VIP AUDIO 5/6 – WKH – WWE Raw review: King & Queen of the Ring Tournament matches, Punk promo, Becky assesses new Raw roster, Breakker has issue with Pearce, more (24 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 6 edition of WWE Raw featuring the first round of the King & Queen of the Ring Tournament including Ilja Dragonov vs. Ricochet. Also, C.M. Punk just misses Drew McIntyre and then chats with crowd for a while from in the ring, Becky Lynch assesses new Raw roster with Michael Cole, Bron Breakker has issue with Adam Pearce leaving him out of tournament, and more.

