. He gave him some wild headbutts as Solo retrieved more weapons from underneath the ring. Cole touted Tonga’s history, specifically noting his accomplishments in NJPW. Sikoa snapped a Kendo stick across Owens’ stomach and downed him in the corner. He gave KO his signature corner hip check. Tonga stalked Owens with a trash can lid. He dented it over Kevin’s head repeatedly. Sikoa barked out more orders. Tonga retrieved a trash can. Owens exploded out of the corner and took Tonga down. He was quickly cut off by Sikoa, who blindsided him with the edge of a trash can. Sikoa hit KO repeatedly with a Kendo stick. The crowd booed loudly.

Solo’s “MFT” retrieved a table for the Bloodline as KO used the ropes to steady himself. He tossed Tonga out of the ring, then got slammed into the corner by Sikoa. Solo gave Owens a pair of headbutts as the match approached 13:00. He tried to toss Owens through the propped table in the corner, but KO turned it around and sent Solo crashing through instead. Owens was immediately dropped by Tonga. Tama went back to the well for more weapons. Graves said Tonga’s eyes are blank. “There’s nothing there, it’s unsettling.”

As Tama sized Owens up for a chairshot, the crowd worked themselves up as they saw Randy Orton stirring from the floor. He slid in the ring, stalking Tonga. Tama turned around, smiling at Randy. He swung the chair wildly, but Orton knocked it out of his hands and gave him a snap Powerslam. Orton tossed Tonga to the apron and delivered his draping DDT. He pounded the mat, readying himself for the RKO. He hit it and hooked the leg, but Solo broke it up at the last moment. Solo headbutted Orton right out of the ring. He slammed Randy’s head off the announce desk, then cleaned it off.

Sikoa laid Orton on the announce desk as a big “RKO” chant broke out. He forced Orton to his feet by the chin, looking to give him the Samoan Spike. Orton sprang to life and dropped Sikoa with an RKO on the desk. It didn’t break. Cole wondered how much damage Orton had done to himself. In the ring, KO had amassed a collection of chairs. He set four of them up in 2×2 rows, then cracked a fifth over Tonga’s back repeatedly. He laid Tama across his creation and ascended the northeast turnbuckle. Tonga rose to meet him. The two teetered atop the turnbuckles. Owens gained position, hooked Tonga, and delivered a Super Fisherman’s Buster off the top and through the chairs.

Owens hooked the leg, but someone pulled the referee out of the ring just before three. It was Tanga Loa, brother of Tama Tonga. Cole was shocked. Tanga grabbed the steel steps and hit Orton in the head with them, taking him out. In the ring, Solo gave Owens a Uranagi on the pile of steel chairs, followed by a Samoan Spike for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga in 19:37

Graves said no one was more surprised by Tanga Loa’s arrival than Paul Heyman. Cole said Solo Sikoa is making a play for control of the Bloodline. The new faction raised one finger to the sky. Paul Heyman followed out of pure fear.

As Cole prepared to send the show to break, Orton and KO were shown walking gingerly to the back.

(2) BAYLEY (c) vs. TIFFANY STRATTON vs. NAOMI – WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat match