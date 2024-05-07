News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-4-2014) WWE Extreme Rules post-show including Bryan’s first WWE Title defense, Cena vs. Bray, and a lot of current AEW roster members (93 min.)

May 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (5-4-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with Greg Parks and James Caldwell hosting the Extreme Rules post-show with live callers. They discussed Daniel Bryan’s first WWE World Title defense against Kane, plus John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt in a cage match, Bad News Barrett vs. Big E, plus a lot of current AEW roster members including Rusev, Cesaro, RVD, Jack Swagger, Dean Ambrose, and Paige.

