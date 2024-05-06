WWE RAW RESULTS (5/6): Keller’s report on Queen and King of the Ring round one matches including Drew-Balor, Dragunov-Ricochet, Sky-Natalya, Gunther-Sheamus

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MAY 6, 2024

HARTFORD, CONN. AT XL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 9,100 tickets were distributed so far; arena is set up for 9,909.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Togther, Forever” narrated by Paul Levesque, they went to a four minute highlight package of Backlash.

-The Judgment Day made their way to the ring. Cole noted that earlier in the day, Adam Pearce announced that Drew McIntyre was not cleared for tonight’s King of the Ring match, so he’d be replaced. Damian Priest said fans love Jey Uso, but that doesn’t matter because he is still the World Hvt. Champion. Priest said he wanted to discuss what happened at Backlash. Finn Balor said they’ve apologized off TV. Priest said he wanted to address something different publicly. He said what happened after the match is on him because he lost his cool. He said they were just trying to help him remain champion, so he thanked them and apologized. He told Balor that he’s his brother and he hugged him. Dominik and J.D. McDonagh moved in for a group hug. Priest said they’re still the most dominant faction in this business and Balor is going to be the next King of the Ring.

Balor said because Drew can’t wrestle, he’s excited to get a bye and take his first step from going from a Prince to a King. Pearce walked out and told Balor he’s not getting a first round bye. Balor protested. Pearce said Balor doesn’t run Raw, he does. He said winning King of the Ring is one of the biggest honors in WWE, so he has to earn it. He revealed his match was next and his opponent was “Main Event” Jey Uso. Jey began his ring entrance. Cole said it’s a great move by Pearce.

(1) FINN BALOR (w/J.D. McDonagh, Finn Balor, Damian Priest) vs. JEY USO – King of the Ring Tournament First Round match

The bell rang 15 minutes into the hour. At 5:00 when the action spilled to ringside, Jey leaped off the ringside steps, but Balor punched him and then threw him into the ringpost and obver the announce desk. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Jey had taken over, but Balor dropped him over the top rope and then took control again. At 13:00, Jey avoided a Coup de Gras and then speared Balor for a two count. Both were down and slow to get up. The crowd roared as Drew McIntyre showed up at ringside. Jey turned to look at him. Balor rolled up a distracted Jey for a two count. He followed with a Sling Blade for a two count. The crowd chanted “C.M. Punk!” Jey then surprised a charging Balor with a spear for the win. Jey moved on to face the winner of Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet.

WINNER: Jey Uso in 14:00.

-They showed Ivy Nile warming up backstage. Then they showed Zoey Stark warming up. [c]

-A video package aired hyping Gunther vs. Sheamus match later.

-Drew was complaining about Pearce putting Jey in the match in his place. Pearce said he was protecting his arm. Drew said he could’ve just taped it. Drew said, “Screw you. I’m sick of this b.s.” He left in a sports car. The mystery code flashed on the screen. Then Punk arrived in a retro Z28 sports car. Pearce told Punk he just missed Drew. Punk asked Pearce to have the production team play his music because he had something to say. Cole and McAfee said Punk was trapped in WWE headquarters for 48 hours. He walked past Chad Gable and his crew. He fist bumped Gable when Gable smiled and offered him a fist bump. The camera followed Punk onto the entrance stage as his music played.

Punk jogged around the ring. McAfee said his arm looks great and he looks great. Cole said he did a great job on the Kickoff Show for Backlash on Saturday. Punk said, “Is it good to be alive on a Monday night in Hartford, Connecticut or what?” He apologized for showing up late. He said he got locked in headquarters in Stamford and he got out just a few hours ago. (They’re leaving the majority of viewers confused by this reference to a social media bit; that’s very AEW-like of WWE.) He said he drove there to get in a fight with Drew, but apparently he has left the building.

Punk told everyone to send Drew messages on Twitter that he has arrived. He said if Drew isn’t a coward, he’d turn his car around and return. Punk threatened to hold the show a hostage until Drew showed up. He asked if he could tell them a story in the mean time. He said in the Royal Rumble, Drew DDT’d him so hard that when he tried to block the move, he tore his tricep off his bone. He said eh was heartbroken and he thought Drew ruined his WrestleMania dreams. He said he had a good cry, got surgery, and realized. Drew didn’t ruin anything. He said he merely delayed his WrestleMania moment. He called himself a five tool player and called Drew “just a tool.” Punk said Drew prayed for him to be injured. He said picked “a very personal fight” with “the pettiest man on the roster, maybe on Earth.”

He said Drew is a hater who hates the way he looks and walks and talks. He said Drew, though, tries to be him. He said it dawned on him that maybe Drew hates himself. He said he’s a choke artist. He made a reference to being a different kind of choke artist, apparently alluding to the Jack Perry incident. He said he’s going to break Drew’s face and then break his heart. He said the fact that he hasn’t shown up yet tells him that Drew fears him.

-Cathy Kelly interviewed Ricochet backstage about facing Dragunov for the first time tonight. He said tonight is the first step in defining a legacy for himself in King of the Ring. Braun Strowman showed up and hugged him and said it’s good to see him. Braun said it’s good to be home. Kelley asked Braun why he interjected himself in The Judgment Day’s business. He said he can’t stand bullies. He told Ricochet to “go get ‘im.”

-Damage CTRL made their way to the ring. [c]

(2) IYO SKY (w/Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane) vs. NATAYA – Queen of the Ring Tournament First Round match

The bell rang 53 minutes into the hour. Cole noted it’s the first time these two have ever met one-on-one. At 2:00 Sky springboard moonsaulted toward Natalya at ringside, but Natalya moved and then kicked her into the ring apron. She rolled her into the ring for a two count. Sky took over with a missile dropkick as they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Natalya landed a superplex for a two count during the break, which they showed on replay after the break. They went to a wide shot of the crowd which Cole said said was filled to capacity.

[HOUR TWO]

Sky applied a crossface. Natalya escaped but Sky stomped her and scored a two count at 8:00. They exchanged leverage two counts. Natalya landed a sitout powerbomb for a two count. When Natalya went for a sharpshooter, Dakota blocked it. Sky then drove Natalya neck-first into the bottom turnbuckle. Sky then landed double-knees in the corner and then her top rope moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Sky in 10:00.

-After the match, Dakota said they’re on Raw and putting everyone on notice. She said when Becky Lynch is done with Liv Morgan, they’ll take everything from her. Cole noted that Asuka is hurt, so Kai will replace her in the tournament.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole threw to a video package on “The Mad Dragon,” Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov said there is no pain anyone can inflict on him that he hasn’t consumed himself. Footage aired of him going through hard workouts. He said hell feels like home.

(3) RICOCHET vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – King of the Ring Tournament First Round match

Dragunov made his entrance. Then Ricochet made his entrance. Cole said Ricochet won the first Speed tournament and another tournament begins “Wednesday on X.” The bell rang nine minutes into the hour. They cut to a break 90 seconds in. [c]

After several more minutes of fast-paced, athletic back-and-forth action, they cut to another break. [c]

A “This is awesome!” chant rang out. Cole endorsed it. Ricochet landed a poison rana and then went for a springboard moonsault, but Dragunov hit him with an uppercut mid-air. He followed with a released powerbomb and his H-Bomb diving fist. he followed with Torpedo Moscow, but Ricochet countered with a Recoil for a two count. Dragunov landed a superplex and then struck with his H-Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Dragunov in 17:00.

-After the match, Dragunov offered a handshake. Ricochet accepted and they had some intense words where Ricochet indicated he’d get him next time.

(Keller’s Analysis: Some of Dragunov’s body language and facial expressions seem a little put-on and over-the-top, but he’s stellar in the ring and Ricochet was a great first opponent for him on his full-time Raw stint.)

-Kelley interviewed Sheamus backstage about facing Gunther later. She asked how he prepared. He said what people might not know is all the medical procedures he’s gone through to get back to WWE. He said King Gunther would be unbearable. He said at WrestleMania they had a banger and they’ve had banger after banger. He said he’s finally going to kick his arse and win the King tournament to become High King. [c]

-Cole plugged Clash at the Castle tickets.

(4) IVY NILE vs. ZOEY STARK – Queen of the Ring Tournament First Round match

Stark was already in the ring as he music faded. Nile then made her full ring entrance. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. At 4:00 Nile slapped Stark as she climbed to the top rope and went for a superplex. Stark resisted and then slipped free. She knocked Nile down and then landed her Z360 for the win.

WINNER: Stark in 7:00 to advance.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s fun seeing novel matches that are taking place in the context of a tournament so each win means something, but the lack of crowd heat and the lack of emotional investment fans have in some of these wrestlers isn’t helping the overall energy of the show.)

-R-Truth introduced a local U-Conn college coach to Pearce. The Miz joined them and they did a bit where Miz explained that they can’t defend against the Huskies because they’re a basketball team. Bron Breakker showed up and asked Pearce why he’s not in the King of the Ring. Pearce told him to join him in his office to talk about it.

(Keller’s Analysis: Comedy is hard, and these Truth skits are getting worse by the week.)

-Chad Gable made his ring entrance. [c]

-Balor apologized to McDonagh and Priest backstage. McDonagh said he probably wasn’t 10 percent after what happened with Braun Strowman last week. Priest said McDonagh is going to take care of him. Dominik and Carlito walked in. Priest confronted Carlito and said he a year ago to the day, he cost him his dream in Puerto Rico and he’ll never forgive him. Carlito said that’s the past and now The Judgement Day rule Raw “and that’s cool.” Carlito proposed they scratch each other’s backs. Priest told Dom to get him out of there. A worried McDonagh then asked Priest what he said about Strowman.

(5) CHAD GABLE vs. BRONSON REED – King of the Ring Tournament First Round match

Reed’s entrance took place. The match began 52 minutes into the hour. A minute into the match, Gable caught Reed on the top rope and delivered a suplex. Both were down and slow to get up. Sami Zayn then charged into the ring and tackled Gable. “Nobody’s going to win this one,” Cole said.

WINNER: No contest in under 2:00.

-Sami cleared the ring of Reed. Gable then gave Sami a German suplex. Sami gave Gable an exploder into the corner. When he went for a Helluva kick, Reed cut him off and gave him a uranage. He then gave Gable a uranage and his music played. When Reed got backstage, Pearce told him to control himself. Reed said he wants the Intercontinental Title, so if he wants control, he knows what he has to do.

-They went to McAfee and Cole at ringside. They threw to a video package on Lyra Valkyria. She said being drafted to Raw was an incredible opportunity and she’ll show she’s the very best as she enters a new phase of her career.

-They cut to Becky Lynch backstage. Cole said she would speak next. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

-Gunther stood backstage and said he doesn’t care about bangers, but rather showing he’s the best at what he does. “Already the general of the ring, soon to be your King of the Ring.”

-Cole stood mid-ring and introduced Lynch. Becky walked to the ring and sat on a director’s chair next to Cole. Cole asked her about the outfit she wore at the Kentucky Derby. They showed it. Fans kinda groaned. Cole asked if she was wearing the hat. She asked the crowd if it works. She got some cheers. Cole said she can pull it off. Cole then asked about the new rosters post-Draft becoming official. He asked who she’s looking forward to facing. Becky said there is some newness in the air slapping her in the face. She said she welcomes the new competition. She said she arrived in Raw nine years ago and wanted to be a difference maker. She brought up Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Kiana James, and Valkyria. She said she wouldn’t trust James, but she would trust Valkyria. Cole brought up that they’re both from Ireland and they both battled for the NXT Title once. Cole said Zelina Vega is on Raw now and she’s the first-ever Queen of the Ring.

Cole asked about her last month, which was bitter sweet. He noted she had strep throat when she lost to Rhea Ripley. Becky said the better woman won that night, and it’ll haunt her that she couldn’t overcome the odds. She said two weeks later she outlasted 14 other women to become the champion. Liv Morgan interrupted.

Liv walked out and said, “Blah blah blah blah blah.” She mocked the topics covered including the hat talk. She said she wasn’t mentioned. She said she’s tired of being underestimated. She listed her accomplishments. She took credit for taking out Ripley. She said “it literally blows my mind” that she still can’t get respect from Becky. Becky said she didn’t let her finish. She said she’ll get a title match at King of the Ring. She said Liv has accomplished a lot, but she’s never defeated her. Liv said she figured out what she’s been missing all along which is a purpose, and now that she has her purpose, she knows she can finally beat her and become the new Women’s Champion. Damage CTRL’s music played and they walked out.

Dakota said Liv is getting a title shot she did nothing to earn. They surrounded the ring. Dakota said they want to remind them who really runs Raw. Liv and Becky stood back to back. Liv rolled out of the ring and left Becky alone. Liv laughed, “Not my problem.” Damage CTRL swarmed Becky. Valkyria ran out, gave Liv a dirty look, and then ran into the ring. Damage CTRL fled. [c]

-A commercial aired for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nev. with Triple H asking, “Are you ready?”

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami backstage. Sami said his issue with Gable should’ve ended after he beat him in Montreal. He said Reed is coming at him for his title. He said the only way this ends is with a Triple Threat match in Saudi Arabia at King & Queen of the Ring. He intensely said he will walk out still Intercontinental Champion.

(6) DAKOTA KAI vs. LYRA BVALKYRIA – Queen of the Ring Tournament First Round match

The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. They cut to a preview of a movie and then a full break a minute into the match. [c]

Valkyria won with her Knight Wing finisher.

WINNER: Valkyria in 9:00.

-Cole threw to a soundbite with Kofi Kingston in the locker room. He said Gunther knocked Xavier Woods out of the tournament with his attack on his leg last week. He said if Gunther advances, he can’t wait to face him and give him what he deserves. He said he has to get past Rey Mysterio first, whom he has a ton of respect for.

-They showed Gunther backstage. [c]

-They showed big corporate media coverage of Backlash.

(7) GUNTHER (w/Ludwig Kaiser) vs. SHEAMUS – King of the Ring Tournament First Round match

Gunther came out first. Then Sheamus. The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. Cole said there was a big fight feel for this one. They exchanged hard strikes at the start. They cut to a break at 3:00 with Sheamus in control. [c]

After several more minutes of hard-hitting back and forth action, Kaiser kicked Sheamus’s knee when the ref was occupied by Gunther. The ref suspected something and kicked Kaiser to the back. Kaiser threw a fit, of course, as fans cheered. Sheamus clutched his knee in pain as they cut to another break. [c]

