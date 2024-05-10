WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (5/8): Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, Creed Brothers vs. New Catch Republic

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MAY 8, 2024

STREAMED ON HULU

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, The Miz

Blake Howard introduced himself alone at the announce table, but then the Miz’s music hit. Miz made his ring entrance and joined Blake at the table for commentary.

(1) KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE vs. ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN

Carter and Chance fired hand-held “smoke cannons” on the stage before making their ring entrance.

Carter squared off against Fyre to start. Carter knocked Fyre down with a low drop kick, then tagged in Chance. They fired Fyre into a corner, then Chance landed two double knee strikes in that corner. Chance covered for two. Fyre rolled up Chance for two, then Dawn tagged in. She punched Chance in the mouth and landed a series of kicks. Dawn applied a chinlock in the middle of the ring. Dawn covered for a one-count, then went back to a chinlock, whipping Chance back and forth on the mat. Chance ducked a clothesline and hit an enzuigiri, eventually tagging Carter back in while Dawn staggered backward and tagged in Fyre.

Carter ran roughshod over both opponents, then hit a running kick to Dawn in the corner. She kicked Fyre in the face, then gave Dawn the same treatment. Fyre came back with a superkick of her own, then hoisted Carter onto her shoulders before throwing her down with a sitout powerbomb. Chance broke up the subsequent cover, then tossed Dawn out to ringside. Meanwhile, Carter rolled up Fyre for two, then ran the ropes and hit a running boot to Fyre’s chin. Chance tagged in and climbed to the top rope, but ended up jumping over her opponent and somersaulting through the landing. Fyre used Chance as a weapon, swinging her at Carter to knock her out of the ring. Dawn tagged in and double teamed with Fyre to slam Chance to the mat – a sort of suplex / DDT combination. Dawn remained on top for the cover and three-count.

WINNER: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn by pinfall in 4:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good, brief, back-and-forth action with a fun double-team finish.)

(2) CREED BROTHERS (Julius & Brutus) vs. NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate)

Bate and Julius kicked things off with some grappling on the mat. Bate monkey flipped Julius onto the mat, then took Julius down with an elaborate corner-climbing hurricanrana. Dunne tagged in and took Julius down and proceeded with some small-joint manipulation. Bate tagged in, but Julius took control: He showed off his power and balance by standing up from a seated position with Bate held in a vertical suplex position, then, well, suplexing him to the mat. Julius kipped up and removed his shoulder straps. Brutus tagged in as we cut to break.

Brutus had Bate in a chinlock after the break. Bate started to battle out, but Brutus slugged him in the chin and tagged Julius in. The Creeds knocked Bate back and forth with knee strikes. Julius covered Bate for two. Brutus tagged in and the Creeds attempted a double-team suplex, but Bate used inverted knee strikes to fight out and make a hot tag to Dunne, who knocked down both Creeds with step-up enzuigiris. He stomped Brutus’s hands, then took out Julius from the apron to the floor with a moonsault. He went back in the ring and took Brutus out with a tornado DDT, then covered for two.

Dunne jumped and stomped Brutus’s face on the mat, then tagged Bate back in. Bate lifted Brutus in a fireman’s carry, then began an extended-play airplane spin with Brutus’s limbs flailing. He eventually dumped Brutus to the mat. Dunne tagged in and hit a sloppy shining wizard, then covered Brutus. Julius broke up the pin. Brutus turned Dunne inside out with a big reverse elbow. Julius tagged in and assisted Brutus with a powerbomb to Dunne. Dunne snapped Julius’s fingers, then Bate tagged in. Bate and Dunne combined to hit Julius with a double Tyler driver, then Bate covered for the three-count.

WINNER: New Catch Republic by pinfall in 7:10.

(Meyers’s Analysis: More good tag action. Dunne’s digit attacks aren’t really for me, but his flurry of offense in the middle of the match was entertaining – the rapid moonsault and tornado DDT.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on TwitterX: @themikeshow42