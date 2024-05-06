VIP AUDIO 5/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-5-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Joey Styles big shoot-style promo on Raw, Sting’s “Deal or No Deal,” Foley’s future with ECW revival, Ultimate Fighter, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 5, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

The pros and cons of Joey Styles’s big “shoot-style” promo on Raw.

Sting’s “Deal or No Deal” skit and what’s wrong with it.

Analysis of Kevin Nash’s X Division Challenge.

Mick Foley’s future and how it relates to ECW and Edge.

A few thoughts on the latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter and why pro wrestling promoters should be watching it every week.

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

