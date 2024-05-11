FREE PODCAST 5/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Jim Ross on Punk’s WWE future, whether Lesnar beating Taker was the right call, did he always know match finishes, wrestlers upset with pay, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-2-2014), we present the third and final installment of a four hour interview with Jim Ross conducted by Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell. In this third and final installment, he gives his thoughts on the finish of Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar including a big teaser about a bombshell Shawn Michaels will reveal next week about that match, plus did he always know the finishes of matches ahead of time when he called them. Also, these other big topics are covered: Should WWE give wrestlers systematic time off, how should WWE handle the changing revenue stream with PPVs and WWE Network when it comes to wrestler payoffs, stories about dealing with wrestlers upset with pay, how he handled payroll for wrestlers when he was in charge, what big change he’d make in the structure of WWE, and more.

