WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (5/4): Total viewership and key demo rating, comparison to last year’s data

Last Friday’s (5/3) episode of WWE Smackdown averaged 2.148 million viewers, in line with the previous week’s 2.143 million. Both are below the prior 16 weeks of the year which was 2.412 million with a peak of 2.603 million the Friday before WrestleMania.
One year ago this week it avearged 2.059 million.
Through 18 weeks this year, the average is 2.383 million. Through 18 weeks last year, the average was 2.344 million. Viewership is up slight this year compared to last year through 18 weeks.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.60 rating, up from 0.58 last week. The average through 18 weeks is 0.67.
One year ago this week it drew a 0.52 rating. Through weeks last year, it averaged 0.60, so it’s up over ten percent this year so far.
The following were the advertised matches and segments:
- A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship Match
- New Catch Republic (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Authors of Pain
- Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles go face to face before Undisputed WWE Championship match at Backlash
- The first-ever RKO Show (with Hosts Randy Orton & Kevin Owens)
