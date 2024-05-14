WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (5/10): Viewership and key demo rating for King and Queen of the Ring matches, yearly average, comparison to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (5/10) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast network averaged 2.128 million viewers, down from 2.1487 million the previous week. It was the lowest viewership level of 2024. One year ago this week it drew 2.149 million viewers.

Through 19 weeks this year, Smackdown averaged 2.370 million viewers.

Through 19 weeks last year, Smackdown averaged 2.334 million viewers.

Through 19 weeks two years ago, Smackdown averaged 2.153 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.62 rating, up from 0.60 the prior week.

Through 19 weeks this year, Smackdown has averaged a 0.67 rating.

Through 19 weeks last year, Smackdown averaged a 0.60 rating.

Through 19 weeks two years ago, Smackdown averaged a 0.53 rating.

