FREE PODCAST 5/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Heydorn: Were Becky and Punk promos good or weak, on-site correspondents, live callers, tournament reactions (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media. They talk about whether the Becky Lynch and C.M. Punk promos were good or weak, plus talked with several on-site correspondents and also live callers. Other topics included the “overrated” chant aimed at Finn Balor, the tournament matches so far, and much more.
In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer Mailbag topics including whether the first round match outcomes are too obvious, is C.M. Punk cooling off, Braun Strowman’s potential on this run, Zoey Stark, and more.
