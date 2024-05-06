TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (5/2): Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Bey, Jonathan Gresham job interview, “Broken” Matt Hardy, Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV HITS AND MISSES

MAY 2, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

AIRED ON AXS TV

OPINION BY JOHN LASLO, PW TORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AJ FRANCIS LORDS OVER US PEONS – HIT

Going to give it up for A.J. Francis here. Using the available balconies for his entourage is a good call. Literally looking down on all of us.

(1) MUSTAFA ALI vs. CHRIS BEY (w/Ace Austin) – HIT

Fantastic. They didn’t waste much time getting into things right away with this. Honestly, it felt over due with what has been going on in the X Division. It’s hard to believe that Chris Bey hasn’t had more time with the X-Division title. Based purely on this match, I think that he’ll have another run in the next two years. He’s certainly talented enough, and he came out of this match looking strong, even in a losing effort.

(2) DANI LUNA (w/Jody Threat) vs. ALISHA EDWARDS (w/MASHA SLAMOVICH) – MINOR HIT

I know that I’ve filled buckets of ink about Alisha Edwards in the past. That said, I think that she’s improved in the last few years. This match specifically, she held her own, and rag-dolled for the more powerful Dani Luna really well. However, Masha coming in with the snowplow while the ref’s back was turned was a great call. It keeps Slamovich looking like an absolute killer who is carrying the team.

DMTV PREMIERS – MISS

Move this to Xplosion, please. Sami Callihan is fine, but I didn’t miss him when he was gone, either.

(3) CODY DEANER vs. HAMMERSTONE – HIT

We all knew how this one was going to end. Poor Cody Deaner didn’t really stand a chance. That said, this was way more than the three minute squash that I was expecting. Changing it to a Street Fight because of “What the people want” was a great way to really lean into the Deaner refresh. Deaner is making a great underdog babyface, and while he’s not going to greatness with it, he’s going to continue to be entertaining. I think he’s really good on getting the crowd to buy into what he’s doing and getting them behind him. Adding in Jake Something in the end to build up the anticipation for Under Siege was a perfect end.

BROKEBALL MOUNTAIN BEGINS – MINOR HIT

I’m honestly not sure what to think about this. In general terms, I’m not a fan of people going backwards in their gimmicks. However, “Broken” Matt Hardy only ever worked in the weird world of TNA. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that doing a Digital Exclusive promo followed by the same exact promo, but slightly different isn’t a great look. I’m not sure if the AXS TV people got to see the Digital Exclusive one or not, but that sort of thing should be different than what is on the main show and only appear on Xplosion or other social media.

JONATHAN GRESHAM JOB INTERVIEW – MINOR HIT

Jonathan Gresham is really going into a huge departure from everything that he’s done before. It’s giving Spooky TNA. It’s not the direction that I would have thought he was going to go, but I’m going to let it play out.

JOE HENDRY APOLOGIES CONCERT – HIT

This is a lot of time for a mid card feud. However, given what is going on with Joe Hendry’s entrance music on the UK Charts, I get it. Anything outside the wrestle-sphere that brings more eyes to the product is a good thing. I’m not a big fan of Hendry’s bully tactics, I feel they better fit a Heel than a face. However, I admit to indulging my base emotions and laughed like a loon at Hendry’s take on Creed’s “Higher” singing “Can you please get fired, it’s happened twice before”. Sometimes mean is funny as well.

THE SYSTEM ONSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

This was fine. A decent little promo to build to their fight at Under Siege.

(4) ACE AUSTIN (w/Chris Bey) vs. TREY MIGUEL (w/Zachary Wentz) – HIT

It’s been an X Division type of night. Ace Austin and Trey Miguel have amazing in ring chemistry. I hate how good they are together. I’d lay money that the two of them will be battling over the World Title in less than five years. This card just kept getting better.

JOSH ALEXANDER AND ERIC YOUNG BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

Good building to their match with Maclin and Kazarian, basic, but sometimes that’s all you need.

(5) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. MIYU YAMASHITA – TNA Knockouts Title match

Normally, I would be like “This was match of the night”, but with the two earlier X Division matches that would have been no mean feat. That said, Jordynne Grace and Miyu Yamashita tore the roof off the place. This wasn’t just a match of the night against some really great competition, this is going on my list for Match of the Year contenders for the KO division. Both of these women are at the height of their game right now, and are probably in the top five women’s wrestlers in the world currently competing. TNA keeps giving away these really high caliber matches that could be the main event of a PPV.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

Since AXS TV is a tentatively a music channel that happens to have wrestling, it’s taken them long enough to bring in music talent to synergize with the wrestling. Mixing music and wrestling is a winning combination going back to Cydni Lauper at WM1. The addition of Bun B and Lars Frederickson can only be a good thing.