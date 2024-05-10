FREE PODCAST 5/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Kane, Stephanie, Bryan, and Brie starring in a horror movie on Raw, all the fallout from Extreme Rules, Bo Dallas, Adam Rose, live calls and emails (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-6-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Kane, Stephanie, Bryan, and Brie starring in a horror movie on Raw, all the fallout from Extreme Rules, looking ahead into the summer, and more including live calls and emails on the Livecast and VIP Aftershow.

