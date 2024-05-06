WWE RAW RESULTS (5/6): Pomarez’s report on start of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MAY 6, 2024

HARTFORD, CONN. AT XL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 9,100 tickets were distributed so far; arena is set up for 9,909.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with highlights from the weekend’s Backlash.

– The Judgment Day made their way to the ring where Damian Priest demanded the crowd to rise for him. Finn Bálor said that he meant it when he and JD apologized after the show. Priest apologized for the way he behaved after their match before hugging them. Finn gloated about getting a bye after Drew McIntyre was declared unable to compete in the King of the Ring tournament. Adam Pearce interrupted to inform Finn that he would face Jey Uso in the first round instead. Jey Uso made his way to the ring, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An okay segment to quickly address Backlash before moving on to the tournament. I found it really odd that they announced Jey Uso taking over the spot as if it was brand new information, even though that had already been made official on social media earlier on the day.)

[Commercial Break]

(1) JEY USO vs. FINN BÁLOR – King of the Ring First Round Match

Finn knocked Jey down with a shoulder tackle while Jey tried to score the win with an Oklahoma Roll. Jey pummeled Finn down with right hands, only for Finn to shut him down with a basement dropkick. Finn put Jey in a headlock before nailing him with a chop to the chest. Jey caught Finn off-guard with a suicide dive, but Finn blocked an axe handle from the steps with a body shot. Finn rammed Jey into the ring post and threw him over the announce table, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Finn swept Jey off the top turnbuckle and clocked him with a basement dropkick for a two count. Jey attacked Finn with a series of right hands, followed by an enzuigiri and a high crossbody for a two count. Finn caught Jey off-guard with a dropkick and laid him out with a bodyslam. Jey blocked a sling blade to knock Finn off his feet with an uppercut and a superkick. Finn avoided the Uso Splash and blasted Jey away with a shotgun dropkick. Finn missed a Coup de Grace, allowing Jey to hit him with a Spear for a close nearfall. Drew McIntyre showed up at ringside while Finn took Jey down with a sling blade. Finn went for a sling blade, but Jey managed to beat him with a Spear.

WINNER: Jey Uso at 13:34

(Pomares’s Analysis: This was a solid opener to the show with a hot crowd that I couldn’t really get into. It’s probably because I’ve seen many iterations of Jey vs. Finn, including a singles match a couple of weeks ago, but this encounter just didn’t do it for me. I like that they haven’t really dropped the story between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso; and that even if Drew is not wrestling, his presence was still felt on the show.)

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Gunther and Sheamus fighting at Clash at the Castle in 2022 was shown.

– Backstage, Drew McIntyre complained to Adam Pearce about not being cleared to wrestle before driving out of the arena. A QR code was briefly seen on-screen, as CM Punk arrived at the arena.

– C.M. Punk made his way to the ring to talk about spending the weekend in the headquarters and just missing Drew McIntyre. Punk said that he was gonna stay overtime and asked the fans to tweet at Drew, so he would return to the arena. Punk recapped how Drew injured him at the Royal Rumble and how he only delayed his WrestleMania dreams. He put over how much of a hater Drew is while only speaking about him. Punk asked Drew if he hated himself because he was a choke artist. Punk threatened to break Drew’s face if he showed up before claiming that Drew feared him.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A very pointless promo that didn’t really advance any major story and just seemed like an excuse to have CM Punk on TV and waste some time.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Ricochet about facing Ilja Dragunov for the first time. Braun Strowman interrupted the interview to put over Ricochet while claiming that he stood up for the little guys.

– Iyo Sky made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Natalya.

[Commercial Break]

(2) NATALYA vs. IYO SKY (w/Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane) – Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Sky put Natalya in a wrist lock, only for Natalya to put her down with a hip toss. Natalya put Sky in a leg lock, but couldn’t follow it up with a Sharpshooter. Sky pummeled Natalya with chops to the chest and a forearm strike to the head. Natalya evaded an Asai moonsault and smashed Sky’s face onto the apron for a two count. Sky pulled Natalya’s head into the ropes, setting her up for a springboard dropkick and a two count, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, they traded forearm strikes, until Natalya floored Sky with a bodyslam for a two count. Natalya stopped Sky atop the turnbuckle and dropped her with a superplex for a nearfall. Sky crushed Natalya with a roll-through into a double stomp, setting her up for a basement dropkick. Sky swept Natalya off her feet, only for Natalya to lay her out with a sitout powerbomb for a close nearfall. Natalya went for a power move, but Sky surprised her with a roll-through. Sky drove Natalya’s head into the turnbuckle while blocking a Sharpshooter attempt. Sky blasted Natalya with a double knee strike and finished her with a Moonsault.

WINNER: Iyo Sky at 10:23

– After the match, Dakota Kai grabbed a mic to put over Iyo Sky and announce that she would take over Asuka’s spot in the tournament due to injury. Kai set her sight on Becky Lynch once she was done with Liv Morgan.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty good match that unfortunately didn’t have a strong crowd reaction for the majority of its duration. Coming after a lengthy title run and a major match at WrestleMania, I’d say Iyo Sky is a favorite to win the Raw side of the tournament.)

– A video package hyping up the arrival of Ilja Dragunov while showing his training was shown.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) RICOCHET vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – King of the Ring First Round Match

They avoided each other’s moves, until Dragunov knocked Ricochet down with chops to the chest. Dragunov cracked Ricochet with an enzuigiri, only for Ricochet to retaliate with a flying knee, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Ricochet caught Dragunov with an enzuigiri, followed by a springboard clothesline and a running Shooting Star for a two count. Dragunov caught Ricochet with a jumping kick to the face, setting him up for a pair of German suplexes. Ricochet landed on his feet off a release German suplex before nailing Dragunov with a springboard kick to the face. Dragunov evaded a moonsault and planted Ricochet face-first on the floor with a release German suplex. Back in the ring, Dragunov clobbered Ricochet with a springboard missile dropkick for a two count. Ricochet launched Dragunov across the ring with a top turnbuckle hurracarrana, followed by two suicide dives and a fosbury flop, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Dragunov whacked Ricochet with the Constantine Special for a two count. Dragunov crushed Ricochet with a diving senton, but he managed to kick out at two. Dragunov beat Ricochet down with a load of chops to the chest, until Ricochet retaliated with a thrust kick. Ricochet caught Dragunov with a thrust kick, setting him up for a cartwheel DVD and a Lionsault. Dragunov caught Ricochet with a couple of knee strikes to the face, only for Ricochet to spike him with a Poison Rana. Dragunov blocked a Lionsault with an uppercut before putting Ricochet down with a powerbomb and an H-Bomb. Ricochet countered the Torpedo Moscow with the Recoil for a nearfall. Dragunov stopped Ricochet atop the turnbuckle with a superplex and knocked him out with a charged H-Bomb.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov at 16:38

(Pomares’s Analysis: An outstanding encounter that did an excellent job at showcasing what makes Ilja Dragunov an exceptional talent. Dragunov’s intensity was on full display here and the possibility of him facing the likes of Sheamus or Gunther in the near future is incredibly tantalizing.)

– After the match, Ilja Dragunov shook Ricochet’s hand.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sheamus about facing Gunther once again. Sheamus put over how tough of an opponent Gunther is, but claimed that he would finally kick his arse tonight.

[Commercial Break]

(4) ZOEY STARK vs. IVY NILE – Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Stark pummeled Nile down and flipped over her body before putting her down with a clothesline. Nile knocked Stark down with a shoulder tackle, but couldn’t follow up with a sleeper hold. Nile planted Stark with a delayed vertical suplex, followed by a pair of dropkicks. Stark caught Nile with a roundhouse kick, setting her up for a springboard missile dropkick and a two count. Nile blocked an avalanche German suplex and laid Stark out with an avalanche bulldog. Stark caught Nile with a thrust kick and a sliding dropkick, but she kicked out at two. Nile stopped Stark atop the turnbuckle, but couldn’t follow up with a superplex. Stark pulled Nile off the top turnbuckle and finished her with the Z-360.

WINNER: Zoey Stark at 5:21

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent match that suffered from having to follow the incredibly hot encounter between Dragunov and Ricochet. Stark is someone that WWE clearly wants to push to some level, but rarely commit in booking her beyond a certain level.)

– Backstage, R-Truth presented Dan Hurley to Adam Pearce and The Miz. Truth tried to convince Miz to face a basketball team before walking away with Miz and Hurley. Bron Breakker showed up to complain about not being in the King of the Ring tournament, only for Pearce to lead him into his office to discuss the situation.

– Chad Gable made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Bronson Reed.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Gunther and Sheamus fighting on SmacDown in 2022 was shown.

– Backstage, Damian Priest cheered Finn Bálor up after his loss tonight. Priest told JD McDonagh that he would take care of Braun Strowman. Dominik Mysterio brought Carlito in to discuss taking on the LWO, but Priest was not interested after what happened last year in Puerto Rico.

– A recap of Bronson Reed standing tall on top of Sami Zayn and Chad Gable was shown.

(5) BRONSON REED vs. CHAD GABLE

They traded chops, until Reed dropped Gable with a Death Valley Driver. Reed missed a senton, allowing Gable to put him down with a delayed German suplex. Gable missed a diving headbutt, allowing Reed to crush him with a senton. Gable stopped Reed atop the turnbuckle with a modified superplex. Sami Zayn showed up to attack Gable and Reed, suddenly ending the match.

WINNER: No Contest at 1:43

– Sami Zayn clotheslined Bronson Reed out of the ring before receiving a German suplex from Chad Gable. Sami put Gable down with a Xploder, only for Reed to drop him with a uranage. Reed laid Gable out with a uranage and once again stood tall. Reed walked to the back where he told Adam Pearce that all he cared about was the Intercontinental title.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Just an angle to further the story between Sami, Gable and Reed, ahead of the rumored triple threat match. I don’t think we needed to do a match to set up this angle, but at least it was kept short and simple.)

– A video package was shown, hyping up the arrival of Lyra Valkyria to Raw.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– Backstage, Gunther told Sheamus that he didn’t care about bangers and if he had to expose Sheamus once again, he would do it.

– Becky Lynch made her way to the ring for an in-ring interview with Michael Cole. Lynch and Cole briefly discussed her flashy outfit that she wore for the Kentucky Derby. Cole asked Lynch who she would like to face now that the Draft had taken place. Lynch put over talents like Alba Fyre, Kiana James and Lyra Valkyria. Lynch talked about being haunted by her loss to Rhea Ripley before Liv Morgan interrupted her.

– Liv complained about people not talking about her while listing a bunch of her accomplishments. Lynch confirmed that they would fight at King & Queen of the ring and pointed out that Liv had never beaten her. Liv said that she now had a purpose and had what it took to finally beat Lynch. Damage CTRL interrupted and surrounded Liv and Lynch, only for Liv to abandon Lynch. Lyra Valkyria showed up to make the save and chase Damage CTRL away.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An alright segment that felt pretty pointless, until Liv Morgan showed up. Afterwards, it felt pretty much like a set up of all the people that will be around the title picture in the near future.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami Zayn about his issues with Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. Sami said that his issues with Gable should have been over after he beat him. Sami said that the only way to solve this was in a triple threat match at King & Queen of the Ring.

(6) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. DAKOTA KAI – Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Lyra missed a running crossbody, but was still able to take Kai down with a headlock takeover. Lyra caught Kai with a kick to the knee, followed by a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Kai swept Lyra off the top turnbuckle and clocked her with a pump kick, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Lyra attacked Kai with a series of kicks, followed by a dropkick through the ropes. Lyra crushed Kai with a high crossbody and flattened her with a fisherman suplex for a two count. Kai slammed Lyra’s back to the mat and spiked her with an elevated stomp for a nearfall. Lyra evaded a corner big boot and clobbered Kai with a couple of forearm strikes. Kai surprised Lyra with a running boot to the face, but she managed to kick out at two. Kai avoided a hook kick, only for Lyra to finish her with the Nightwing.

WINNER: Lyra Valkyria at 9:47

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid match with much better crowd reception that kind of fell flat since the crowd didn’t seem to be familiar with Lyra’s finisher.)

– Backstage, Kofi Kingston put over how this was supposed to be Xavier Woods’ tournament, until Gunther injured him. Kofi said that he would be coming for Gunther, but first he had to go through Rey Mysterio.

– It was announced that we would see the Quarterfinals of the King & Queen of the Ring tournament next week.

[Commercial Break]

