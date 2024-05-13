News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-15-2014) Interview with Fred Ottman (a/k/a Typhoon) and Trevor Murdoch talking with live callers and taking email questions (131 min.)

May 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (5-15-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast featuring Pat McNeill interviewing former WWE star Trevor Murdoch and former WWF star Fred Ottman a/k/a Typhoon with live callers and emailers. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell for a discussion of WWE’s new TV deal, the ramifications, effect on WWE Stock, and more, plus Live Events.

