VIP AUDIO 5/13 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Drew unleashes on Punk again and then Priest steps up, King and Queen of Ring quarterfinals, Breakker upset with Pearce, Gable chews out Otis (28 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 13 edition of WWE Raw featuring quarterfinals of the King & Queen of the Ring Tournament including Jey Iso vs. Dragunov and Iyo Sky vs. Shayna Baszler, Drew McIntyre slices and dices C.M. Punk verbally and then is confronted by Damian Priest, Carlito tries to earn his keep in The Judgment Day, Chad Gable chews out Alpha Academy underlings, Bron Breakker upset with Adam Pearce, and more.

