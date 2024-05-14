TNA HITS & MISSES (5/9): The System’s championship celebration, Mike Santana’s sitdown interview, Santino’s announcement, Gresham vs. Ferrara, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA HITS AND MISSES

MAY 9, 2024

ALBANY, NY AT WASHINGTON AVENUE ARMORY

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

THE SYSTEM CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION – HIT

Alright. This was GREAT. I love the braggadocio of a dominant heel faction. Bringing in a bunch of cheerleaders to walk them down to the ring, amazing. It was such a character moment for Alisha Edwards to bring up a video ostensibly about the whole group, but the majority of the shots were of her. Definitely no shots of Masha. It was actually a good thing that Broken Matt Hardy broke it up before it went too far. Then the System beat him up a bit before he was rescued by Ryan Nemeth. So Matt Hardy and the Nemeths and Speedball Mountain, that’s a potentially bigger face faction than the System.

ABC BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

A short little bit showing the fraying relationship between Chris Bey and Ace Austin.

THE SYSTEM WHINES TO THE AUTHORITY – MINOR HIT

Dominant Heels complaining about things that are unfair, wonderful.

(1) FBI (Ray Jaz & Zack Clayton w/Guido) vs. FIRST CLASS (Rich Swann & AJ Francis) – MINOR HIT

Wow, it took way too long to get to a match. It was a short one at that. It was nice to have the new FBI show up again, but they really didn’t get to do much.

JAKE SOMETHING GETS INTERRUPTED – MINOR HIT

Something went to talk to Santino, but then was interrupted by the Rascalz, so they are now going to have a match. I’m kinda glad that Cody Deaner and Jake Something are teaming again.

SOUND CHECK WITH ALAN ANGELS – MINOR HIT

More Steph DeLander and Kon. I’m enjoying Alan Angels being a low key incompetent interviewer. It’s a fun little take, and I’m here for it.

(2) JAKE SOMETHING & CODY DEANER vs. THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) – HIT

Oh my god, a real match! Honestly, this was a bit of a surprise. It was really a Cody Deaner match, and probably the best thing he’s done since before he and Jake Something stopped teaming. It was a delightful return to form. I think that we’re going to see a bit more from the Rascalz and Deaner/Something.

STEVE MACLIN INSERTS HIMSELF WHERE HE’S NOT WANTED – MINOR HIT

This was a really interesting turn, the run from Steve Maclin attacked the Rascalz for not backing him into the backstage interview to the interaction with Frankie Kazarian. A wonderful bit of production, something that really shows that the production team knows what they are doing as show runners.

MIKE SANTANA SIT DOWN INTERVIEW WITH TOM HANNIFAN – HIT

This was a really great re-introduction of Mike Santana. It touched on a lot of things that he’s gone through and what he’s done. Really good.

GABBY LASPICA TALKS TO ASH BY ELEGANCE – MISS

This was a long segment about what Ash By Elegance is about. This should have been done after her first appearance and the perfume commercial segments. It is also leading to more with Xia Brookside, who I think could do better things against different opponents. I think Xia and Ash has run it’s course, and doesn’t need re-run.

SANTINO MARELLA ANNOUNCES THE CHAMPIONS CHALLENGE – HIT

Alright, I love it when TNA does some sort of strange stipulations. It’s a signature of the company. This is such a dumb idea, all the gold versus all the number one contenders? Amazing. 10/10 no notes.

(3) JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. WILL FERRARA – MISS

Gresham can make a short squash look good, but as with all of these squashes, I think it could have been longer and better. It took me far, far, far too long to realize the ink is because he’s AN OCTOPUS.

GISELLE SHAW MEDITATES – MINOR HIT

It’s overdue. I’ve been waiting to hear something, anything from Giselle Shaw. Finally we see her, and she DOESN’T SAY ANYTHING. Fine, keep me on the edge of my seat, TNA.

(4) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. SPEEDBALL MOUNTAIN (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)- HIT

Another great match. I’ll be honest, I’m kinda surprised that it went the way of Mike Bailey and Trent Seven. Winning this would have thrown some gasoline on the fire of a break up of ABC. I think that is going to happen no matter what.

FINAL THOUGHTS – MINOR HIT

Lots and lots of segments, several of which kinda went a little long. With two short matches, unlike last week’s show which was a lot of good solid wrestling, this one was the opposite. Doing a little bit of quick math, in a show that is 90 minutes, there was only 31 minutes of wrestling. That’s way too little, not to mention that there were only four matches, unlike the typical five matches. I understand that TNA is trying to do the quick turnaround on matches and feuds, but I think this is pushing it.