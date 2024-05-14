FREE PODCAST 5/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: King and Queen of the Ring tournament developments, is Drew hitting Punk too hard in his promos, the upsides of Dragunov and Kaiser, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They talk about the latest King and Queen of the Ring tournament developments, whether Drew McIntyre is hitting C.M. Punk too hard in his promos, the upsides of Ilja Dragunov and Ludwig Kaiser, how annoying Pat McAfee has become, why “This is awesome!” chants should go away, and more with live caller and email topics.
