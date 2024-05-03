WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/3) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rhodes-Styles face to face, RKO Show, New Catch Republic vs. Authors of Pain, Street Profits vs. Theory/Waller Tag Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MAY 3, 2024

LYON-DECINES, FRANCE AT LDLC ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed outdoor shots of France as Corey Graves introduced the show. Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles were shown arriving to the arena. Graves promoted their match for tomorrow at Backlash. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were shown arriving together. Graves hyped their match against the Bloodline at Backlash as well as the RKO Show segment later tonight.

-The camera panned the packed arena.

-Bayley made her entrance to a loud ovation. The crowd chanted “Bayley” as she made her way to the ring.

-Graves was shown ringside with Wade Barrett. Barrett spoke some French and then Graves introduced the French announce team seated next to them.

-Naomi made her entrance.

-Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. They showed a graphic for the Women’s Championship Triple Threat match tomorrow. Graves promoted the match and mentioned that Bayley would be at a disadvantage due to the Triple Threat rules.

-Damage Ctrl made their entrance. They showed a graphic for the Women’s Tag Team Championship match pitting the Kabuki Warriors against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill tomorrow at Backlash. Barrett called Belair and Cargill the “dream team”.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance.

-Jade Cargill made her entrance.

(1) BAYLEY & NAOMI & BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai) & TIFFANY STRATTON

Naomi started with Sane. Sane tossed Naomi down. The crowd sang to Bayley. Naomi countered Sane in the corner and rubbed her butt in Sane’s face. Sane retreated to the opposite corner and Naomi charged with a dropkick. Naomi followed up with a kick and tagged in Belair. Belair hit a moonsault off the ropes and made the cover for a two count. Belair went for a slam on Sane but she escaped. Belair caught Sane coming off the ropes and she hit Sane with a suplex. Sane recovered and landed a kick to Belair. Bayley tagged herself in. Belair was distracted and Asuka pulled her to the outside. Stratton tagged in and planted Bayley with a slam. Stratton made the cover for a two count as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

The Kabuki Warriors set up a double suplex on Bayley but Bayley got free. Sane and Asuka took the advantage back and Sane took Bayley down. Asuka landed a siding kick and made the cover for a two count. Stratton tagged in and choked Bayley with the middle rope. Dakota Kai tagged in and landed stomps. Sane tagged back in. Bayley got free and moved toward the corner but Sane pulled her back. Asuka tagged in and took Bayley down. Asuka made the cover for a two count. Stratton tagged in and sent Bayley to the corner. She flipped into an elbow strike. Stratton followed up with a snapmare and an Alabama Slam. Stratton made the cover but Naomi hit the ring to make the save. Stratton stomped on Bayley. Stratton taunted Bayley and then knocked Cargill off the apron. Stratton took Naomi off the apron as well. Bayley landed a back suplex and both women were down in the ring. Bayley questioned tagging Belair. Cargill got on the apron and Bayley tagged her. Cargill flipped into the ring and then took down Asuka with a chokeslam. She took Sane down next. Cargill tagged in Belair and then powerbombed Kai. Belair landed a splash and then made the cover but Sane made the save. Chaos ensued in the ring and the women took turns taking each other out. Finally, Belair hit Kai with the K.O.D. and pinned her for the win.

WINNER: Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, & Jade Cargill 11:00

-The babyface team posed in the ring. They showed video replays of the final moments of the match.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Just a feel good match with a bunch of stars for the crowd. Nothing more and nothing less. This accomplished what it needed to. After Belair and Cargill defeat the Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag titles tomorrow we can finally move on from the Belair and Damage Ctrl issue. I do like that they continued to build on the tension between Bayley and Belair in this match. Everyone assumes Cargill will turn on Belair, but they’re planting seeds for Belair to be a heel down the line and feud with Cargill, Bayley, and Naomi. Something to keep an eye on.)

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were in the back. Theory said the crowd gets a treat because they get to see the undefeated Tag Team champions defend their title for the first time. Waller said he smelled something. Theory made some bad guesses. Waller said he smelled the smoke and that’s what they’re going to give to the Street Profits. [c]

-Kayla Braxton was in the back with Belair and Cargill. Cargill said that they are confident heading into their match tomorrow. Belair said Damage Ctrl has been coming at them her entire career. Belair mentioned that once they win the titles tomorrow, she will be done with them.

-They showed a recap of Carmelo Hayes being drafted last week on Smackdown. The video then showed Hayes challenging Cody Rhodes and Rhodes accepting. The video transitioned to highlights of the match between the two and the win for Rhodes. The video ended with the staredown between Styles and Rhodes after the match.

-Hayes was in the back with Nick Aldis. Aldis said that Hayes showed he belonged on Smackdown. Hayes declared himself for the King of the Ring to continue his momentum. Aldis said they would talk about it. Bobby Lashley appeared and congratulated Hayes on his showing against Rhodes last week. Lashley offered his help to Hayes. Hayes said he was good. Lashley mentioned to Hayes that he lost and he needs to make his shots count. Hayes asked Lashley when he shot his shot last. Hayes started to walk away. Lashley stopped him. Lashley said that Hayes should watch who he disrespects around here. Hayes walked off and Lashley smirked.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That’s an interesting interaction. I think Hayes is a heel, but I really can’t tell. It’s interesting that he’s going to enter the King of the Ring. I think we all assume that Gunther will win, so it would be an odd choice to put Hayes in the tournament just to feed him to Gunther. Or even worse, to have him lose before that point. With that said, I want to see Lashley involved in some one on one feuds again. He has been on the backburner for far too long. He could have been a good opponent for Roman Reigns and he could still be a good opponent for Rhodes. They need to heat him back up.)

-New Catch Republic made their entrance. Barrett promoted their match against the Authors of Pain for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for the face to face with Styles and Rhodes. Barrett hyped the segment for later in the show. Barrett then threw to a video package on last week’s WWE Draft.

-New Catch Republic was ready in the ring.

-The Final Testament made their entrance. Graves mentioned that the Final Testament has been drafted to Raw. He said that some Smackdown Superstars were relieved. Barrett threw to a video recap of A.O.P. beating down New Catch Republic last week on Smackdown. The video then showed New Catch Republic costing A.O.P. a match on NXT this past Tuesday.

(2) NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. AUTHORS OF PAIN (Akam & Rezar) (w/Karrion Kross, Scarlett, & Paul Ellering)

Akam knocked Dunne to the outside but Dunne landed a dropkick from the outside of the ring. Dunne got back in and landed a series of kicks to Akam. Bate tagged in. They ganged up on Akam and landed a barrage of punches. Bate hit two running forearms. He charged for a third but Akam took Bate down with an elbow. Rezar tagged in. Rezar taunted Bate. Rezar went for a suplex but Bate kicked his way free. Bate went for a suplex of his own but he couldn’t lift Rezar. Rezar countered and lifted Bate but Bate countered into a sleeper. Dunne tagged in and came off the top rope with a stomp. Bate and Dunne knocked Akam and Rezar to the outside. Bate landed a dive on A.O.P. on the outside. Bate rolled Rezar back into the ring. Bate landed a flying forearm. Rezar recovered and lifted Bate to his shoulders before running and slamming him into the corner. Rezar celebrated as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

The crowd chanted for Bate as Rezar lifted him to his feet. Akam tagged in and landed a sidewalk slam on Bate. Akam slammed Bate’s face into the mat. Rezar tagged back in and landed a punch. Rezar put Bate in a bear hug. The crowd cheered Bate on as he tried to fight out of the hold. Bate got free and landed a dropkick. Bate tried to tag Dunne but Akam pulled him back. Bate landed punches and then bounced off the ropes and landed a clothesline. Dunne tagged in. Dunne landed a shot to Akam and then kicked Rezar off the apron. Dunne took Akam down with a series of kicks. Dunne landed a moonsault off the apron to Rezar on the outside. Dunne ran back into the ring and hit Sliced Bread on Akam. Dunne made the cover for a two count. Dunne climbed to the top rope and went for a moonsault but Akam moved. Dunne landed on his feet and tagged in Bate. Bate hit the Airplane Spin on Akam and then tagged in Dunne. Bate hit a standing Shooting Star Press and Dunne followed up with a knee. Dunne made the cover but Rezar hit the ring and broke the count. Rezar went for a chokeslam on Dunne and Bate but Dunne pulled at his fingers. Scarlett jumped on the apron and distracted Bate and Dunne. Bate jumped to the outside and took down Rezar. Kross took out Bate on the outside. In the ring, Akam slammed Dunne and then tagged in Rezar. They hit a double team move and got the win.

WINNER: Authors of Pain in 11:00

-They showed highlights of the finish as Barrett narrated the action. Graves said Monday Night Raw is in store for a heavy dose of sadism.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Normally, they have the team that got drafted lose, but they chose to go the opposite way here. I don’t know if that means anything for Final Testament moving forward, but it is interesting to note. On top of that, it could be interesting to see interactions with Final Testament and Judgment Day as the resident “spooky groups” in WWE.)

-Graves said the Bloodline was drafted later then he thought. He threw to a video recap of the Bloodline’s interactions with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton last week on Smackdown.

-Nick Aldis was in the back. Paul Heyman walked into the room. Heyman asked Aldis if he got Heyman’s memo. Aldis said he did and the request is denied. Aldis asked why Heyman wanted Owens and Orton pulled from the tag team match at Backlash. Heyman said it was for the good of Owens and Orton. Heyman said it isn’t on his conscience anymore. Heyman said whatever happens to Owens and Orton is on Aldis’ hands. Aldis asked if that was by orders of the Tribal Chief. Heyman came back and said that wasn’t funny. Aldis asked if everything in the Bloodline goes through Heyman. Heyman said he hasn’t spoken to Roman Reigns since Wrestlemania. Aldis was confused. Heyman admitted that Reigns didn’t pull himself from the Draft, Heyman did. Heyman said he can’t subject Reigns to what is going on. Aldis said Heyman should try to pull Owens and Orton out of the tag match himself. Aldis said the RKO Show is up next. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: That’s an interesting wrinkle. I wish Heyman had more time to explain the reasoning behind that. Also, clearly, Reigns watches the show, so he knew this happened last week and didn’t call Heyman? On top of that, how is Reigns going to respond when he sees what happened tonight? They paid so much attention to Reigns always watching before, is he not watching now because he lost the title? I’m sure there’s ways they can explain this, but it’s an odd wrinkle with everything that’s happened the last three years. I can’t wait to see where this goes. I almost hope it’s revealed that Heyman didn’t pull Reigns out, but Sikoa demanded it.)

-They showed a graphic for the Styles and Rhodes face off later on. Graves hyped the segment.

-Randy Orton made his entrance. The crowd sang his theme song as he made his way toward the ring.

-Kevin Owens made his entrance.

[HOUR TWO]

-Owens took the mic and spoke French for the crowd. Orton asked Owens to take a seat. Orton said that normally Owens would have to talk him into this but not this time. Orton said it didn’t take a lot to talk him into teaming with Owens against the Bloodline. Owens said that Orton was concerned about their guest tonight. Owens said that he didn’t want to have a guest at first, but he got a bunch of calls. Owens said he didn’t want to answer, but he finally did. Owens said that Heyman wanted to be a guest on the show tonight. Owens said Heyman had something important to tell them. Owens asked Orton if he wanted to introduce Heyman. Orton said he didn’t but he wanted to introduce Heyman to the RKO.

-Heyman appeared on the stage. Heyman spoke French. The crowd chanted along as Heyman introduced himself. Heyman referred to himself as the undisputed Wise Man of WWE. He said he came out tonight with respect, admiration, and wisdom. Heyman asked if he could enter the ring. Orton said yes. Owens told Orton that he couldn’t RKO Heyman right away. Orton said he’s more of an out of nowhere kind of guy. Heyman went back to the apron. He told the crowd there wouldn’t be any RKO’s this evening. Orton begged to differ. Owens asked what Heyman wanted.

-Heyman said he understands why they would doubt him as he has very little conscience. The crowd chanted for Roman Reigns. Heyman said he does too, and more than we will ever know. Heyman said he came out for a simple reason. He said he has great respect for Owens and Orton. He said when they stepped into the ring with Reigns it was competition and there was a title on the line. He said the rules with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga are very different. Heyman told them to do the fans, their families, and themselves to get out of the match. Orton questioned why Heyman would do this. Owens said Heyman can’t give anyone advice because everything around him is falling apart. Orton said he had a question for Heyman. Orton asked who the real Tribal Chief was. Heyman stammered. He said Orton put him in a bad position. Heyman said that the whole world knows, there’s only one Tribal Chief.

-Sikoa and Tonga attacked Owens and Orton from behind. Owens and Orton fought back. Sikoa and Orton battled on the outside of the ring in front of the announce table. Officials appeared and broke them up. Tonga and Owens battled on the other side of the ring. Officials broke them up. Orton attacked the security and back suplexed one on the announce desk. Owens landed a dive onto Sikoa, Tonga, and the officials. Orton and Owens stood tall in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Nothing segment. Nobody said anything of importance and it turned into the same brawl we’ve seen a couple of times. Just a way for Orton and Owens to look strong before they lose tomorrow at Backlash.)

-The Street Profits were in the back. Angelo Dawkins said Smackdown is crazy tonight. Montez Ford said they’re going to put a whooping on Theory and Waller and be the new WWE Tag Team Champions. They said the Profits are up and they want the smoke.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to a huge reaction from the crowd. They showed a graphic for Knight against Angel. Barrett promoted the match for after the break. [c]

-Angel finished his entrance with the rest of Legado del Fantasma.

(3) L.A. KNIGHT vs. ANGEL (w/ Berto, Santos Escobar, & Elektra Lopez)

They locked up and Knight grabbed a headlock. Angel shot Knight off the ropes and Knight took Angel down with a shoulder block. Angel landed a shot to the gut and then beat on the back of Knight. Angel beat on Knight in the corner. Angel whipped Knight to the opposite corner but Knight exploded out with a clothesline. Knight landed a neckbreaker. They battled to the outside and Knight slammed Angel into the apron head first multiple times. Knight pulled Angel back and slammed him into the apron one more time. Knight tossed Angel in the ring. Angel went after Knight as he entered but Knight ducked and clotheslined Angel to the floor. Knight came through the ropes with a diving dropkick. Knight rolled Angel back into the ring and landed punches. Knight whipped Angel into the corner and charged with a clothesline. Knight took Angel down and made the cover for a two count. [c]

Knight landed some chops followed by a pair of punches. Berto jumped on the apron and distracted Knight. Angel landed a headbutt and took control. Knight came off the ropes with a diving clothesline. Knight stomped on Angel in the corner and then landed a running knee. Knight hit a powerslam and came off the ropes with a jumping elbow drop. Knight measured Angel. Berto got on the apron and Knight knocked him off. Angel rolled up Knight for a two count. Knight hit the BFT for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 7:00

-Knight took the mic. The crowd chanted for Knight. Knight said that all around the world it’s the same song. Another Smackdown and another guy dropped on his head for a hard fought three. Knight said he could say it was his ring but he won’t. He said he’s going to make it his ring. Knight said he’s going to enter the King of the Ring. Santos Escobar got a mic. He said it’s impressive how Knight keeps talking. Escobar said Knight keeps running his mouth, but Escobar will be winning King of the Ring. Knight said he couldn’t hear Escobar because the crowd was saying that Escobar sucks. Knight said he heard Escobar say he talks too much. Knight said when he stops talking, Escobar will get stomped out. Knight said Escobar will then know who’s game it is. Knight dropped the mic and exited the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: They’re really putting some heavy hitters in King of the Ring this time around. Good stuff. It will actually mean something when someone wins and they beat people that WWE treats seriously. This actual match was a squash for the crowd. Fine for what it was.)

-Graves threw to a video recap of the reveal of Carlito as Dragon Lee’s attacker.

-Byron Saxton was in the back with Carlito. Saxton asked why Carlito attacked Lee. Carlito said he was away for a long time and he just wanted another Wrestlemania moment with his friend. He said Rey Mysterio should have picked him, but he chose Dragon Lee. Carlito said he took matters into his own hands. He said the plan would have worked. Lee appeared and attacked Carlito before officials broke them up. Graves mentioned that the L.W.O. has been drafted to Raw.

-The Street Profits made their entrance with Bobby Lashley and B-Fabb. They left Lashley and B-Fabb behind as they made their way to the ring. Graves and Barrett promoted the Tag Team Championship match for after the break. [c]

-A-Town Down Under made their entrance.

(4) STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. A-TOWN DOWN UNDER (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) (c) – WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Waller knocked Ford off the apron and Theory attacked Dawkins from behind. Theory took Dawkins to the corner and choked him before he tagged in Waller. Waller whipped Dawkins off the ropes and Dawkins landed a corkscrew elbow. Ford tagged in and landed a dropkick. Dawkins delivered a facebuster to Theory who hit the ring. Ford celebrated and Waller attacked him from behind. Ford recovered and hit a Rock Bottom. Dawkins tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Dawkins came off with a Swanton Bomb. Waller rolled to the outside to join Theory. Ford tagged in and landed a dive to Waller and Theory on the outside. The Profits posed in the ring. Waller got back in the ring and the Profits hit a double back suplex. Dawkins landed shots to Waller and made the cover for a two count. The Profits were in firm control as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Ford came off the ropes and took down Theory with a clothesline. Ford hit a springboard back elbow. Ford slammed Theory and made the cover for a two count. Dawkins tagged in. The Profits went for a double back suplex but Theory escaped and tagged in Waller. Theory landed a punch to Dawkins. Ford landed a kick to Ford. Waller came off the top rope with a dropkick to Dawkins. Waller made the cover but Ford broke the count. Waller tagged in Theory. Theory rolled into the ring but Dawkins caught him coming with a Pounce. Dawkins landed the Sky High on Waller. Waller rolled to the outside. Dawkins lifted Theory to his shoulders and tagged in Ford. Ford came off the top rope with a Blockbuster. Ford made the cover for a two count. Dawkins tagged back in. Dawkins lifted Theory to his shoulders again. Ford climbed to the top rope. Theory got free and tossed Dawkins into Ford. The ref checked on Ford. Dawkins rolled up Theory but the ref didn’t see it. Waller landed a facebuster to Dawkins and Theory made the cover for the win.

WINNER: A-Town Down Under in 8:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

-Barrett and Graves sat ringside. They said there would be a big announcement regarding Wrestlemania 41 tomorrow. Graves and Barrett then broke down the Backlash card with accompanying graphics.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance. [c]

-They showed a graphic for the King of the Ring. Graves said the tournament starts on Monday Night Raw and will continue Friday on Smackdown. Graves announced that this was the highest grossing Smackdown of all time.

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance.

-Rhodes and Styles stood in the ring as the crowd chanted for Rhodes. Rhodes asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about in French. Styles said he didn’t care what the crowd wanted to talk about because Rhodes is in the ring with him. The crowd chanted for Rhodes. He held the title up and they stopped. Styles said it’s like Rhodes isn’t focused. Rhodes said if Styles is looking for his full attention Styles has it. Rhodes said he grew up watching Styles. Styles said he is older, but he’s still in his prime. Rhodes asked when he said Styles wasn’t. Styles said he knew what Rhodes meant. Styles said that they didn’t have the same path. He said everyone wanted the son of Dusty Rhodes and WWE welcomed him with open arms. Styles said Rhodes loved WWE until things didn’t work out and then he left. Styles said he was kept out of WWE for years and he wasn’t welcomed with open arms when he finally got there. Styles said he had to earn his spot and he did it all on his own. Styles said that Rhodes had legends and Hall of Famers watching his back at Wrestlemania so he could finish his story. Styles said he had beaten all of those legends, just like he’s going to beat Rhodes tomorrow at Backlash. Styles said he’s going to show Rhodes and everyone else why he is phenomenal.

-Rhodes asked who Styles was trying to convince. Rhodes said he called Styles a sure Hall of Famer. Rhodes said he wants to remain champion. Rhodes said his first defense is against Styles and it’s their first encounter. Rhodes said the announcers can call it a dream match. Styles smacked Rhodes and left the ring.

-Owens and Orton brawled with the Bloodline in the back as the show went off the air.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Cool way to end the show with the brawl in the back. The segment with Rhodes and Styles was fine, but it wasn’t as good as last week. Styles made a lot of good points, but Cody basically just complimented Styles to death and said he would beat him. I want to see Rhodes fight back against all the things people say about him. Styles basically said Rhodes was on scholarship and Rhodes’ response was, “well, you’re great Styles, I love you, and I’m going to win”. I get that people like him, but this stuff is going to wear really thin, really soon. There isn’t a big time heel on the Smackdown brand that can get under the skin of Rhodes and I don’t know how many of these respect matches we can do in the meantime.)